Colorado State

US 103.3

Here Is Your Most Luxurious Bathroom North Dakota

We all have stress... and still to this day, one of the most relaxing ways. to wipe away, wash away, or wish away the worries, and pressures of the world... (And let's be real, may even be the only time to ourselves...) Is when we have those precious quiet moments...
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

North Dakota, Get Car Seats Checked For Free On Saturday

A shout out to us old farts that have never sat in a car seat. Shoot we barely wore seat belts, and when we did they sure didn't have shoulder straps! Just a strap across your lap that was sure to cut you in two upon impact. Mostly, we kids just slept in the back window to ensure we could achieve maximum missile potential.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Here’s What North Dakotan’s Are Best & Worst At

North Dakotan's are good at many things but what are we really good at?. It just so happens that a study was done to find the answer to this very question. A study was done by Reader's Digest and it found what each state is good at and what the state is, reversely, very bad at. So, let's dive in.
ARKANSAS STATE
US 103.3

Find Out If You Live Near A Meth Lab In North Dakota

This is one of those things where we like to gauge... how good or bad is our neighborhood. One way to find out is to see if there ever was a meth lab near your home. Fun Fact: Meth labs are also referred to as "Clandestine Laboratories." -- That's just a fancy way of saying secret or illicit labs.
POLITICS
US 103.3

North Dakota’s Most Scenic Drive Is The Perfect Fall Road Trip

The outdoor adventure website Thrillist recently came out with an article on "The Most Scenic Drives" in every state. More on that in a moment. I think we're a bit behind in the fall foliage department with our relatively warm August and September so far, but the cooler days are coming. It won't be long and those gold, orange, and red colors will dot the landscape.
TRAVEL
US 103.3

Here’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Fall Food

Fall is basically here. I know it doesn't technically start until the 22nd, but we're not going to listen to that negative energy. Fall is a fun and festive time. We have the foliage, Halloween, spiced candles, bonfires, flannel shirts, and so much more things to enjoy during the season.
RECIPES
US 103.3

Most Popular Baby Names Trending In North Dakota

Let's be real when becoming a parent one of the hardest, most stressful items on the checklist for getting prepared to raise a child is the task of assigning and choosing a name for that special bundle of joy. Being more of a rural lifestyle here in North Dakota... We...
POLITICS
US 103.3

The 2022 Tree City USA Communities In North Dakota

During the 32nd annual Trees Bowl and Awards Ceremony, sponsored by North Dakota State University and the North Dakota Forest Service, 54 communities across the state were recognized. The Fargodome celebrated the honorees on Saturday, September 10th, 2022. Those recognized by the Tree Awards included agencies, organizations, and individuals who...
POLITICS
US 103.3

Something To Crow About? Fall Pheasant Forecast For North Dakota

The North Dakota Game and Fish have just released their annual summer roadside pheasant brood counts and it looks like some good news for the state. North Dakota is up 9% statewide from last year's pheasant broods. That's despite spring crowing counts being down this past spring. The higher brood...
POLITICS
US 103.3

Juul Labs Agrees To Begin Paying $6 Million To North Dakota

Here's the part where my grasp of the concept of e-cigarettes and vaping becomes a little cloudy. I'm sure there are nicotine-free vape options for either enjoyment or as a tobacco substitute. And I'm sure people will point out the obvious differences between a huge variety of "smoking" options. Many I'm also sure may contain no smoke at all.
BUSINESS
US 103.3

Thousands Of MN Nurses On Strike, Could North Dakota Be Next?

15,000 nurses have gone on strike across thirteen different hospitals in Minnesota, according to CNN. Minnesota being our neighboring state, just a short drive away, I think we should be paying attention. If you talk to any healthcare worker they will all say the same thing -- they are understaffed, overworked, and unable to provide the quality care their patients deserve.
MINNESOTA STATE
US 103.3

Breaking: The 4th ND Country Fest Artists Has Just Been Announced

North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Here Are Your Largest Fears And Biggest Phobias ND

You know the line... "I ain't afraid of No Ghost!" But let's be real... Deep down, we have all got something that will raise the hair on the arms, quickens the heart rate, or maybe sends chills down the spine. Studies upon studies have been performed and analyzed over the...
MENTAL HEALTH
US 103.3

US 103.3

