Police: A dangerous murder suspect is on the run in Dallas
Earlier this month, 39-year-old Houston Littles IV allegedly shot victims multiple times, according to the Dallas Police Department, which said that he was caught on video surveillance. Both victims have died.
Suspect arrested in shooting that locked down Garland schools
GARLAND, Texas - An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested after a shooting near South Garland High School on Thursday. Garland police arrested Edgar Francisco Solis Torres for aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. The victim, a student at South Garland High School, is in critical condition, but is considered...
Dallas police need help finding fatal hit-and-run suspect
An unknown driver allegedly fatally struck a victim who was on the sidewalk near 800 S. Denley Drive in Dallas, Texas, at around 1:37 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Dallas Police Department.
Arrest made in alleged road rage incident in Mesquite
One arrest has been made after a case of alleged road rage results in a fight between two people, including one man who pulled out a gun and pointed it at the other, according to the Mesquite Police Department. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 18600 block...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Accused in Fatal Crash Put Pillow Under Cyclist's Head Before Driving Away: Police
The driver accused of fatally striking a cyclist in Dallas on Sept. 11 talked with the victim and put a pillow under his head before driving away from the scene, according to police. In an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, Dallas Police said Kenneth Lloyd Conners was driving...
Man arrested after road rage confrontation in Mesquite
Police said Stephen Phillips got into a fight with another driver Tuesday afternoon in Mesquite. He pulled out a gun and it went off, but thankfully no one was hit.
Man with a gun arrested in North Richland Hills
A man is locked up in North Richland Hills where police were called last night about a man with a gun on Rufe Snow near Loop 820. Dispatchers got the first 911 call about 9:30 p.m. and in the background they heard a disturbance.
18-year-old arrested in Garland shooting that led to school lockdowns
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Garland police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting on Thursday that left one injured and caused several schools to go into lockdown.Edgar Francisco Solis Torres, 18, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2022 after he allegedly shot a young man. He was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. His bond has not been set.Police did not release any identifying information about the victim, but said he was a student at South Garland High School. He remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition.Solis Torres did not attend South Garland High School, and police have not said what may have led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
Two arrested en route to North Texas high school football game after threat, police say
EVERMAN, Texas — Editor's note: The story has been updated to reflect that the minor was not arrested, but instead released to the custody of a parent. Law enforcement officials said two adults were arrested Friday after receiving information about a "credible and potentially imminent threat" at the Everman High School Homecoming Game.
Dallas police identify suspect wanted for double homicide
DALLAS - Police need help finding the suspect in last weekend’s double murder at a Dallas strip mall. Houston Littles IV was seen on security video shooting two people several times Saturday in the shopping center parking lot near Park Lane and Greenville Avenue. The 39-year-old suspect then took...
Arrest Made in Homicide on Preston Oaks Road
On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:16 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of Preston Oaks Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Derrick Thomas, 26, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
Homicide on Terrell Street with an Arrest
On September 16, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Terrell Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Adrian Cole, 50, within the front doorway with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and Cole died at the scene. Further investigation determined De Jairron Cooper, 22, shot and killed Cole.
Police release photos of suspect in Dallas Vickery Meadow double homicide
Dallas police now have a name and a picture to circulate as they look for the gunman who killed two men over the weekend in the parking lot of a strip shopping center on Park Lane in the Vickery Meadow neighborhood.
Teen shot near South Garland High School, police looking for suspected teen shooter
A teenager is on the run and Garland police are looking for him after another teen was wounded in a shooting less than a block from South Garland High School on Thursday.
3 arrested, AR pistol recovered after threat reported at North Texas high school football game
EVERMAN - Two adults and one juvenile were arrested Friday evening after authorities received information about a "credible and potentially imminent threat" at the Everman High School Homecoming game. Everman police said a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office deputy received information that someone was on his way to the football game...
Victim in road rage incident disarms suspect
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A road rage incident led to a confrontation with a handgun. The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 18600 block of I-635 in Mesquite. Police said it began as road rage and two vehicles stopped in a parking lot. The suspect had a handgun but the victim was able to disarm him. While the victim was attempting to clear the weapon, the gun accidentally fired one round. There was no damage or injuries reported. The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Man suspected of bringing a gun to Frisco Centennial High School
Frisco police have a man locked up after he was suspected of bringing a gun to Centennial High School this week. Detectives have identified Craig Adams as a former Centennial student.
Garland schools briefly lock down after shooting
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Schools in Garland were locked down for a short time this afternoon after a shooting off Broadway Blvd.Police said that just after 3:00 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting from the 3300 block of Broadway Blvd. Multiple schools were locked down as a safety precaution, but have since been released.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is not currently known.Meanwhile, police are still searching for the suspect, who they describe as a Hispanic male between the ages of 17 and 19. He has a short haircut and was wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.Investigators said they believe that a fight between two men led up to the shooting, but do not know what started their argument.The investigation is ongoing.
Two Frisco students arrested, accused of beating up a disabled person
Two students at Lone Star High School in Frisco are facing criminal charges. Police say both assaulted a disabled student at the school on Tuesday. The school’s resource officer identified the two suspects.
UPDATE: Arrest made in hit and run that killed cyclist in Dallas
Dallas police say they have arrested the man who struck a man riding his bike earlier this week, killing him. UPDATE: Arrest made in hit and run that killed cyclist in Dallas
