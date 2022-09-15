Pilgrim prevails in Division I girls soccer showdown against South Kingstown

WARWICK — Riley Bromage could feel a little pressure building Wednesday afternoon.

Pilgrim had spurned a handful of chances against South Kingstown and might have started to wonder if another would materialize.

It came in the 70th minute courtesy of Lorelai Leddy, and Bromage was in position. Her right-footed strike from close range was all the hosts needed to post a 1-0 victory in a headlining Division I girls soccer showdown at Mezzanotte Field.

This is quite simply who Pilgrim has become since the calendar flipped to 2018 — a serial winner. The Patriots have played in a pair of finals over the last four years and were the top team across the regular season in 2021. Belief was as much a part of this latest victory as skill level.

“We’ve done it before,” Bromage said. “We’ve beaten lots of good teams. You just have to push harder the last couple minutes.”

Leddy made an overlapping run down the right and spotted a couple of teammates coming toward the middle. Her ball to the near post gave Bromage an opening to fire a quick shot that skipped to the back of the net. Pilgrim squeezed the final 10 minutes off the clock thanks to calm possession and a dose of tactical awareness, extending its perfect league start.

“A lot of these kids, they play different positions for their club teams,” Pilgrim coach Tom Flanders said. “When they come here, they have to assume a different position to get on the field. That’s basically what she did.”

Bromage came close in the first half on a shot with the outside of her right foot and smashed a left-footed drive over the crossbar midway through the second. She ultimately cashed in on the winner for the Patriots, who improved to 3-0-0 in league play. Jenna Madden was relatively untroubled while making five saves for the shutout.

“We had to make a lot of adjustments in the game,” Bromage said. “Being able to make adjustments and make it work was really good for us.”

A key injury added some difficulty for Pilgrim in this one. Gillian Brown (left ankle) won’t be in uniform again until October after going down in the first half of a 3-0 win over East Greenwich on Monday. Brown had two assists in her pocket and looked in terrific early-season form — this was the type of setback seemingly every player or team must overcome at some point.

“If we can get a few points without her, great,” Flanders said. “Then we can reset when we get her back.”

That the Patriots can contend with a traditional power like the Rebels (2-1-1) while shorthanded speaks to the growth in their program. Pilgrim graduated the Gatorade Player of the Year in midfielder Sarah Lynch and goalkeeper Janelle Mixner, among others. The right results continue to pop up.

“We all work really hard and we have a great coach who pushes us to keep working hard,” Bromage said. “He plays us perfectly. He takes all the right steps to get us here.”

The Patriots entered 2022 targeting another top-four finish — defending champion North Kingstown, South Kingstown, La Salle, Cumberland and the rest of the usual suspects make for a tough challenge. Leaning on players like Brown, Amaya Coffie and Dasani Stewart certainly helps. But it’s the little extra on the fringes from contributors like Bromage, Leddy and a three-sport senior in Keira Ramsden that has allowed Pilgrim to carry its momentum forward.

“It’s chemistry,” Flanders said. “It’s knowing your players. And then giving them the confidence to get into positions and making them believe they can hang with teams like South. They can hang with teams like North.

“It’s a belief system.”

SOUTH KINGSTOWN (0): No scoring.

PILGRIM (1): Riley Bromage; assist — Lorelei Leddy.

Halftime — 0-0. Saves — Addy Cook, SK, 9; Jenna Madden, P, 5.

