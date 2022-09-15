ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, WI

Bring Me The News

Officials still searching for 'dangerous' suspect after issuing shelter-in-place for Wheaton, WI, residents

Authorities in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, called off the search for an at-large suspect they say is dangerous late Friday night, and are set to resume on Saturday. In an emergency alert, officials in Chippewa County urged residents in Wheaton to shelter in place, locking windows and securing vehicles. The alert identified a “dangerous” suspect wearing a red and white shirt.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: Suspect found after Chippewa County residents advised to shelter in place

UPDATE (9/17/22, 5:58 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been located. News 8 will provide more information as it becomes available. —- UPDATE (8:05 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have not found the man. Authorities are encouraging people in the area...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Man Sentenced On Conviction By Jury From 2018 Meth Bust

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Bradley Malinowski on convictions including meth possession that he received in the verdict of his Washburn County jury trial in July 2021. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged...
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Sept. 13, 2022

BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Suspect In Custody Following Report Of Man Shooting At Milk Truck

BURNETT COUNTY -- One person is in custody after authorities responded to a report of shots being fired at a traveling milk truck, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff's Office. Press Release. On Thursday, September 15th, 2022 on State Highway 70 in Daniels Township, it was...
WEAU-TV 13

Washburn County business owner charged with federal tax crimes

BIRCHWOOD, WI -- A Washburn County business owner has been federally charged after allegedly failing to pay more than $239,000 in taxes to the IRS. A federal grand jury indicted Deborah Brown, 67, of Birchwood, WI, with 13 counts of failing to pay taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. Brown...
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

The New Bivalent Covid-19 Vaccine Is Available In Washburn County

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The new Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is available in Washburn County. The Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are expected to provide increased protection against the currently circulating omicron variant. Who can get the Bivalent vaccine:. Individuals 18 years of age and older are eligible for a single booster dose of...
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer dies unexpectedly

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT)- The Eau Claire County Sheriffs Office is mourning the loss of Sheriff Ron Cramer.  According to the department’s social media page, Cramer died unexpectedly. Sheriff Cramer joined the department back in 1975 as a reserve deputy. In 1996, He was elected the county’s 47th sheriff. The sheriff’s office says it will continue to serve the community...
drydenwire.com

SCAM ALERT: Indianhead Credit Union Warns Of Phishing Attack

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Indianhead Credit Union is advising area residents that there is a phone scam in the area using their business name, according to a news release submitted to DrydenWire.com. News Release. Residents in our area are once again victims of a phishing attack. This time it is...
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Two charged with homicide in Altoona

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The two suspects in an Altoona homicide investigation have been charged in Eau Claire County. 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona and 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Illinois are both charged with first degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. They face charges tied...
ALTOONA, WI
cwbradio.com

Cadott Woman Killed in Two Vehicle Crash Sunday Morning

A Cadott woman was killed in a two vehicle crash near Cadott Sunday morning. According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department, around 9:39am on Sunday, 74-year-old Bonnie Tripp entered the intersection of 67th Avenue and County Highway X when her vehicle collided with a truck driven by a 16-year-old girl.
CADOTT, WI

