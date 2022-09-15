ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Freedom, PA

FOX 43

Lancaster County farm opens fall attractions for family fun

LANCASTER, Pa. — With fall just around the corner, corn mazes, pumpkin patches and apple picking season is quickly approaching as well. Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Paradise Township, Lancaster County, officially kicked off its fall season Friday. There are more than 60 farm-fun activities and rides, including trains,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new bike lane

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 16, the City of York, as well as the City of York Public Works Department, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the brand new King Street Cycle Track at 1 p.m. on the first block of South Court Avenue and East King Street.
YORK, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
New Freedom, PA
PennLive.com

6-month-old kangaroo rescued after central Pa. owner tried to sell it for $5k

A six-month-old kangaroo placed for sale on Facebook Marketplace has been retrieved from an Adams County residence this week, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. No charges have been filed against the seller, who lied about having the kangaroo before the game commission executed a search warrant, according to the game commission’s southcentral region Facebook page.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

'Project Penny Heaven' to keep an unseen past alive

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The headstone of Clashay Johnson is the only marker in York City Cemetery, though it's far from the only grave on the small plot in North York. Hundreds are buried, unmarked under the uneven ground. The Friends of York City Cemetery are looking to put...
YORK, PA
lebtown.com

Stony Valley driving tour will not be held this fall; Blue Mountain to be highlighted

The Pennsylvania Game Commission will not be holding a Stony Valley driving tour this fall. Instead, a 6-mile tour of State Game Lands #210 in Berks County will be offered. “The State Game Lands 211 Driving Tour will not be conducted this year in order to direct the public to the extensive habitat improvement projects the agency has been conducting on SGL 210,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission communications director Travis Lau in an email to LebTown.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

York cemetery vandalized overnight

A historic cemetery is in York County is targeted by vandals. “It split the base and the stone itself is split in half," Donald Riegle said. Riegle is in disbelief. The caretaker of the Starview Union Cemetery says 35 to 40 gravestones are damaged. After vandals toppled them over; police say it happened Saturday night at the secluded cemetery in east Manchester Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Old Harrisburg rail system getting renovated for public tours

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rail history in the Midstate is getting back on track as railroad workers across the country reached a tentative contract. The old power grid for the Pennsylvania Railroad is still in the transportation center in Harrisburg. The grid first went online in 1915, but it shut down more than 50 years ago.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

LIST: Pumpkin patches around the Midstate

(WHTM) — One of the most fun things to do when the fall season arrives, is carving a pumpkin. But before you do that, you need to get your pumpkin first. The Midstate has plenty of options for pumpkin patches. abc27 has compiled a list of pumpkin patches that can get you into the autumn spirit!
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Vandals destroy 'Welcome to York' sign

YORK, Pa. — York City Police have launched an investigation to look into who is responsible for vandalizing the "Welcome to York" sign. The sign and fountain are located at the northeast corner of the South George and Rathton Road intersection in York. According to JT Hand, President and...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Counties and organizations throughout Pennsylvania are putting together events to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. This year's theme is Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation. Here are some of the events scheduled. (If your event is missing, please send information to news@fox43.com.) YORK COUNTY. Commissioner's Community...
YORK, PA
