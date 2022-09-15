ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince William Says Walk Behind Queen's Coffin Reminded Him Of Diana's Funeral

By Carly Ledbetter
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

Prince William said that walking behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin on Wednesday reminded him of his mother Princess Diana’s funeral 25 years ago.

The royal spoke during his and Kate Middleton’s first solo outing as the new Prince and Princess of Wales on Thursday.

The couple visited Sandringham, where they spoke with crowds and viewed cards and flowers left at Norwich Gates.

William added that walking behind his grandmother’s coffin during the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall was “very difficult.”

“Don’t cry now, you’ll start me,” he told a woman who was present, according to a reporter who attended the engagement. Speaking of his and the Princess of Wales’ children, he said that while Prince George understood the loss of his great-grandmother, it was harder for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to comprehend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2wwV_0hwY4YyF00
The Prince and Princess of Wales view floral tributes at Sandringham on Sept. 15 in King's Lynn, England.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pi5J9_0hwY4YyF00
The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Sandringham to view tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8.

Both William and Prince Harry walked behind their mother’s coffin when William was just 15 and Harry was 12.

The young boys were joined by their grandfather, Prince Philip, Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, and their father, Prince Charles.

In a 2017 documentary, William told the BBC about the “very long, lonely walk” behind Diana’s coffin, calling it “one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.”

The prince said he tried to use his hair to hide, because he “felt if I looked at the floor and my hair came down over my face, no one could see me.”

He said it wasn’t “an easy decision” to join the procession, and described it as a “sort of collective family decision to do that.”

“There is that balance between duty and family, and that’s what we had to do,” William added. But there was a difference “between me being Prince William and having to do my bit, versus the private William who just wanted to go into a room and cry, who’d lost his mother.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWbLY_0hwY4YyF00
Prince Philip, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles follow the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales, on Sept. 6, 1997.

Prince Harry has previously spoken out about the walk, telling Newsweek in 2017, “My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television.”

“I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances,” the prince said, as the interviewer said his faced hardened recalling the memory. “I don’t think it would happen today.”

In an interview with the BBC two months after the Newsweek comments, the prince later said he didn’t “have an opinion whether that was right or wrong” to join the walk, and said he was “very glad” to have been a part of the day.

Harry and William reunited on Wednesday to walk behind their grandmother’s coffin. The two walked side by side, which was a departure from the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TO93C_0hwY4YyF00
Prince William (left) and Prince Harry, the sons of Diana, Princess of Wales, bow their heads as their mother's coffin is taken out of Westminster Abbey following her funeral service.

The two were separated by a cousin, Peter Phillips, during the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, which was pared down due to coronavirus restrictions.

Queen Elizabeth died “peacefully” on Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland at the age of 96. Her state funeral will take place Monday at Westminster Abbey. Over 2,000 guests are expected to attend.

After the service at Westminster Abbey, the queen’s coffin will travel to Windsor Castle for its final resting place at King George VI Memorial Chapel. She will be buried alongside her late husband, Philip, whose coffin will move to join hers.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Phillips
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
RadarOnline

‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne

King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King.Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.When Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones married in 1999, they were given the titles the Earl and Countess of Wessex.But Buckingham Palace also announced Edward would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh – but not until after the death of both Philip and...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Princess Of Wales#Uk
The List

Sarah Ferguson's Absence From The Queen's Mourning Events Hasn't Gone Unnoticed

Sarah Ferguson flew back to the United Kingdom from the Venice Film Festival after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Hello!, the Duchess of York canceled plans and flew home to be with family. Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie had a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth. Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, divorced in 1996 but still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. While Ferguson raised eyebrows with her comments about Prince Andrew at times, the beloved monarch held her ex-daughter-in-law in affection. A royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Princes William and Harry stood side by side in the queen's funeral procession — like they did for their mother, Princess Diana

Despite reports of a rift between Princes William and Harry, the brothers united in their grief on Wednesday, walking side by side behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where the queen will lie in state until Monday's funeral. During a procession for Prince Philip's funeral last year, the brothers notably did not stand next to each other.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Gayle King Snubbed by Meghan Markle, Royal Not Interested In Having Her Friend On Spotify Podcast

Meghan Markle has been asking all her A-List friends to be a guest on her new podcast – with the exception of one, Gayle King, RadarOnline.com. “Gayle is great, but she isn’t Serena Williams or Mariah Carey. Meghan knows she has to deliver big guests and numbers for her new podcast, especially because she is getting paid so much money,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

149K+
Followers
8K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy