Officials still searching for 'dangerous' suspect after issuing shelter-in-place for Wheaton, WI, residents
Authorities in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, called off the search for an at-large suspect they say is dangerous late Friday night, and are set to resume on Saturday. In an emergency alert, officials in Chippewa County urged residents in Wheaton to shelter in place, locking windows and securing vehicles. The alert identified a “dangerous” suspect wearing a red and white shirt.
UPDATE: Suspect found after Chippewa County residents advised to shelter in place
UPDATE (9/17/22, 5:58 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been located. News 8 will provide more information as it becomes available. —- UPDATE (8:05 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have not found the man. Authorities are encouraging people in the area...
Man Sentenced On Conviction By Jury From 2018 Meth Bust
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Bradley Malinowski on convictions including meth possession that he received in the verdict of his Washburn County jury trial in July 2021. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged...
Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Sept. 13, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls Police Department credit K9 in discovery of firearm during traffic stop
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Department credits the use of a police K9 in discovering a firearm during a traffic stop that happened weeks ago. In a post to their Facebook page, police say two suspects were arrested after Leo, their K9 on duty, alerted to the vehicle after detecting drugs.
Homicide investigation underway in Eau Claire, person of interest identified
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – A shooting in Eau Claire during the early hours of Saturday morning left one man dead. Just after midnight on September 17, the Eau Claire Police Department responded to a report of multiple gunshots near the intersection of Bergen, and Bellevue Avenue. According to...
Cory Schalinske assumes the role of Eau Claire County Sheriff
Cory Schalinske takes over for Sheriff Ron Cramer, who died unexpectedly Tuesday. Schalinske joined the department in 2012 and has earned promotion three times.
Sheriff's Office: Body Found Believed To Be Missing Person From Polk County
POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Polk County have released the following update stating that a body has been found which is believed to be missing 58-year-old Michael Minteer who was last seen on Tuesday, September 6th. Press Release. On Thursday, September 15, at approximately 4:00 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office Issues Updated Press Release Regarding Missing Person
POLK COUNTY -- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following updated press release regarding the missing person in Polk County. The Polk County Sheriff's Office is seeking information reference to a missing person. 58-year-old Michael Minteer was last seen on Tuesday, September 6th around 3 pm on...
After Hwy. 29 crash, search is on for possibly armed Wausau man considered dangerous
Police are searching for a 20-year-old Wausau man they consider dangerous and potentially armed and suicidal who was allegedly involved in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29, according to sheriff’s officials. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received an alert from Marathon County regarding the man, identified as Chad Myszka,...
Suspect In Custody Following Report Of Man Shooting At Milk Truck
BURNETT COUNTY -- One person is in custody after authorities responded to a report of shots being fired at a traveling milk truck, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff's Office. Press Release. On Thursday, September 15th, 2022 on State Highway 70 in Daniels Township, it was...
Washburn County business owner charged with federal tax crimes
BIRCHWOOD, WI -- A Washburn County business owner has been federally charged after allegedly failing to pay more than $239,000 in taxes to the IRS. A federal grand jury indicted Deborah Brown, 67, of Birchwood, WI, with 13 counts of failing to pay taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. Brown...
The New Bivalent Covid-19 Vaccine Is Available In Washburn County
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The new Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is available in Washburn County. The Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are expected to provide increased protection against the currently circulating omicron variant. Who can get the Bivalent vaccine:. Individuals 18 years of age and older are eligible for a single booster dose of...
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer dies unexpectedly
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT)- The Eau Claire County Sheriffs Office is mourning the loss of Sheriff Ron Cramer. According to the department’s social media page, Cramer died unexpectedly. Sheriff Cramer joined the department back in 1975 as a reserve deputy. In 1996, He was elected the county’s 47th sheriff. The sheriff’s office says it will continue to serve the community...
UPDATE: Authorities Release Name Of Deceased From Fatal Crash On County Road G
POLK COUNTY -- On Wednesday, authorities in Polk County released the name of the deceased person in the recent fatal crash on County Road G in Polk County. Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak states that the deceased has been identified as 21-year-old William J. Wagner from rural St. Croix Falls, WI.
SCAM ALERT: Indianhead Credit Union Warns Of Phishing Attack
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Indianhead Credit Union is advising area residents that there is a phone scam in the area using their business name, according to a news release submitted to DrydenWire.com. News Release. Residents in our area are once again victims of a phishing attack. This time it is...
Two charged with homicide in Altoona
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The two suspects in an Altoona homicide investigation have been charged in Eau Claire County. 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona and 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Illinois are both charged with first degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. They face charges tied...
Authorities Searching For Suspect That Fled Scene After Report Of Stolen Vehicle In Amery
POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Polk County are searching for a suspect that fled a scene after law enforcement responded to a report of a vehicle theft, according to a press release from the Amery Police Department. Press Release. On September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:20p, the Amery Police Department...
Traffic Stop For Speeding Leads To Charges Of OWI-Drugged Driving, ID Theft
RUSK COUNTY -- Felony charges for OWI under the influence of drugs and ID theft have been filed against Kenneth Frohn after a State Patrol Trooper stopped Frohn’s vehicle in Rusk County for speeding in August 2022. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider.
Cadott Woman Killed in Two Vehicle Crash Sunday Morning
A Cadott woman was killed in a two vehicle crash near Cadott Sunday morning. According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department, around 9:39am on Sunday, 74-year-old Bonnie Tripp entered the intersection of 67th Avenue and County Highway X when her vehicle collided with a truck driven by a 16-year-old girl.
