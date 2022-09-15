Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Aurora wants to lead region out of homelessnessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
'Big Boy' Alligator Removed from Texas Neighborhood with Tow Truck After 'Morning Stroll'
It took some heavy machinery to remove a massive reptilian visitor from a peaceful Houston suburb on Monday morning. Police officers in Katy, Texas, relocated an alligator weighing at least 400 pounds and measuring close to 11 feet from the area's Cinco Ranch neighborhood with the help of a tow truck and some alligator wranglers, according to Fox Weather.
Dog Bringing Teddy to Bed After Realizing Owner Forgot It Melts Hearts
A dog caught on camera bringing her owner their "comfort teddy" has TikTok users teary-eyed. Posted on September 5 by user @pdhickinbottom, in the clip Iris the dog can be seen grabbing her owner's stuffed animal off the sofa and taking it to her upstairs. "I know I'm biased but...
msn.com
Devastated Cat Who Was Returned to the Shelter Without His Brothers Breaks Our Hearts
Fair warning, you're going to need a tissue for this story. A Florida animal shelter, known on TikTok as @humanebroward, had three sibling cats brought in together. Luckily, all three were adopted together. So you'd think a happy ending, right? Think again. The family that adopted all three cats ended...
msn.com
Video of Cat Casually Walking Home With 'His Buddy' Totally Made Our Day
When we were kids, we always loved having a best friend who lived in the same neighborhood as us. Any time we were bored or wanted to get into some mischief, we knew our neighborhood bestie is the first one we would turn to. Outdoor cats seem to have a similar mindset, as seen with one neighborhood duo in Norway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
Video of Mama Cat Encouraging Tiny Kitten to Come Down the Stairs Is the Best
Being a parent requires a certain amount of patience. From constantly looking out for them and feeding them to teaching the little ones everything and their nonstop questions and energy, it's no wonder it takes a special person to fit that role. But thanks to a recent TikTok clip from @catastrophiclives, we have a better idea of how to be a good parent when the time comes.
msn.com
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
Texas Man Catches His First Alligator, and It’s a Mossy-Tailed Beast
You can chalk it up to beginner’s luck, or just being in the right place at the right time, but a man in East Texas caught his first alligator on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and it was a giant. The big, old gator stretched out 13 feet, 4.25 inches from the tip of its nose to the end of its moss-covered tail.
Watch: Jealous German Shepherd has hilarious reaction to owner petting cat
Video footage of a German Shepherd looking suitably flabbergasted has gone viral after the dog’s hilarious reaction gained more than 1.2 million views on TikTok. Pet owner’s around the world will be able to relate to this clip… especially those who have multiple animals under their roof!
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Does your cat keep climbing on the table? Here is why
As much as you like spoiling your feline rotten, boundaries are healthy. It can be unsanitary to allow your cat to roam across your table and counters. Besides, cat hairs in your food don't add any flavour. As many furry enigmas still engage in the ‘table-surfing’ behaviour even when there’s no food there, and after they’ve been told off, there might be a cat-style cryptic message behind these sabotaging actions.
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Bad Bunny Helps Buy Home for 10-Year-Old Uvalde Shooting Survivor
Watch: Bad Bunny Shares the Soundtrack to His Life: My Music Moments. Bad Bunny is helping a 10-year-old Uvalde survivor feel safer. The global superstar was one of the donors to buy Mayah Zamora and her family a new home due to her old house's proximity to where the Robb Elementary School shooter lived. When Mayah learned during her 66-day hospital stay that she lived blocks away from the gunman, she felt it unbearable to return home, according to MLB.com.
pethelpful.com
Video of Bonded Senior Dogs Running Out of Time in Texas Shelter Is Breaking Hearts
We hate the thought of any animal having to be forced to cross the rainbow bridge, but the unfortunate reality is that shelters across the country are overcrowded. That's why many shelters are finding their way to TikTok in hopes of increasing awareness of animals that need to be adopted. And we love that idea! Even if that means getting heartbroken listening to every animal's story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
California Surfer Gets In Wild Standoff With Sea Otter Over Board
A surfer's day on the waves quickly turned into a fight for his board -- 'cause a sea otter stole it from him as he was dippin' in the Pacific Ocean, and refused to give it back!!. The wild scene all happened off the shores of California on Monday when...
pethelpful.com
Video of Bunny Playfully Chasing the Family Cat Is Downright Adorable
Have you ever heard of a bunny being best friends with a cat? We definitely haven't, but we totally believe it's possible after watching a viral video on TikTok. The footage shows two pals — one bun and one cat — having the best time playing around together. And when you see the footage you'll crack up over the unique dynamic these two have.
Leopard Divebombs From Tree to Ferociously Take Down Impala: VIDEO
Lee Fuller of Lee Fuller Safari has been hosting safaris tours in Africa for a long time. However, even 22 years into the business he knows well that the outdoors – and nature in general – can still bring some unexpected surprises. This is exactly what happened recently during a safari when Fuller caught sight of a moment he calls the “best sighting” he has seen over his career.
Watch dog’s overdramatic reaction to meeting a cat for the first time
A Romanian rescue dog has gone viral thanks to her hilariously overdramatic reaction when she met a cat for the first time. Cara, a mixed breed pooch, who was adopted from Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, England, isn’t used to being around felines – but when her owner took her around a friend’s home she was faced with their pet cat.
catster.com
Buddy the Cat’s Rescue Inspires the World
Many people would look at Buddy the cat’s traumatic attack, his remarkable rescue and recovery story and say he found his human angel and that his destiny was meant to be. The poor, black kitty’s ordeal started last March in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, when two dogs, nudged on by their juvenile walkers, were caught on camera brutally attacking and mauling Buddy, a stray neighborhood cat. Authorities brought the cat to the Pennsylvania SPCA in Philadelphia, and then he was taken to BluePearl Pet Hospital for emergency care.
thesprucepets.com
95 Siamese Cat Names
The Siamese cat comes from Siam, which is present-day Thailand. Beautiful in appearance with a sleek, muscular body, the Siamese is known for being active, athletic, extroverted, and extremely talkative. People who own Siamese cats say there is no comparison to any other breed, and they need a name to match!
bestfriends.org
Front row seat for a scared dog’s transformation
Editor’s note: Josey Miller is a volunteer with Best Friends in New York who helps promote pets and programs on social media. Her story is about helping Tres, a little Chihuahua from Mississippi, find her stride in Manhattan. Tres was like an unknown out-of-town guest at a wedding reception,...
Puppy's Way of 'Answering Back' While Being Told Off by Owner Goes Viral
Video footage of a dog named Nova showing her attitude and pointing a figure at her owner has left the internet in stitches. In a clip shared to TikTok by the dog's owner, Beccathomas42, Nova can be seen baring her teeth as her owner points a finger toward the pup and their toy. The caption says: "When the terrible two's hit your puppy (she's lovely most of the time)," and "Is this her way of answering back?"
Comments / 0