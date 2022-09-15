Meat was the center of the American diet just decades ago. But today, many people are recognizing the benefits – and even the urgency – of going vegetarian. MADAMENOIRE featured a piece on the many personal benefits of eating less meat, from having more energy to saving money. But if you need a more global reason, there’s the fact that livestock contribute to 14.5% of greenhouses gases, according to UC Davis.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO