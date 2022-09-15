Read full article on original website
Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?
When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 19, 2022, that on Saturday, September 17, at around 5:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a business on Highway 1256 in Sulphur, Louisiana, in connection to a burglary in progress. Due to numerous burglaries at the business, CPSO investigators had previously installed video cameras on the premises and were notified that morning of unknown individuals on the property.
92.9 The Lake Game Of The Week: Sulphur vs Carencro
The Lake crew will be out in Sulphur this Friday for our High School Football Game of the Week brought to you by Cox Cox Filo Camel & Wilson Attorneys at Law. For two generations, the Cox Cox Filo Camel & Wilson Law Firm has served the legal needs of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and the surrounding Southwest Louisiana area. Clients seek their legal counsel when they have suffered an accident or injury. Their skilled personal injury attorneys will vigorously pursue your rights while maintaining high ethical standards.
Downtown Lake Charles Halloween Candy Crawl Announced!
Get your ghouls and goblins ready for a spooktacular evening of candy, food, entertainment, and more for the Downtown Candy Crawl. It's back and seems as though it will be bigger than ever. The date is set for Saturday, October 29 beginning as early as 3:00 pm and will run...
Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
Old Lake Charles BWW Gets Its New Restaurant Sign
Back in May, we ran across a liquor permit on the door of the old Lake Charles Buffalo Wild Wings. The permit listed the name of the new place as the Nogal Mexican Cuisine and Bar based out of Deville, Louisiana. With over 15 Mexican-style restaurants, and growing, residents are asking "Do we really need another one?" The sign is now up on the old BWW location, so ready or not, here it comes.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Hosting Jr. Deputy Academy In Moss Bluff
Do your children like to play cops and robbers? Are they interested every time they see a police officer in public? Do they want to go see their police car or shake a police officer's hand? If these are things your child does, they are most likely going to be interested in being a policeman too.
Woman dead after shooting at Port Arthur night club
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a night club in Port Arthur early Sunday morning. It happened at the French Connection night club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue after 3 a.m. Shyene Levene Holden, 32, died Sunday morning...
A Be On The Look Out Has been Issued for an Escapee in Southwest Louisiana
A Be On The Look Out Has been Issued for an Escapee in Southwest Louisiana. DeQuincy, Louisiana – The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on Friday, September 16, 2022, that inmate Dustin Causey walked away from a facility in DeQuincy, Louisiana while in custody around 8:30 a.m. He was dressed casually in a white shirt, blue jeans, and a NAPA hat.
Man charged with second-degree murder in drug overdose, used explicit language in video
A man has been arrested in correlation to the overdose of Cody Gabriel, stated Crowley Police.
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway Rayne teen
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is looking for a runaway Rayne juvenile.
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
1 Woman Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Calcasieu Parish (Calcasieu Parish, LA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured another on I-10. According to Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Kami Angelle Manuel, 23, west on [..]
Lake Charles Donut Shop Altercation Involves Gun
Before we begin, I have been searching for hours trying to get some sort of a story out of these two photos. I am not accusing anyone of anything, nor am I going to state anything else but what I know. Luckily, that won't take very long because there is not much context to the story except for a little hearsay. However, this is still a very hair-raising story!
DeRidder Pro Rodeo Heads To The Beauregard Parish Arena
Calling all cowboys and cowgirls! The Beauregard Parish Fair is going to start off with a bang on Saturday October 1 at 7 pm! The Louisiana Rodeo Cowboy Association presents the 2022 DeRidder Pro Rodeo, live at the Beauregard Covered Arena located at 5515 Highway 190 in DeRidder, LA. It's time to ride!
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Sept. 16-18
The weather has been so nice this week and looks to stay that way this weekend! I know we are all so happy that it stayed around so that we can actually get out and enjoy the weather, and the outdoors, and do something fun. There are a bunch of...
Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead
When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
Port Arthur Police release picture of man wanted for murder after deadly September shooting
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police released the picture of a man they are looking for after an early September shooting claimed the life of a woman. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a September 6, 2022 newscast.) The deadly shooting happened on September 5, 2022. Port...
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
23-year-old killed in Calcasieu Parish crash
According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D, a 23-year-old was killed in a crash after driving the wrong way on I-10.
