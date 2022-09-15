ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Pilgrim prevails in Division I girls soccer showdown against South Kingstown

By Bill Koch, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtJ4c_0hwY4OOD00

WARWICK — Riley Bromage could feel a little pressure building Wednesday afternoon.

Pilgrim had spurned a handful of chances against South Kingstown and might have started to wonder if another would materialize.

It came in the 70th minute courtesy of Lorelai Leddy, and Bromage was in position. Her right-footed strike from close range was all the hosts needed to post a 1-0 victory in a headlining Division I girls soccer showdown at Mezzanotte Field.

North Kingstown:Title defense didn't get off to the best start. It took 25 seconds to turn things around.

Eric Rueb's Top 20 Power Poll:Swayed by the nonleague football schedule

This is quite simply who Pilgrim has become since the calendar flipped to 2018 — a serial winner. The Patriots have played in a pair of finals over the last four years and were the top team across the regular season in 2021. Belief was as much a part of this latest victory as skill level.

“We’ve done it before,” Bromage said. “We’ve beaten lots of good teams. You just have to push harder the last couple minutes.”

Leddy made an overlapping run down the right and spotted a couple of teammates coming toward the middle. Her ball to the near post gave Bromage an opening to fire a quick shot that skipped to the back of the net. Pilgrim squeezed the final 10 minutes off the clock thanks to calm possession and a dose of tactical awareness, extending its perfect league start.

“A lot of these kids, they play different positions for their club teams,” Pilgrim coach Tom Flanders said. “When they come here, they have to assume a different position to get on the field. That’s basically what she did.”

Bromage came close in the first half on a shot with the outside of her right foot and smashed a left-footed drive over the crossbar midway through the second. She ultimately cashed in on the winner for the Patriots, who improved to 3-0-0 in league play. Jenna Madden was relatively untroubled while making five saves for the shutout.

“We had to make a lot of adjustments in the game,” Bromage said. “Being able to make adjustments and make it work was really good for us.”

A key injury added some difficulty for Pilgrim in this one. Gillian Brown (left ankle) won’t be in uniform again until October after going down in the first half of a 3-0 win over East Greenwich on Monday. Brown had two assists in her pocket and looked in terrific early-season form — this was the type of setback seemingly every player or team must overcome at some point.

“If we can get a few points without her, great,” Flanders said. “Then we can reset when we get her back.”

That the Patriots can contend with a traditional power like the Rebels (2-1-1) while shorthanded speaks to the growth in their program. Pilgrim graduated the Gatorade Player of the Year in midfielder Sarah Lynch and goalkeeper Janelle Mixner, among others. The right results continue to pop up.

“We all work really hard and we have a great coach who pushes us to keep working hard,” Bromage said. “He plays us perfectly. He takes all the right steps to get us here.”

The Patriots entered 2022 targeting another top-four finish — defending champion North Kingstown, South Kingstown, La Salle, Cumberland and the rest of the usual suspects make for a tough challenge. Leaning on players like Brown, Amaya Coffie and Dasani Stewart certainly helps. But it’s the little extra on the fringes from contributors like Bromage, Leddy and a three-sport senior in Keira Ramsden that has allowed Pilgrim to carry its momentum forward.

“It’s chemistry,” Flanders said. “It’s knowing your players. And then giving them the confidence to get into positions and making them believe they can hang with teams like South. They can hang with teams like North.

“It’s a belief system.”

SOUTH KINGSTOWN (0): No scoring.

PILGRIM (1): Riley Bromage; assist — Lorelei Leddy.

Halftime — 0-0. Saves — Addy Cook, SK, 9; Jenna Madden, P, 5.

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On Twitter: @BillKoch25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Thursday Night Football: EP, Shea, Pilgrim, Woonsocket win

(WPRI) – The quartet of high school football games on Thursday night in the Ocean State brought plenty of fireworks. East Providence beat St. Rays at home 29-22. Shea edged Barrington at home 15-14. Woonsocket went to South County and held down South Kingstown 19-14. And Pilgrim went on the road and handled Mt. Hope […]
WOONSOCKET, RI
rhodycigar.com

From the locker room to the newsroom

Fresilli will sit out the season after shoulder surgery, but will be contributing to the football team in other ways PHOTO CREDIT: gorhody.com. Montaner Fresilli, from South Kingstown, Rhode Island, has a more versatile athletic experience than many. In high school, Fresilli was a five sport athlete, competing in football,...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Kingstown, RI
South Kingstown, RI
Sports
City
Cumberland, RI
City
Warwick, RI
City
South Kingstown, RI
City
East Greenwich, RI
Warwick, RI
Sports
ABC6.com

Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick man was killed in a crash in North Kingstown on Saturday. The crash involving a red Toyota and a blue Hyundai happened just before 12 p.m. on Slocum Road. The driver of the Hyundai, a 61-year-old man, and the passenger, a 58-year-old...
nerej.com

Lila Delman Compass sells 25 East Shore Rd. on Great Island for $2.4 million

Narragansett, RI Lila Delman Compass negotiated the sale of 25 East Shore Rd. for $2,417,875. This transaction marks the highest sale in the history of Great Island, according to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS.* Lila Delman Compass participated in both sides of the record sale, with Jason Vickers, sales associate, representing the sellers and Nicole Maine of the Local Group, sales team, representing the buyers.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Pilgrim#Division#Patriots
Valley Breeze

Cumberland celebrates completion of Cumberland Hill School

CUMBERLAND – A much larger crowd than just about anyone expected showed up for the long-awaited grand ribbon-cutting reopening of the John J. McLaughlin Cumberland Hill Elementary School on Manville Hill Road last Friday, with current and former students and their families coming to see what all the fuss was about.
CUMBERLAND, RI
rimonthly.com

Not Back to School: An Explainer on Rhode Island’s Teacher Shortage

Kyra Shindler can’t recall why she picked glow sticks for her eighth-grade English research project. She doesn’t remember how she related them to a book she and her fellow classmates read that year, or the book itself, or if she ever presented her findings to the class. But she’ll never forget the intoxication of academic freedom to write as she pleased.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins

The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
GoLocalProv

Mayor-Elect Smiley Tells Us Five New Things

Brett Smiley has been running for Mayor of Providence functionally for a decade. After Tuesday night’s Democratic primary win, he is the mayor-elect, as he has no opposition in the general election. GoLocal sat down with Smiley on Thursday morning for about an hour, and he had some interesting...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Providence kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Providence is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month. The RAÍCES Dance Group will perform a series of Colombian Folk-Dances at Thursday night’s City Council meeting. The month-long celebration is observed from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Fall River crash

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a “serious” crash involving a motorcycle on 195 eastbound in Fall River. Troopers said the crashed happened around 9:30 p.m. on the on-ramp to Route 24. Police said the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
FALL RIVER, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

‘The shark kept trying to get under the boat’

“We were fishing southeast of Newport in sight of land and picking up some nice cod, fluke and sea bass in about ninety feet of water,” said Greg Vespe, executive director of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA). So when his crew said, “let’s try catching another shark,” Vespe said, “easier said than done.”
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Multiple Pellet Gun Attacks Reported on Providence’s East Side Overnight

There were multiple pellet gun attacks in Providence overnight, according to Providence police. It marks the latest in this type of crime in the city. As GoLocal reported in May, “Pellet Gun Assaults Continue to Plague Providence — More Brown University Students Shot Overnight.”. About Incidents. At approximately...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy