Surjit Singh Flora

Reducing transport and industry emissions won't stop climate change- Scientists

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres recently said, "Half of humanity is in the grip of floods, droughts, forest fires, and hurricanes, yet we continue to burn biofuels." We have a choice—collective effort or collective suicide. It is in our hands to choose. 'These words only express their frustration. Today, Pakistan has been ravaged by the worst rains in six decades.
The Associated Press

Nakate: Leaders are missing the human face of climate change

NEW YORK (AP) — Vanessa Nakate’s climate activism over the past three years has propelled her to the world stage. Since 2019, Nakate has worked to amplify the voices of African climate activists through a platform she created called Rise Up Movement, spearheaded an initiative to stop the deforestation of African rainforests and launched the Vash Greens Schools Project, which aims to install solar panels in remote areas of her home country, Uganda.
Fast Company

Wyoming will soon be home to the world’s largest carbon removal facility

In rural Wyoming, a sprawling field will soon be filled with dozens of shipping container-sized boxes that can pull CO2 from the atmosphere to help combat climate change. The captured CO2, compressed into a liquid, will travel through pipelines into nearby wells that are drilled thousands of feet underground, storing it permanently. Everything will run on clean energy.
The Hill

A radical idea to fund climate adaptation globally

A lawsuit brought by a smallholder Peruvian farmer holding the biggest polluter in Europe responsible for its historic greenhouse gas emissions is currently making its way through the German court system — and with it brings a potential paradigm shift in the way that the private sector approaches climate change.
InsideClimate News

New Documents Unveiled in Congressional Hearings Show Oil Companies Are Slow-Rolling and Overselling Climate Initiatives, Democrats Say ￼

Congressional Democrats presented fresh evidence Thursday which they say proves that oil companies are continuing to mislead the public on climate change and undercut global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. At a hearing held by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, lawmakers read from newly released documents obtained...
The Independent

Saving the planet or making a buck? Why is a fossil fuel tycoon building America’s biggest wind farm

Work has started on what would be the nation’s biggest wind farm – a $3bn project backed by a fossil fuel tycoon that could deliver clean energy to more than one million customers.Yet even as workers start clearing patches of ranchland on a remote site in the American West for 3,000 turbines and a power transmission line that will travel more than 700 miles to California, the project continues to attract controversy.Some allege the massive, utility-scale project, that could purportedly lead to the reduction of 11 million tonnes of CO2 emissions every year, will destroy critical habitat for species such...
NPR

Announcing the NPR Climate Desk

Sept. 14, 2022; Washington, D.C. — Beginning October 1st NPR will launch a new climate desk that will harness the strengths of existing national and international coverage and build greater local coverage capacity across the network. The climate desk will be led by Andrea Kissack, the current head of NPR's science desk, and senior supervising editor Vikki Valentine will step into the role of Acting Head of the science desk.
The Independent

‘It beggars belief’: Liz Truss energy plan ‘shows government doesn’t understand climate crisis’

Liz Truss’s energy plans show the UK has effectively abandoned net-zero targets just three years after its world-leading commitment to cutting emissions, the government’s former chief scientific adviser has said.A major new fossil fuels campaign, including lifting the ban on fracking and expanding drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea, has already been announced by the new prime minister’s administration.But the drive for more oil and gas production was “completely at odds” with the UK’s legally binding net-zero target, said Sir David King, head of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group, who was chief scientific adviser to the...
Phys.org

Copenhagen's failure to meet its 2025 target casts doubt on other major climate plans

The city of Copenhagen, often celebrated as one of the world's greenest for its cycling culture and other initiatives, recently defaulted on its pledge to become carbon-neutral by 2025. This early failure in the global race to net zero emissions (a balance between CO₂ emitted and absorbed) may foreshadow backtracking by other target-setters, indicating that pledges to cease contributing to climate change demand greater scrutiny.
Interesting Engineering

World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly

A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
The Guardian

Commonwealth can play a key role in tackling climate crisis

The articles about the King and the Commonwealth (Apathy in New Zealand – but little desire for change – as King Charles’s reign begins, 13 September), (Queen’s death met with anger as well as grief in Kenya, 12 September), and your editorial (13 September) fail to grasp the dynamism of the Commonwealth and its potential. Togo and Gabon joined this year and, like Rwanda and Mozambique before them, are not former British colonies. One in three young people between the ages of 15 and 29 live in Commonwealth countries. Crucially, Commonwealth countries are projected to account for nearly 50% of the growth in the world’s urban population to 2050, and cities and the way they develop are where carbon emissions can and must be tackled at scale.
natureworldnews.com

U.N Secretary-General Calls For More Aggressive Action to Mitigate Climate Change

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres stressed the importance of climate action and mitigation at the U.N General Assembly press conference. He urged countries to commit to emissions reductions and help poorer countries with climate action. The report said that the massive flooding in Pakistan was brought about by the...
