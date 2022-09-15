ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gov. Newson Signs Bill on Juror Travel Reimbursement Pay Increase

A bill that would increase juror pay through more driving and public transportation reimbursement was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday. Assembly Bill 1981, authored by Assemblyman Alex Lee (D-San Jose), will change the 34 cents a mile reimbursement for jurors driving in from just one way into court to both coming into court and leaving court for the day. Those who use public transportation to get to the courthouse will also now be reimbursed for their travel. Courts will partner with with public transit operators to provide this no-cost service or to determine an alternate method of reimbursement up to a daily maximum of $12, as long as the courthouse is within a reasonable distance from the nearest public transit station.
CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom says Prop. 30 is "trojan horse", firefighters calling it an answer to "crisis"

SACRAMENTO -- As the Mosquito Fire continues to burn in El Dorado and Placer counties, supporters of a November ballot measure believe, if passed, the results could reduce the number of acres burned in California every year by 300-500K. Proposition 30  proposes a 1.75% increase on personal income for taxpayers who make more than $2 million annually. The revenue collected from this new tax would support zero-emission vehicle programs and wildfire response and prevention plans. Supporters of the measure told CBS13 it would reinforce California's aggressive climate action plans and prevent deadly wildfires. They say the increased revenue from the taxes will...
indybay.org

Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused

Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused. Oakland - Welcome to the Twilight Zone? Breaking bad on policy he advanced earlier this year, California Governor Gavin (Gruesom) Newsom signed a bill Wednesday to create extremist courts attacking the unhoused to address mental health and homelessness issues with SB 1388 dubbed the Care Court, by forcing unhoused people accused of having schizophrenia or other illnesses to submit to so-called medical treatment.
Gavin Newsom
LocalNewsMatters.org

California lifts vaccine mandate for school staff

Teachers and other school staff who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer have to be tested weekly to remain on campuses after this week. Tuesday State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon rescinded a public health order requiring that all school employees show proof of vaccination or be tested at least weekly. The new policy is effective Sept. 17.
KTLA

Volunteers to clean up California’s beaches Saturday

Thousands of volunteers will comb the beaches of California Saturday to clean up trash as part of Coastal Cleanup Day. The event, which is organized by the California Coastal Commission, includes events from the southernmost point in the state, Imperial Beach, to the very top, in Smith River. There are dozens of clean-ups organized in […]
KCRA.com

Safeway reaches settlement following allegations of environmental violations across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Safeway reached an $8 million settlement to resolve allegations that its 71 California gas stations were in violation of state environmental laws. According to a release from the state's Department of Justice, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and five district attorneys announced Friday the settlement after an ongoing investigation into the grocery store chain's storage tank systems.
outsidemagazine

California’s Largest Wildfire of 2022 Is Burning the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run Course

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. California’s largest fire this year is currently burning on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains, east of Sacramento, threatening several foothill communities known for their proximity to one of the most iconic ultrarunning races on Earth—The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run.
FORESTHILL, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Florida governor ships migrants away to "greener pastures"

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (KERO) — Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is touting his latest decision in a movie that mirrors the actions of other Republican governors. In a speech on Thursday, DeSantis took credit for sending two airline flights with an estimated 50 migrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. According to an administrator in Massachusetts, the migrants claimed they were told they would be provided jobs and housing once there.
FLORIDA STATE
TheHorse.com

Imported Warmblood Positive for WNV in California

On Sept. 14, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 15-year-old Warmblood stallion in San Luis Obispo County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). He presented with ataxia (incoordination) in all four limbs, front-limb hypermetria (an exaggerated gait), muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching), hypersensitivity on his left side, and fever (103.2 F) beginning on Sept. 9 and is recovering. The stallion was imported from Mexico a week before showing signs, so he was likely exposed to WNV while in Mexico. This is the eighth case of equine WNV in California in 2022.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

