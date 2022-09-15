ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

The Post and Courier

September is National Service Dog Month

Thousands of Americans, especially veterans, suffer from serious conditions such as Post-Traumatic Stress and Traumatic Brain Injury. For many of these people, a trained service dog is a lifesaving means of recovery and their best hope to continue a normal life. September is National Service Dog Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness and showing appreciation for the extraordinary work service dogs do every day for the people in their care. However, it’s also an opportunity to familiarize yourself with service dog etiquette.
WKRC

Nationwide pet adoption campaign helps record number of pets find homes

NEW YORK (WKRC) - A national pet adoption and donation campaign hit record numbers in its efforts to "clear the shelters." Clear the Shelters 2022, a campaign through NBCUniversal Local, was able to find over 161,000 pets across the country homes during the month of August, the highest single-year adoption total in its eight-year history.
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022

Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
theelectricgf.com

City animal shelter offering free cat adoptions

The city animal shelter is offering free cat adoptions Sept. 16-17. The shelter and Best Friends Animal Society, an animal welfare organization, are teaming up for another adoption campaign to encourage people to choose to adopt, not buy, their next pet. The free adoption includes spay or neutering, current vaccinations,...
DVM 360

New stylish dog collar helps track dogs’ location

Dogily AirTag Leather Dog Collar includes spot for an AirTag so pet parents can keep tabs on their furry friend's whereabouts. Dogily, a pet fashion brand that creates stylish wear for pet owners and their dogs, has unveiled a functional collar, the Dogily AirTag Leather Dog Collar. The new collar is designed for comfort, style, and ensures pet parents are updated on where their dog is located by enabling an AirTag to be added to the collar.
