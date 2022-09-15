Read full article on original website
World heading into ‘uncharted territory of destruction’, says climate report
Governments and businesses failing to change fast enough, says United in Science report, as weather gets increasingly extreme
Phys.org
The climate crisis is real, but overusing terms like 'crisis' and 'emergency' comes with risk
"Crisis" is an incredibly potent word, so it's interesting to witness the way the phrase "climate crisis" has become part of the lingua franca. Once associated only with a few "outspoken" scientists and activists, the phrase has now gone mainstream. But what do people understand by the term "climate crisis"?...
Reducing transport and industry emissions won't stop climate change- Scientists
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres recently said, "Half of humanity is in the grip of floods, droughts, forest fires, and hurricanes, yet we continue to burn biofuels." We have a choice—collective effort or collective suicide. It is in our hands to choose. 'These words only express their frustration. Today, Pakistan has been ravaged by the worst rains in six decades.
Nakate: Leaders are missing the human face of climate change
NEW YORK (AP) — Vanessa Nakate’s climate activism over the past three years has propelled her to the world stage. Since 2019, Nakate has worked to amplify the voices of African climate activists through a platform she created called Rise Up Movement, spearheaded an initiative to stop the deforestation of African rainforests and launched the Vash Greens Schools Project, which aims to install solar panels in remote areas of her home country, Uganda.
World on brink of five ‘disastrous’ climate tipping points, study finds
The climate crisis has driven the world to the brink of multiple “disastrous” tipping points, according to a major study. It shows five dangerous tipping points may already have been passed due to the 1.1C of global heating caused by humanity to date. These include the collapse of...
The New US Climate Law Will Reduce Carbon Emissions and Make Electricity Less Expensive, Economists Say
U.S. consumers are expected to save money on their electricity bills under the nation’s first comprehensive climate law—perhaps more than $200 billion over the next decade, economists project. Even utilities are talking about eased prices at the same time they are detailing new clean energy investments. The potential...
Fast Company
Wyoming will soon be home to the world’s largest carbon removal facility
In rural Wyoming, a sprawling field will soon be filled with dozens of shipping container-sized boxes that can pull CO2 from the atmosphere to help combat climate change. The captured CO2, compressed into a liquid, will travel through pipelines into nearby wells that are drilled thousands of feet underground, storing it permanently. Everything will run on clean energy.
A radical idea to fund climate adaptation globally
A lawsuit brought by a smallholder Peruvian farmer holding the biggest polluter in Europe responsible for its historic greenhouse gas emissions is currently making its way through the German court system — and with it brings a potential paradigm shift in the way that the private sector approaches climate change.
New Documents Unveiled in Congressional Hearings Show Oil Companies Are Slow-Rolling and Overselling Climate Initiatives, Democrats Say ￼
Congressional Democrats presented fresh evidence Thursday which they say proves that oil companies are continuing to mislead the public on climate change and undercut global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. At a hearing held by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, lawmakers read from newly released documents obtained...
Campaigners call for climate crisis global day of action during Cop27
Civil society groups around the world are calling for a global day of action on the climate catastrophe, to urge governments to cut greenhouse gas emissions and shift to a low-carbon economy. The day of action will take place on Saturday 12 November, at the mid-point of the Cop27 UN...
Saving the planet or making a buck? Why is a fossil fuel tycoon building America’s biggest wind farm
Work has started on what would be the nation’s biggest wind farm – a $3bn project backed by a fossil fuel tycoon that could deliver clean energy to more than one million customers.Yet even as workers start clearing patches of ranchland on a remote site in the American West for 3,000 turbines and a power transmission line that will travel more than 700 miles to California, the project continues to attract controversy.Some allege the massive, utility-scale project, that could purportedly lead to the reduction of 11 million tonnes of CO2 emissions every year, will destroy critical habitat for species such...
NPR
Announcing the NPR Climate Desk
Sept. 14, 2022; Washington, D.C. — Beginning October 1st NPR will launch a new climate desk that will harness the strengths of existing national and international coverage and build greater local coverage capacity across the network. The climate desk will be led by Andrea Kissack, the current head of NPR's science desk, and senior supervising editor Vikki Valentine will step into the role of Acting Head of the science desk.
Australia should aim for net zero by 2040, new Climate Change Authority member says
Exclusive: Prof Lesley Hughes, a climate specialist appointed this week, says current target is not good enough
‘It beggars belief’: Liz Truss energy plan ‘shows government doesn’t understand climate crisis’
Liz Truss’s energy plans show the UK has effectively abandoned net-zero targets just three years after its world-leading commitment to cutting emissions, the government’s former chief scientific adviser has said.A major new fossil fuels campaign, including lifting the ban on fracking and expanding drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea, has already been announced by the new prime minister’s administration.But the drive for more oil and gas production was “completely at odds” with the UK’s legally binding net-zero target, said Sir David King, head of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group, who was chief scientific adviser to the...
Phys.org
Copenhagen's failure to meet its 2025 target casts doubt on other major climate plans
The city of Copenhagen, often celebrated as one of the world's greenest for its cycling culture and other initiatives, recently defaulted on its pledge to become carbon-neutral by 2025. This early failure in the global race to net zero emissions (a balance between CO₂ emitted and absorbed) may foreshadow backtracking by other target-setters, indicating that pledges to cease contributing to climate change demand greater scrutiny.
Climate change tipping points will be passed sooner than thought; study
A finds that even the most aggressive goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions aren't sufficient to avoid several major climate change tipping points, in which rising temperatures cause irreversible damages that in turn cause more global warming. One of the most worrisome risks of climate change, for example, is that...
The World Stands to Save Trillions of Dollars if We Just Quit Carbon Right
Motivation to act on climate change often comes in one of two forms; the metaphorical threat of a stick or the lure of a carrot. For years now, scientists have been trying to whip our slow-moving ass into shape (to keep with the metaphor, of course). But as we collectively...
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
Commonwealth can play a key role in tackling climate crisis
The articles about the King and the Commonwealth (Apathy in New Zealand – but little desire for change – as King Charles’s reign begins, 13 September), (Queen’s death met with anger as well as grief in Kenya, 12 September), and your editorial (13 September) fail to grasp the dynamism of the Commonwealth and its potential. Togo and Gabon joined this year and, like Rwanda and Mozambique before them, are not former British colonies. One in three young people between the ages of 15 and 29 live in Commonwealth countries. Crucially, Commonwealth countries are projected to account for nearly 50% of the growth in the world’s urban population to 2050, and cities and the way they develop are where carbon emissions can and must be tackled at scale.
natureworldnews.com
U.N Secretary-General Calls For More Aggressive Action to Mitigate Climate Change
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres stressed the importance of climate action and mitigation at the U.N General Assembly press conference. He urged countries to commit to emissions reductions and help poorer countries with climate action. The report said that the massive flooding in Pakistan was brought about by the...
