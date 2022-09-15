Read full article on original website
One Green Planet
Shelter Dog With Unusual Ears Wasn’t Getting Adopted. Then He Met His New Best Friend!
Meet Simon! His foster mom welcomed him into her home, and after only 24 hours, she fell completely in love with him and decided to adopt him. Simon originally came from Heart and Bones Rescue in New York. Although his previous owners gave him up, he could not have found a better home!
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
The Dogington Post
Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue's tears as this abandoned pup with drooping ear only had one viewing in past 12 months
Handsome pup Mason has been through the heartbreak of being abandoned by his family but managed to maintain his soul-warming nature. He is so loved by everyone in the shelter, yet he doesn’t have much luck with finding a new home. The rescue issued an urgent appeal, in a bid to find happiness for this ‘lonely heart’ pooch.
Someone heard ‘unique’ noises coming from a Florida storm drain. Then came the rescue
On a rainy day in St. Petersburg, Florida, a kitten got itself into a bit of a pickle. Pickle is not the correct word. The animal actually got trapped in a storm drain, according to a Facebook post from the local fire department. Luckily, the drain was near the station,...
TODAY.com
150 dogs rescued after being found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
A homeless family was found living in the Arizona desert with about 150 animals, Sgt. Calbert Gillett of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to TODAY on Friday night in a press release. On Aug. 10, deputies received a call from the State Land Trust about a family living...
LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week
The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying moment a pregnant mother's puppy is savagely 'rag-dolled' by a German Shepard
A vicious German Sheppard has left a pregnant mother shaken after the animal latched onto her puppy and 'rag-dolled' the helpless creature while she was stroller-training the pug-cross. Confronting footage shows the moment Alana Russell was walking down a busy street on Monday with her pet Yodi in Padstow, Sydney,...
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken puppy refused to leave a cardboard box her owner abandoned her in, hoping for him to come back
Harvest was abandoned in a cardboard box where she loyally stayed overnight. She was waiting for her owner to come back, but no one did.Dallas Dog took her in their care, but the animal refused to leave her safe cardboard space she was eventually named after. The pooch is now looking for a new home.
A 92-year-old used sunscreen on her face but not her neck for more than 40 years. The sun damage can be seen in one striking photo.
UV light, an invisible form of radiation from the sun or artificial sources like tanning beds, can cause irreversible discoloration and wrinkles.
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Dog Who Survived Being Thrown Out of Truck Finds Forever Home
Rescuers said Freya was lucky to be alive after she was found to be frightened, underweight, and suffering from fleas.
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way
It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
Doorbell Camera Capturing Man's Final Selfie With Beloved Dog Breaks Hearts
"This video will be cherished forever," said the dog's owner of the precious footage.
Dog dies in care of Cobb County pet hotel while family on vacation
MARIETTA, Ga. — A family’s dog died in the care of a pet hotel, and they want to know how it happened. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Leni was an affenpinscher, she was about 2 years old. She was the sweetest dog, probably the sweetest dog we ever owned. We miss her. I think about the way she died. It makes me sad,” said Chad Benton, the dog’s owner.
PHOTO: Huge Mako Shark Gets Bitten in Half By Even Bigger Shark
A huge Mako shark got bitten in half by what must be an even bigger shark in this unbelievable photo. The gory image was posted on Instagram by account NatureIsMetal, which focuses on sharing nature encounters at their most brutal. In the image, the Mako lays in the water with...
Upworthy
Senior dog left at shelter to be put down now living her best life after veterinarian adopts her
When Netty arrived at a Philadelphia shelter in 2010, she was only there for three days before she was adopted. However, last month, the mixed pit bull was dropped back at the same shelter by her family of over a decade with the request that the 15-year-old canine be put down. "She was returned with a requested euthanasia," Maddie Bernstein, manager of lifesaving at the Pennsylvania SPCA, told The Washington Post. "She was old and having some incontinence difficulties in the house." According to Bernstein, Netty's previous owners "weren't interested in talking about other options for her, like medications."
Boy, 4, who 'loved fire trucks and the colour blue' was found dead in a pond after disappearing while playing in sandpit near his home, inquest hears
A four-year-old boy was found dead in a pond after he disappeared while playing in a sandpit near his home, an inquest heard today. Ifan Wedros Owen-Jones, from Crymych, Pembrokeshire, who had autism, was described as a 'happy and healthy child' who had been 'enjoying life to the full'. Emergency...
msn.com
Video of Cat Casually Walking Home With 'His Buddy' Totally Made Our Day
When we were kids, we always loved having a best friend who lived in the same neighborhood as us. Any time we were bored or wanted to get into some mischief, we knew our neighborhood bestie is the first one we would turn to. Outdoor cats seem to have a similar mindset, as seen with one neighborhood duo in Norway.
