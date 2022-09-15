ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lightbrownskininSLC
7h ago

With the same thinking as this article.. The Bonneville Salt Flats must have been releasing Arsenic into our air for eons now yes?

Dennis Cartter
1d ago

you should ask your boss if you can start writing positive stories that people are interested in everyone knows about the drought

The Independent

One of the bodies unearthed by Lake Mead drought has been identified

One of four bodies found in the receding waters of Lake Mead has been identified as a 42-year-old man who authorities believe drowned 20 years ago. On Wednesday, Clark County authorities said the remains found in the Callville Bay area of the lake on 7 May belonged to Thomas Erndt, whose cause and manner of death in 2002 has not been determined, Clark County officials said. Erndt’s remains were identified by investigators with the help of DNA analysis and reports of the original incident, and according to CNN was believed to have died by drowning in the lake on 2 August 2002.The body...
IFLScience

"Juana Maria", The Mystery Woman Stranded For 18 Years Off The Coast Of California

Nobody spends two decades without human contact by choice. It happens, but only as the result of horrific situations like the genocide of Indigenous peoples or extreme miscarriages of justice. But there is an exception: Juana Maria. Long before the “man of the hole” was doomed to spend his last 26 years in solitude, Juana Maria was stuck, almost entirely alone, on an island off the coast of California for around 18 years – and the reason, most likely, was sheer luck.
24/7 Wall St.

Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included battles in or near nuclear power plants. The recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has raised alarm bells worldwide. The recent grandstanding by Russia, China, and North Korea, including several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, has further raised global tensions. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack […]
BobVila

The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer

Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
SFGate

Burning Man aftermath leaves a big trace of trash in Lake Tahoe area

Anyone living within a 500-mile radius of the the Black Rock Desert in Nevada has seen the art cars, decorated bikes, costumes, beat-up campers and other zany contraptions headed to Burning Man. “The Burn” has a cult-like following — some go for the music, some for the art, some simply to party.
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week

Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
Fox News

Rum Creek Fire in Oregon is just 1% contained, threatening thousands of homes

The Rum Creek Fire burning in southwest Oregon has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and was 1% contained as of Tuesday, officials said. The wildfire has scorched an estimated 11,974 acres and has fire officials expanding structure protection plans for homes east of the fire from Hog Creek County Park north to Grave Creek in Josephine County, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said Tuesday.
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
