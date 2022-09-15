Read full article on original website
drydenwire.com
Man Sentenced On Conviction By Jury From 2018 Meth Bust
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Bradley Malinowski on convictions including meth possession that he received in the verdict of his Washburn County jury trial in July 2021. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged...
Officials still searching for 'dangerous' suspect after issuing shelter-in-place for Wheaton, WI, residents
Authorities in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, called off the search for an at-large suspect they say is dangerous late Friday night, and are set to resume on Saturday. In an emergency alert, officials in Chippewa County urged residents in Wheaton to shelter in place, locking windows and securing vehicles. The alert identified a “dangerous” suspect wearing a red and white shirt.
UPDATE: Suspect found after Chippewa County residents advised to shelter in place
UPDATE (9/17/22, 5:58 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been located. News 8 will provide more information as it becomes available. —- UPDATE (8:05 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have not found the man. Authorities are encouraging people in the area...
After Hwy. 29 crash, search is on for possibly armed Wausau man considered dangerous
Police are searching for a 20-year-old Wausau man they consider dangerous and potentially armed and suicidal who was allegedly involved in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29, according to sheriff’s officials. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received an alert from Marathon County regarding the man, identified as Chad Myszka,...
WEAU-TV 13
Washburn County business owner charged with federal tax crimes
BIRCHWOOD, WI -- A Washburn County business owner has been federally charged after allegedly failing to pay more than $239,000 in taxes to the IRS. A federal grand jury indicted Deborah Brown, 67, of Birchwood, WI, with 13 counts of failing to pay taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. Brown...
drydenwire.com
Suspect In Custody Following Report Of Man Shooting At Milk Truck
BURNETT COUNTY -- One person is in custody after authorities responded to a report of shots being fired at a traveling milk truck, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff's Office. Press Release. On Thursday, September 15th, 2022 on State Highway 70 in Daniels Township, it was...
drydenwire.com
The New Bivalent Covid-19 Vaccine Is Available In Washburn County
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The new Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is available in Washburn County. The Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are expected to provide increased protection against the currently circulating omicron variant. Who can get the Bivalent vaccine:. Individuals 18 years of age and older are eligible for a single booster dose of...
drydenwire.com
SCAM ALERT: Indianhead Credit Union Warns Of Phishing Attack
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Indianhead Credit Union is advising area residents that there is a phone scam in the area using their business name, according to a news release submitted to DrydenWire.com. News Release. Residents in our area are once again victims of a phishing attack. This time it is...
Green Alert for NW Wisconsin veteran canceled
UPDATE: The Green Alert has been canceled after Minteer was found deceased. ORIGINAL STORY (Sep. 14, 2022): COMSTOCK, Wis. — A statewide Green Alert has been issued for a northwestern Wisconsin veteran who has been missing for roughly a week. Michael Minteer, 58, of Comstock, was last seen around 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 at his home in rural northeastern...
cwbradio.com
Cadott Woman Killed in Two Vehicle Crash Sunday Morning
A Cadott woman was killed in a two vehicle crash near Cadott Sunday morning. According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department, around 9:39am on Sunday, 74-year-old Bonnie Tripp entered the intersection of 67th Avenue and County Highway X when her vehicle collided with a truck driven by a 16-year-old girl.
cwbradio.com
Man Reported Missing From Black River Falls Found Dead
A Hayward man reported missing from Black River Falls was found dead. On Sunday, the Black River Falls Police Department issued a report about a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth Williams, last seen leaving his residence in Black River Falls. Police were worried about his safety. The alert was later canceled...
wpr.org
For more than 120 years, a mill operated in Park Falls. Now, the site is home to a crypto-mining operation.
For more than 40 years, John Tapplin worked at the paper mill in Park Falls. As a machine tender, Tapplin made paper along with hundreds of other employees for decades until the mill shut down for good last year. "The place was good to me over the years. I raised...
WEAU-TV 13
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
drydenwire.com
Small Space Gardening: Autumn Chores
WASHBURN COUNTY -- With Autumn putting in an official appearance on the 22 of this month, there are lots of chores in the garden. Whether your garden has been in the ground, raised beds, or containers, it's time to call it quits on the summer crops. The only crop that can still be planted this year is garlic.
