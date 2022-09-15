ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

Related
One Green Planet

Allbirds Launches Plant-Based Sneaker Made From Rice Hulls and Citrus Peels

American footwear and apparel company Allbirds has announced their first plant-based sneaker made from citrus peels and rice. The Plant Pacer will be the company’s first venture into plant-based products. Source: Allbirds/YouTube. The leather-free sneaker uses a natural recipe of rubber, plant oils, rice hulls, and citrus peels. It...
APPAREL
One Green Planet

From Makāi No Chevdo to Banana Cream Pie: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!

Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes includes makai no chevdo and chai vanilla oatmeal so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
RECIPES
Madame Noire

A Complete Guide To Plant-Based Meats

Meat was the center of the American diet just decades ago. But today, many people are recognizing the benefits – and even the urgency – of going vegetarian. MADAMENOIRE featured a piece on the many personal benefits of eating less meat, from having more energy to saving money. But if you need a more global reason, there’s the fact that livestock contribute to 14.5% of greenhouses gases, according to UC Davis.
AGRICULTURE
One Green Planet

15 Sunflower Seed Recipes

Packed full of vitamin E and protein, these tiny seeds are so easy to add to a variety of dishes. From granola to bread to salads, and spreads, this superfood adds a nice crunch to any meal. If you’re wondering what else to do with sunflower seeds, these delicious recipes from our Food Monster App are sure to give you many ideas!
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
One Green Planet

From Tindorā to Broccoli Spinach Soup: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!

Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes includes tindora and tarts so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
RECIPES
Family Proof

Keto Arugula Salmon Roll: Recipes Worth Making

This Keto Arugula Salmon Roll is a low-carb dish that is fresh and filling. You can easily make this from scratch and enjoy it for breakfast, lunch, or in between!. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Paul
Bon Appétit

Chicken and Coconut Rice With Nuoc Cham Tomatoes

Rich, coconutty, schmaltzy, bright, funky, and tangy, this skillet chicken dinner tantalizes the taste buds on every level. Skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs are seasoned simply with salt and lots of pepper, then cooked skin side down in a skillet until the fat renders and you’re left with perfectly crisp skin. You’ll sizzle garlic and a mountain of shallots in the leftover rich schmaltz, which will flavor the sunny yellow coconut cream and turmeric rice that cooks in the pan with the chicken thighs as the meat finishes roasting.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy