Orange County, FL

click orlando

Universal Orlando to host ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ cat-tastic dance party

ORLANDO, Fla. – Characters from the Netflix children’s series, Gabby’s Dollhouse, are making their way to Universal Orlando for a family dance party. Happening on Saturday, Sept. 24, families can join series star Laila Lockhart Kraner and enjoy their favorite songs from the DreamWorks Animation show, including “Sprinkle Party” and “Hey, Gabby!” while they learn some cat-tastic dance steps along with Gabby and her friends at Universal Studios Florida, the theme park said.
ORLANDO, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Vanessa Echols Former News Anchor, Philanthropist, Cancer Survivor to be Next Guest on The Crossman Conversation ̶ Saturday Sept. 17

ORLANDO — Vanessa Echols, a broadcast journalist who recently retired as anchor of Channel 6 Eyewitness News will join Central Florida Business Leader John Crossman Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1:05 p.m. on The Crossman Conversation. The Crossman Conversation provides a platform for activists trying to make a difference in...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Treat your special someone on Wife Appreciation Day in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – National Wife Appreciation Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of September, and it’s aimed at giving those lucky enough to have a wife the opportunity to show their appreciation. This year, Wife Appreciation Day is closing in fast on Sept. 18, so here...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Your guide to celebrating Oktoberfest in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thursday marked the start of “Wies’n” or better known by many as Oktoberfest. With this over two-week celebration quickly approaching, now is the time to begin your planning. This grand celebration takes place in Munich, Germany annually and begins with the Mayor of...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Vigil held at Lake Fairview to honor young rowers after lightning strike

ORLANDO, Fla. – A community is in mourning after a tragedy this week at Lake Fairview. Kim Watson was among the dozens at a vigil Saturday morning after Orlando Fire officials said a boat carrying five young rowers overturned Thursday evening after a lightning strike. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE:...
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Palm Bay Pirates Defeat Titusville Terriers 24-11 in Childhood Cancer Awareness Game on Space Coast Daily TV

WATCH: The Titusville Terriers host the Palm Bay Pirates in week #4 of the high school football season. With the month of September, being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, tonight‘s game has been designated “Fight for the Game, Fight for the Cure.” The Friday Night Locker Room’s Orville Susong and Steve Wilson are on the call and will have a very special guest sitting in with them in the 1st quarter.
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

2 UCF Latinas get global recognition for their work in STEM fields

ORLANDO, Fla. – Perla Latorre-Suárez fights back tears as she thinks about the sacrifices her parents made, sending her to the mainland from Puerto Rico so she could live her dreams of working in the aerospace industry. “You know they’ve given it all for me and my brother...
ORLANDO, FL
Outsider.com

Baby Alligators Hatch From Eggs in Florida Wildlife Park: VIDEO

With hatching season in full swing, baby alligators were seen making their debut in Florida Wildlife park, Gatorland Orlando. A video of the baby alligators’ hatching was sent to FOX 35. The media outlet revealed that a Gatorland spokesperson shared that most gators hatch between the middle of August and the beginning of September. A female gator typically lays between 35-40 eggs in their nests.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Wicked weather spawns possible scud cloud over Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – A picture captured in Orlando Thursday shows a large, ominous-looking cloud forming over Walt Disney World’s EPCOT park. The picture was taken near EPCOT by Andrew Klatt, of Timberlake, Ohio. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage will go up again | Chick-fil-A employee fights off...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Bird migration captured on Florida weather radar

ORLANDO, Fla. – Weather radar can “see” much more than just the weather. The radar, located in Melbourne, picked up the likely migration of songbirds Thursday evening that made a pit stop in and around the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. A large fallout, birds taking a...
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Child drowns at Titusville pool party, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A child drowned during a pool party in Titusville, according to the Titusville Police Department. Titusville police said they are investigating the drowning of a female at a residence located on the 2500 block of Christine Drive on Saturday. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Tropical Storm...
TITUSVILLE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Teen arrested for stealing BMW parked at 7-Eleven in Leesburg

A teenager has been arrested after allegedly stealing a BMW from a 7-Eleven in Leesburg. Jaylin Barnes, 18, of Leesburg was booked last week at the Lake County Jail on warrants charging him with grand theft and grand theft auto. He was tracked down after the Aug. 30 snatching of...
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

More storms strike Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances once again will be sky-high across Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of rain from Friday through Sunday. The risk for strong storms includes lightning and heavy rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Rain chances will be at 60% on...
ORLANDO, FL

