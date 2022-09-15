Read full article on original website
NME
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
Pink Floyd, ‘Animals (2018 Remix)': Album Review
The lawsuits, the interview insults, the angry pull-quote headlines over all matters Pink Floyd — it’s been depressing to watch Roger Waters and David Gilmour, the onetime yin-yang of an all-time great rock band, constantly butt heads in public. Part of that’s the fan worship talking. Who wouldn’t...
NME
‘The Sopranos’ star Robert LuPone dies at 76 from cancer
The Sopranos star Robert LuPone has died at the age of 76. The actor, who portrayed Dr. Bruce Cusamano in the drama, died on Saturday (August 27). His death was confirmed in a statement released by the Manhattan Class Company (MCC) Theatre, an organisation that was founded by the late actor.
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
Broadway’s ‘The Phantom Of The Opera’ Will Close in 2023 After 35 Years; Final Tickets On Sale “Shortly”
The Phantom of the Opera, Broadway’s longest running show, will close in February following its 35th anniversary in January, producers have announced. “We are sad to confirm that after 35 years on Broadway, Phantom will play its final performance at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday February 18th, 2023,” the show has announced on its website. “Tickets are currently on sale for performances through January 22nd, 2023, and we expect the final block of tickets to be placed on sale shortly.” The news comes as the musical, known for its falling chandelier, its half-masked title character and its most famous song “The Music...
Penny Lane Dreams of ‘Morocco’ in Latest Song From ‘Almost Famous’ Musical
Penny Lane’s Moroccan dream gets the full song treatment in the latest offering from the upcoming Almost Famous musical. The tender tune is led by Solea Pfeiffer, who plays Penny in the upcoming adaptation, with a few contribution from Casey Likes, who plays William Miller. Over acoustic guitar and dreamy piano, Pfeiffer shares her desire to leave everything behind and venture to Morocco with William by her side: “Why be stuck when there’s motion/Gotta move before it’s too late/So fly yourself cross the ocean/And turn your good into great,” Pfeiffer sings.
Phantom of the Opera, Broadway’s Longest-Running Musical, Set to Close
The Phantom of the Opera will soon be no more on Broadway. A spokesperson confirmed to the the New York Times on Friday that the classic musical, Broadway’s longest-running, will close up shop in February after playing for 35 years in Majestic Theatre. A reason for cancellation was not immediately released by the show, but it had seen its grosses shrink since reopening last October amid pandemic concerns. The musical had performed without pause—besides during COVID-19 lockdowns—since it debuted in 1988, establishing itself as arguably Broadway’s most well-known show. The musical enjoyed a boost in ticket sales when the show reopened last October, The Hollywood Reporter reported, but profits again fell as worries about the omicron variant of the coronavirus kept show-goers home while production costs remained high. The show will commemorate its 35th anniversary in January, the Times reported, and will have its final performance on Feb. 18. The cast, crew, and orchestra were informed of the decision on Friday.Read it at New York Times
stpetecatalyst.com
Every day’s a Green Day for American Stage’s Johnny Shea
The kinetic energy is bouncing off the theater walls during American Stage’s production of Green Day’s American Idiot, a “rock opera” with a loose thread of a storyline and a young cast that rarely stops moving long enough to catch its collective breath. Green Day, the...
John Fogerty Reveals How Creedence Clearwater Revival Got Its Bayou Sound
“I destroyed all the outtakes. That’s why there aren’t all sorts of bonus tracks and things from Creedence,” John Fogerty tells me.That certainly explains why, while there are an astonishing seven studio albums that were released during his iconic band Creedence Clearwater Revival’s brief existence from 1968-1972, and countless greatest hits compilations, there are no “lost songs” and just a handful of live releases.That’s what makes Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall all the more special. The live album, and Netflix documentary and concert film, both out this weekend, find the band that soundtracked the Vietnam War era,...
Bailey Zimmerman Announces His Introductory EP, ‘Leave the Light On’
Bailey Zimmerman has announced plans for his debut project, and it's coming this fall. An EP, Leave the Light On, will be released on Oct. 14. The project will feature nine tracks, including Zimmerman's current Top 15 single, "Fall in Love." The EP is available for pre-order now. The newcomer is also releasing fan-favorite song "Never Leave," which gained traction on social media after Zimmerman shared the unfinished demo.
Hallelujah! Leonard Cohen’s almighty struggle with rejected song that became a classic
Hallelujah is one of the most famous songs ever written, yet a new film reveals it took Leonard Cohen 180 attempts over a decade to perfect – only for it to be rejected by his record company. Nearly 20 years went by before an animated ogre, Shrek, turned the song into a monster hit.
NME
Watch Phoenix perform Ezra Koenig collaboration ‘Tonight’ on ‘The Late Show’
This week saw Phoenix make an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, teaming up with Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig to perform their new single ‘Tonight’. The five-piece French band performed live on Colbert’s New York soundstage, while Koenig’s part comes via synchronised video. It’s appears that his “performance” is the same footage used in the song’s official music video, with Koenig riding in the passenger’s seat of a taxi driving through Tokyo.
Tinashe and Snakehips Bring Back the Feeling on ‘Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight’
Tinashe and Snakehips have reunited for some lovelorn electro-pop longing on “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight” The sweet-voiced singer and U.K. production duo first collaborated on 2015’s anti-club banger “All My Friends” featuring Chance the Rapper as well. On their latest, Tinashe coos delicate concerns to a wayward paramour: “Who’s gonna love you tonight? Who’s gonna catch your vibe? Tell you that you’ll be alright, show you what love looks like? Cause I know a guy.” Snakehips supply her with airy synths and dramatic piano punctuated by digital blips and strong bass. The pair will release their debut album...
"Phantom of the Opera" is leaving Broadway
The "Phantom of the Opera," Broadway's longest-running show, will close next year after more than three decades, the New York Times reported Friday. The bigger picture: Theater is one of many businesses that were forced into prolonged closure because of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite shifting health protocols and widespread vaccination,...
Common to Make Broadway Debut, Potentially Putting Him in EGOT Territory
A Tony Award shy of the prestigious EGOT, Common is set to make his Broadway debut this winter when the rapper appears in a staging of Between Riverside and Crazy. Eight years after Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play made a splash off-Broadway, the production will come to the Hayes Theater starting in December with much of the original cast intact. However, Common will join the cast in the role of Junior, the recently paroled son of an ex-cop played by Stephen McKinley Henderson. Common, a three-time Grammy winner, won an Oscar in 2015 when his and John Legend’s “Glory” took home...
soultracks.com
First Listen: Samara Joy Gets “Misty” on beautiful interpretation
September 16, 2022 – Just over a year ago, we introduced you to the gifted new jazz vocalist, Samara Joy, then 21 years old, who wowed us with her independent, eponymous debut album. Her ascent since that time has been rapid and much deserved: Her artistry has made her an in-demand live performer, having now played clubs and festivals worldwide, and she has been signed by Verve, a label that knows how to nurture a young talent like hers.
Mediaeval Baebes to release new album of Yuletide carols and Winter hymns
Mediæval Bæbes will release new seasonal album MydWynter in November
Behind the Band Name: Toad the Wet Sprocket
We’re going to get straight to the point on this one: Toad the Wet Sprocket is a weird band name. Picked for their first gig, the band—Glen Phillips, Todd Nichols, Dean Dinning, and Josh Daubin—chose its name with the understanding that it would be a temporary moniker, a placeholder. But the first gig came and went, and so did the second, third, fourth, and so on. And all of these gigs were under the name Toad the Wet Sprocket. It had stuck.
New Concert Movie ‘Grateful Dead Meet-Up 2022’ Set for Cinematic Release this Winter
Fans of The Grateful Dead rejoice. There’s a new cinematic experience, Grateful Dead Meet-Up 2022, slated for this winter, with showings on November 1 and another on November 5. The event marks the 50th anniversary of the band’s history-making concert at Copenhagen’s Tivoli Concert Hall as part of their...
Listen to Rick Wakeman with Fernando Perdomo on The Crash
Rick Wakeman and Geoff Downes guest on new Frost film soundtrack from Fernando Perdomo
