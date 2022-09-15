Read full article on original website
Police: Silver Spring Teen Missing Since September 12
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since September 12. 14-year-old Kamoni Ross was last seen on Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., in the 1000 block of Osage St. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Ross is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black and grey fitted jeans, which are torn in the thigh area, and tan slides.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating 16-Year-Old Missing from Bethesda
For Immediate Release: Saturday, September 17, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Bethesda. Aiden Vining was last seen on Thursday, September 13, 2022. He was last seen...
mocoshow.com
Concern for 14-Year-Old Missing from Gaithersburg
For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 15, 2022. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Gaithersburg. Jeferson Socop Cerna was last seen on Saturday, September 10,...
Truist Bank in Downtown Silver Spring Robbed; Suspect Photos Released
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect caught on surveillance video during an armed robbery of the Truist Bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. in downtown Silver Spring. “At approximately 12:25 p.m. [on Friday, September 16], 3rd District Officers responded to the...
6-month-old dog stolen from DC hotel, police looking for suspect involved
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a suspect that entered into a Northwest D.C. hotel room and stole a dog Friday evening. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened at a hotel, located on 22nd Street Northwest, nearby M Street Northwest, around 6 p.m. when the suspect entered a hotel room. The suspect then took the victim's dog and left the scene.
sungazette.news
Police: Juveniles assault employee while shoplifting at mall
Two juveniles, from Falls Church and Annandale, took merchandise without paying on Sept. 5 at 3:40 p.m. at the Nordstrom store in Tysons Corner Center, Fairfax County police said. When confronted by a store employee, one juvenile allegedly assaulted the victim, police said. Officers arrested both juveniles and found the...
Baltimore County Police investigating Windsor Mill shooting
Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Windsor Mill that left an 18 year old in stable condition.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Armed Bank Robbery; Surveillance Photos of Suspect Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating an armed bank robbery that occurred on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Truist bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
WUSA
Man stabbed in Northwest DC, police say
WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in Northwest D.C. Thursday night. Police are still searching for the person responsible. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4400 block of Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, near the Tenleytown Metro station, for a report of a stabbing around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. A Watch Commander with the police department said the man had injuries not thought to be life-threatening, but did not say where the man was stabbed.
wfmd.com
Frederick 7-11 Store Robbed
Employee was assaulted, suspect fled with cash. Suspect in 7-11 store robbery ((Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A suspect is being sought in the robbery of a 7-11 store in Frederick. At around 1:30 AM on Friday, police responded to the store at 204 Amber Drive. They...
Howard County Police are investigating deadly hit and run
police are investigating a hit-and-run in Laurel that killed a pedestrian. Police are looking for a Ford Explorer.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in arm in northeast DC; police search for suspects
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a shooting in northeast D.C. that left a woman injured. Officers say the woman was shot in the arm around 6:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Parker Street. No one has been taken into custody. The severity of the woman’s injuries are no known....
mocoshow.com
Police Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Woman
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Silver Spring Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. 23-year-old Breasia Carey is believed to have been in the 8000 block of 13th St. in Silver Spring. Her last communication was on Saturday, September 10.
Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 400 Block of N Street, Northwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Monday, September 12, 2022, in the 400 block of N Street, Northwest. At approximately 4:30 pm, the suspects assaulted the victim and...
Manassas man charged with strangulation of 5-month-old
MANASSAS, Va. — A Manassas man is facing charges after police say he grabbed a 5-month-old by the neck so hard he left marks on the infant. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the incidents reportedly happened at the Arcadia Run Apartments on Wisteria Pond Way.
Wbaltv.com
3 teenagers arrested, guns seized after pursuit in city ends in Baltimore County
TIMONIUM, Md. — Three teenagers were arrested and three guns were seized Friday afternoon after a police pursuit started in Baltimore City and ended in Baltimore County, police said. City police said two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody around 12:13 p.m., and police seized...
WUSA
Police: Woman arrested after calling police following argument with 11-year-old
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police have arrested a woman who called 911 after a fight with an 11-year-old family member. That woman is now facing strangulation charges. According to a report from the Prince William County Police Department, the incident unfolded at the Bayvue Apartments in the 1400 block of Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge, Virginia.
WJLA
Caught on cam: Man robs Silver Spring Foot Locker, threatens worker with scissors: MCPD
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police are looking for a man they say robbed a Foot Locker store in downtown Silver Spring, then threatened at least one employee with scissors. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, police said a man entered the store and asked to try...
Electrician Charged in ‘Disturbing’ Assault of 87-Year-Old Man Caught on Surveillance Video Now Faces Murder Case
A 25-year-old Fort Washington, Maryland man who authorities say is the individual caught on video beating and fatally wounding an 87-year-old man now faces a murder charge in connection with the June 2 incident. It’s alleged that Julias Wright is responsible for Johnny Shepherd’s death, which occurred more than a...
