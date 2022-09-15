The Phantom of the Opera will soon be no more on Broadway. A spokesperson confirmed to the the New York Times on Friday that the classic musical, Broadway’s longest-running, will close up shop in February after playing for 35 years in Majestic Theatre. A reason for cancellation was not immediately released by the show, but it had seen its grosses shrink since reopening last October amid pandemic concerns. The musical had performed without pause—besides during COVID-19 lockdowns—since it debuted in 1988, establishing itself as arguably Broadway’s most well-known show. The musical enjoyed a boost in ticket sales when the show reopened last October, The Hollywood Reporter reported, but profits again fell as worries about the omicron variant of the coronavirus kept show-goers home while production costs remained high. The show will commemorate its 35th anniversary in January, the Times reported, and will have its final performance on Feb. 18. The cast, crew, and orchestra were informed of the decision on Friday.Read it at New York Times

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO