Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Sweet and Savory Fall Treats in Lancaster, PA [Small Business Spotlight]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
5 Fun Events Happening This Weekend [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenGettysburg, PA
Can't Wait for Halloween? Field of Screams in Mountville is for YouMelissa FrostMountville, PA
Related
Lancaster County farm opens fall attractions for family fun
LANCASTER, Pa. — With fall just around the corner, corn mazes, pumpkin patches and apple picking season is quickly approaching as well. Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Paradise Township, Lancaster County, officially kicked off its fall season Friday. There are more than 60 farm-fun activities and rides, including trains,...
Get high in the sky this weekend at the Lancaster Balloon Festival
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — You can get high in the sky at the 11th annual Lancaster Balloon Festival & Country Fair on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 in Leacock Township, Lancaster County. The one-of-a-kind event features 40+ technicolored hot air balloons, as well as fall activities, live...
abc27.com
York holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new bike lane
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 16, the City of York, as well as the City of York Public Works Department, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the brand new King Street Cycle Track at 1 p.m. on the first block of South Court Avenue and East King Street.
Springettsbury Township to hold 20th annual 'Saturday in the Park'
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Looking for fun activities to fill those coming fall weekends? Look no further. The Springettsbury Township 20th Annual "Saturday in the Park" presented by Inch & Co. will be held Sept. 24 at Springettsbury Township Park, according to a release sent out on Friday. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
6-month-old kangaroo rescued after central Pa. owner tried to sell it for $5k
A six-month-old kangaroo placed for sale on Facebook Marketplace has been retrieved from an Adams County residence this week, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. No charges have been filed against the seller, who lied about having the kangaroo before the game commission executed a search warrant, according to the game commission’s southcentral region Facebook page.
'Project Penny Heaven' to keep an unseen past alive
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The headstone of Clashay Johnson is the only marker in York City Cemetery, though it's far from the only grave on the small plot in North York. Hundreds are buried, unmarked under the uneven ground. The Friends of York City Cemetery are looking to put...
lebtown.com
Stony Valley driving tour will not be held this fall; Blue Mountain to be highlighted
The Pennsylvania Game Commission will not be holding a Stony Valley driving tour this fall. Instead, a 6-mile tour of State Game Lands #210 in Berks County will be offered. “The State Game Lands 211 Driving Tour will not be conducted this year in order to direct the public to the extensive habitat improvement projects the agency has been conducting on SGL 210,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission communications director Travis Lau in an email to LebTown.
WGAL
York cemetery vandalized overnight
A historic cemetery is in York County is targeted by vandals. “It split the base and the stone itself is split in half," Donald Riegle said. Riegle is in disbelief. The caretaker of the Starview Union Cemetery says 35 to 40 gravestones are damaged. After vandals toppled them over; police say it happened Saturday night at the secluded cemetery in east Manchester Township.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Old Harrisburg rail system getting renovated for public tours
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rail history in the Midstate is getting back on track as railroad workers across the country reached a tentative contract. The old power grid for the Pennsylvania Railroad is still in the transportation center in Harrisburg. The grid first went online in 1915, but it shut down more than 50 years ago.
abc27.com
LIST: Pumpkin patches around the Midstate
(WHTM) — One of the most fun things to do when the fall season arrives, is carving a pumpkin. But before you do that, you need to get your pumpkin first. The Midstate has plenty of options for pumpkin patches. abc27 has compiled a list of pumpkin patches that can get you into the autumn spirit!
Vandals destroy 'Welcome to York' sign
YORK, Pa. — York City Police have launched an investigation to look into who is responsible for vandalizing the "Welcome to York" sign. The sign and fountain are located at the northeast corner of the South George and Rathton Road intersection in York. According to JT Hand, President and...
5 Fun Events Happening This Weekend [Lancaster, PA]
This weekend is going to be a fun one. From Oktoberfest in Manheim to Hot Air Balloon Festival in Bird-in-Hand, there are plenty of events around the county for young and old, five of which are highlighted below:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGAL
Search along railroad tracks turns up nothing, everyone believed to be safe
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called out Wednesday night to search along a stretch of railroad tracks in East Manchester Township, York County. A train engineer had said he spotted two kids standing on the tracks. The engineer said when he turned his back, they had disappeared. He was worried they may have been hit.
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PA
If I'm going for a donut, I prefer it to be from a local place or a smaller chain store. Lancaster and the surrounding areas have plenty of places to choose between, four of which are mentioned below.
What is Ocean State Job Lot? Discount chain brings ‘crazy deals’ on a little bit of everything to central Pa.
The Rhode Island discount chain Ocean State Job Lot has been expanding into Pennsylvania. The retailer recently opened stores in the State College, Warminster and Willow Street areas. It has plans to open stores in the Elizabethtown and Shillington areas. And it has its eye on the Harrisburg region, too.
Historical Society’s new home to tell complete Adams County story
The story of the three-day battle of Gettysburg, its aftermath and President Abraham Lincoln’s immortal Gettysburg Address has been told thousands of times in hundreds of ways. The Borough of Gettysburg is the seat of Adams County, which encompasses 34 municipalities in southcentral Pennsylvania. The people who have lived...
Concern over large tree hanging on wires in Windsor Township sparks action
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update: As of Thursday morning, the tree has been removed. There is no word on by whom or by what entity. FOX43 News is working to track that information down. People living in a York County neighborhood say a tree has been dangerously perched on...
Boating and fishing access areas in central Pennsylvania closed for construction
A pair of Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s fishing and boating access areas in central Pennsylvania will be closed temporarily for improvements to their parking areas beginning Monday, September 19. The Middletown access will be closed through October 5, while the Walker access will be closed through September 30.
Events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Counties and organizations throughout Pennsylvania are putting together events to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. This year's theme is Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation. Here are some of the events scheduled. (If your event is missing, please send information to news@fox43.com.) YORK COUNTY. Commissioner's Community...
Smiles...and screams, will be seen at Hersheypark this Halloween season
HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark is hitting the sweet trifecta of candy, coasters...and creatures. Halloween season kicks off at the park this weekend, and it will run every weekend trough Oct. 30, making this the longest-running season yet. New this year, guests can experience the debut of the four-acre Dark...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0