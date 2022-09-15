ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

fox4news.com

Suspect arrested in shooting that locked down Garland schools

GARLAND, Texas - An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested after a shooting near South Garland High School on Thursday. Garland police arrested Edgar Francisco Solis Torres for aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. The victim, a student at South Garland High School, is in critical condition, but is considered...
GARLAND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Arrest made in alleged road rage incident in Mesquite

One arrest has been made after a case of alleged road rage results in a fight between two people, including one man who pulled out a gun and pointed it at the other, according to the Mesquite Police Department. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 18600 block...
MESQUITE, TX
State
Texas State
Mesquite, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Mesquite, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

18-year-old arrested in Garland shooting that led to school lockdowns

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Garland police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting on Thursday that left one injured and caused several schools to go into lockdown.Edgar Francisco Solis Torres, 18, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2022 after he allegedly shot a young man. He was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. His bond has not been set.Police did not release any identifying information about the victim, but said he was a student at South Garland High School. He remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition.Solis Torres did not attend South Garland High School, and police have not said what may have led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, TX
#Road Rage
fox4news.com

Dallas police identify suspect wanted for double homicide

DALLAS - Police need help finding the suspect in last weekend’s double murder at a Dallas strip mall. Houston Littles IV was seen on security video shooting two people several times Saturday in the shopping center parking lot near Park Lane and Greenville Avenue. The 39-year-old suspect then took...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Preston Oaks Road

On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:16 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of Preston Oaks Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Derrick Thomas, 26, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Terrell Street with an Arrest

On September 16, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Terrell Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Adrian Cole, 50, within the front doorway with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and Cole died at the scene. Further investigation determined De Jairron Cooper, 22, shot and killed Cole.
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Victim in road rage incident disarms suspect

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A road rage incident led to a confrontation with a handgun. The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 18600 block of I-635 in Mesquite. Police said it began as road rage and two vehicles stopped in a parking lot. The suspect had a handgun but the victim was able to disarm him. While the victim was attempting to clear the weapon, the gun accidentally fired one round. There was no damage or injuries reported. The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. 
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Garland schools briefly lock down after shooting

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Schools in Garland were locked down for a short time this afternoon after a shooting off Broadway Blvd.Police said that just after 3:00 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting from the 3300 block of Broadway Blvd. Multiple schools were locked down as a safety precaution, but have since been released.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is not currently known.Meanwhile, police are still searching for the suspect, who they describe as a Hispanic male between the ages of 17 and 19. He has a short haircut and was wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.Investigators said they believe that a fight between two men led up to the shooting, but do not know what started their argument.The investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, TX

