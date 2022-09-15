Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Channel
Newsom signs new climate legislation into law, says it will create four million new jobs in CA
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom signed sweeping new climate legislation into law in Sacramento on Friday. The $54 billion dollar package aims to make California carbon-neutral by 2045. Newsom said California has already taken big steps to reduce its environmental footprint compared to other states. “Here we...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newson Signs Bill on Juror Travel Reimbursement Pay Increase
A bill that would increase juror pay through more driving and public transportation reimbursement was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday. Assembly Bill 1981, authored by Assemblyman Alex Lee (D-San Jose), will change the 34 cents a mile reimbursement for jurors driving in from just one way into court to both coming into court and leaving court for the day. Those who use public transportation to get to the courthouse will also now be reimbursed for their travel. Courts will partner with with public transit operators to provide this no-cost service or to determine an alternate method of reimbursement up to a daily maximum of $12, as long as the courthouse is within a reasonable distance from the nearest public transit station.
Gov. Newsom signs first bill to regulate dog trainers
The first law ever to regulate dog trainers requires them to disclose any criminal convictions or civil judgments related to their business.
Gov. Newsom says Prop. 30 is "trojan horse", firefighters calling it an answer to "crisis"
SACRAMENTO -- As the Mosquito Fire continues to burn in El Dorado and Placer counties, supporters of a November ballot measure believe, if passed, the results could reduce the number of acres burned in California every year by 300-500K. Proposition 30 proposes a 1.75% increase on personal income for taxpayers who make more than $2 million annually. The revenue collected from this new tax would support zero-emission vehicle programs and wildfire response and prevention plans. Supporters of the measure told CBS13 it would reinforce California's aggressive climate action plans and prevent deadly wildfires. They say the increased revenue from the taxes will...
KSBW.com
Gavin Newsom signs bill that would provide court-ordered care for unhoused with severe mental illness
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed into law a bill he crafted to create a mental health branch in California county courts. The CARE Court program would provide court-ordered care to the unhoused with severe mental disorders. Newsom's bill signing event will be in Santa Clara County. This content is...
California may permanently shrink discounts for low-income internet, cellular customers
DURING THE PANDEMIC, California took major steps to boost cell phone and internet access to vulnerable communities throughout the state, especially to low-income households. In July 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a $6 billion statewide plan to expand high-speed internet infrastructure in rural and other under-resourced regions. And...
indybay.org
Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused
Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused. Oakland - Welcome to the Twilight Zone? Breaking bad on policy he advanced earlier this year, California Governor Gavin (Gruesom) Newsom signed a bill Wednesday to create extremist courts attacking the unhoused to address mental health and homelessness issues with SB 1388 dubbed the Care Court, by forcing unhoused people accused of having schizophrenia or other illnesses to submit to so-called medical treatment.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California union members would get money from state for paying dues under bill on Newsom’s desk
California union members could receive tax credits to reimburse a portion of their dues payments under a bill awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature. Assembly Bill 158, approved by the Legislature in June, doesn’t specify the size of the credits for most dues-payers. The bill instead sets out lawmakers’...
KTVU FOX 2
Thousands of volunteers join movement to cleanup trash near California's waterways
OAKLAND, Calif. - Saturday is the 38th annual Coastal Cleanup Day in California. It's a group effort to pick up trash along the state's waterways, with thousands of people participating. Volunteers big and small gathered along Oakland's shoreline to participate. Many made the event a family affair by bringing young...
Teaching in California | A look at some of the issues impacting California's teaching industry
The California School Boards Association says the state needs roughly 100,000 teachers, but here are some of the issues impacting getting them into the classroom. In California, roughly 100,000 teachers are needed to fill classrooms according to the California School Boards Association. A few topics of discussion — aside from...
California lifts vaccine mandate for school staff
Teachers and other school staff who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer have to be tested weekly to remain on campuses after this week. Tuesday State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon rescinded a public health order requiring that all school employees show proof of vaccination or be tested at least weekly. The new policy is effective Sept. 17.
Volunteers to clean up California’s beaches Saturday
Thousands of volunteers will comb the beaches of California Saturday to clean up trash as part of Coastal Cleanup Day. The event, which is organized by the California Coastal Commission, includes events from the southernmost point in the state, Imperial Beach, to the very top, in Smith River. There are dozens of clean-ups organized in […]
KTVU FOX 2
California's air board proposes ban on sale of diesel trucks after 2040
OAKLAND, Calif. - California’s air board is proposing a ban on the sale of big rig, or diesel trucks after 2040. The plan is expected to help meet the state’s climate and clean air goals. This proposed regulation is similar to the one mandated for cars in California...
KCRA.com
Safeway reaches settlement following allegations of environmental violations across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Safeway reached an $8 million settlement to resolve allegations that its 71 California gas stations were in violation of state environmental laws. According to a release from the state's Department of Justice, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and five district attorneys announced Friday the settlement after an ongoing investigation into the grocery store chain's storage tank systems.
NBC Los Angeles
Proposition 28 on November Ballot Would Guarantee Funding for Arts and Music Education in California
Proposition 28, which will appear on the November ballot, would guarantee support for arts and music education in all public and charter schools from pre-school to 12th grade. Derek Murchison, principal at Zamorano Fine Arts Academy in Bay Terraces, said art and music improve attendance. “Every single day our students...
KSBW.com
Pesticide contaminated water detected in areas of California, including along the Central Coast: Data
SALINAS, Calif. — Contaminated water has been found in urban areas in California, including the affects to the Central Coast, according to data released by theCalifornia Department of Pesticide Regulation. Imidacloprid is a neonicotinoid (or neonics), a pesticide that is also linked to bee die-offs. These pesticides are shown...
California’s Largest Wildfire of 2022 Is Burning the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run Course
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. California’s largest fire this year is currently burning on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains, east of Sacramento, threatening several foothill communities known for their proximity to one of the most iconic ultrarunning races on Earth—The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run.
Thousands gather to celebrate Mexican Independence Day at California Capitol
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands gathered at the west steps of the California State Capitol to celebrate Grito De Dolores or the Cry of Dolores, the ceremonial marking of Mexico’s Independence Day. The event is celebrated by those of Mexican of descent in Mexico, America and around the world...
Bakersfield Channel
Florida governor ships migrants away to "greener pastures"
TALLAHASSEE, Florida (KERO) — Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is touting his latest decision in a movie that mirrors the actions of other Republican governors. In a speech on Thursday, DeSantis took credit for sending two airline flights with an estimated 50 migrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. According to an administrator in Massachusetts, the migrants claimed they were told they would be provided jobs and housing once there.
TheHorse.com
Imported Warmblood Positive for WNV in California
On Sept. 14, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 15-year-old Warmblood stallion in San Luis Obispo County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). He presented with ataxia (incoordination) in all four limbs, front-limb hypermetria (an exaggerated gait), muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching), hypersensitivity on his left side, and fever (103.2 F) beginning on Sept. 9 and is recovering. The stallion was imported from Mexico a week before showing signs, so he was likely exposed to WNV while in Mexico. This is the eighth case of equine WNV in California in 2022.
