The articles about the King and the Commonwealth (Apathy in New Zealand – but little desire for change – as King Charles’s reign begins, 13 September), (Queen’s death met with anger as well as grief in Kenya, 12 September), and your editorial (13 September) fail to grasp the dynamism of the Commonwealth and its potential. Togo and Gabon joined this year and, like Rwanda and Mozambique before them, are not former British colonies. One in three young people between the ages of 15 and 29 live in Commonwealth countries. Crucially, Commonwealth countries are projected to account for nearly 50% of the growth in the world’s urban population to 2050, and cities and the way they develop are where carbon emissions can and must be tackled at scale.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO