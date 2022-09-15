Read full article on original website
September is National Service Dog Month
Thousands of Americans, especially veterans, suffer from serious conditions such as Post-Traumatic Stress and Traumatic Brain Injury. For many of these people, a trained service dog is a lifesaving means of recovery and their best hope to continue a normal life. September is National Service Dog Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness and showing appreciation for the extraordinary work service dogs do every day for the people in their care. However, it’s also an opportunity to familiarize yourself with service dog etiquette.
Front Street Animal Shelter offers free adoptions to help pets find homes away from the heat
The threat of extreme heat this weekend is sparking concerns over the wellbeing of our furry friends. In fact, animals could get first degree burns on their paws just from walking on the pavement. Donna Young has been a dog owner her whole life. She's currently the proud mom of...
Adorable moment a Louisiana man stops to help kitten in the road - and gets ambushed by a whole group of tiny cats he later finds homes for
A Louisiana man stopped to help a kitten on the roadside before getting ambushed by a litter of them, which he eventually helped rehome. The video of Robert Brantley saving 13 kittens in June has recently resurfaced on Twitter and viewers are just as overjoyed as they were the first time around.
Nationwide pet adoption campaign helps record number of pets find homes
NEW YORK (WKRC) - A national pet adoption and donation campaign hit record numbers in its efforts to "clear the shelters." Clear the Shelters 2022, a campaign through NBCUniversal Local, was able to find over 161,000 pets across the country homes during the month of August, the highest single-year adoption total in its eight-year history.
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022
Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
Dog on Brink of Death at Puppy Farm Makes Incredible Transformation
One of 39 dogs seized by authorities and placed for adoption, Ruthie's new life is thanks to an undercover investigation by PETA.
All 4,000 beagles have been rescued from breeding facility closed after animal welfare violations
It took nearly six weeks, but all 4,000 beagles have been rescued from a now-closed breeding facility in Virginia. The pups have been flown across the country, and rescue groups around the nation are working to find them homes. The last 312 dogs were removed from the facility Wednesday, the...
City animal shelter offering free cat adoptions
The city animal shelter is offering free cat adoptions Sept. 16-17. The shelter and Best Friends Animal Society, an animal welfare organization, are teaming up for another adoption campaign to encourage people to choose to adopt, not buy, their next pet. The free adoption includes spay or neutering, current vaccinations,...
New stylish dog collar helps track dogs’ location
Dogily AirTag Leather Dog Collar includes spot for an AirTag so pet parents can keep tabs on their furry friend's whereabouts. Dogily, a pet fashion brand that creates stylish wear for pet owners and their dogs, has unveiled a functional collar, the Dogily AirTag Leather Dog Collar. The new collar is designed for comfort, style, and ensures pet parents are updated on where their dog is located by enabling an AirTag to be added to the collar.
Sam Ivy K9 Consultants Expert Virtual Dog Training Courses Create Exceptional Canine Behavior
Master Dog Trainer Sam Ivy and his team, with more than a century of combined experience, are building better relationships between dogs and their owners. Pet parents learn to form healthy, happy bonds with their canine companions through training courses. From puppy training to teaching a service dog the tasks...
Veteran's Rescue Dog Smokey Wins Pet of the Week: 'My Savior'
This week we've seen a golden retriever melt hearts after sharing a wedding dance with a bride and groom and a Labrador who had both eyes removed living his best life, bringing people joy online. But as always, we've been looking out for our Newsweek Pet of the Week. Remember,...
Video of Service Dog in Training Completing an 'Apple Pay' Task Gives Us all the Feels
Dogs are unbelievably smart, and this is made clear when watching service dogs work. They have the very important responsibility to keep their owners healthy and safe, and they do an excellent job. One service dog in training is putting his smarts on display in this viral video. Canine Companions...
