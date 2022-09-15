ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Comments / 0

Related
People

These 'Stretchy and Comfortable' Bralettes Are Up to 47% Off at Amazon Right Now

Snag a pack of six for just $23 Comfort comes first when bra shopping, and Amazon shoppers think these bralettes should be at the top of your undergarment wishlist.  Thousands of customers swear by the Selizo Cami Padded Bralettes for comfortable support. And now's a great time to add them to your cart — they're currently up to 47 percent off. Made of a polyester-cotton blend, the bralettes are soft, breathable, and lightweight. They have a V-neck, stretchy camisole straps, and removable pads. While they have a barely-there feel,...
SHOPPING
One Green Planet

Fabaceae: How to Grow Plants from The Pea Family

The pea or Fabaceae family of plants is a sprawling one. There are around 670 genera and nearly 20,000 species of plant in this family. The plants may come in the form of trees, shrubs, vines, and herbs, and many of them will likely be quite familiar to you. Plants...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Sneaker#Citrus Peels#American#The Plant Pacers#The Food Monster App
SheKnows

Shoppers Swear These Comfortable Walking Shoes With 47,000 Perfect Ratings ‘Changed My Life’ — & They’re on Sale

There are many shoe brands on the market that claim they have the most comfortable pairs ever. But finding ones that hold up to their benefits isn’t so easy. If you’re constantly on your feet at work, chasing after kids, or perhaps you live in a walkable city, then a good pair of walking shoes is a necessity. If you don’t already own a pair that you love, then you’re in luck because Amazon shoppers just found the most comfortable pair of shoes that “changed their lives,” and it’s on sale now. The Skechers Go Walk Joy Sneaker has a rubber...
RETAIL
One Green Planet

15 Sunflower Seed Recipes

Packed full of vitamin E and protein, these tiny seeds are so easy to add to a variety of dishes. From granola to bread to salads, and spreads, this superfood adds a nice crunch to any meal. If you’re wondering what else to do with sunflower seeds, these delicious recipes from our Food Monster App are sure to give you many ideas!
RECIPES
One Green Planet

From Tindorā to Broccoli Spinach Soup: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!

Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes includes tindora and tarts so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
One Green Planet

Bear Wanders into California 7-Eleven to Grab Some Snacks and Candy Bars

A bear walked into a 7-Eleven in California and made several trips in and out while carrying out snacks and candy bars. The cashier was working on the night shift at the 7-Eleven in Olympic Valley, California when he saw the door open but did not see anyone come in. SWNS reported that when he looked down, he saw a brown bear chewing on packaged snacks.
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA
One Green Planet

Easy Dairy-Free Cheese Sauce Recipe For The Ultimate Vegan Nachos! [Video]

If you’ve been searching for a dairy-free nacho cheese recipe for your nachos, then you’re in the right place. This vegan nacho cheese uses soaked raw cashews, carrots, and potatoes to create the richest, creamiest sauce. This recipe is more flavorful than anything you can buy at the store and is free of any processed chemicals and additives.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Dyson Just Released Two Powerful Vacuum Accessory Kits — Including a Must-Have Tool for Pet Parents

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s common knowledge that when it comes to vacuums, Dyson has more than a few reader- and editor-beloved models. It might be hard to believe that a top-rated vac could get even better, but it can! Dyson has an impressively varied selection of vacuum accessories that handle some of your peskiest and most overlooked places to clean, such as mattresses, dark narrow spaces, and the tops of hanging light fixtures. Now, they’ve added three more tools that take on even tougher messes including stubborn pet hair, easy-to-scratch surfaces, and hard-to-reach crevices. The new accessories are compatible with Dyson’s cordless vacuum cleaners, including the KT-favorite (and Dyson exclusive!) V8 Absolute. If you’ve been dragging your feet on upgrading your vacuum, now is the time to do it, especially if you’ve got a furry friend at home. Learn more about each accessory below as part of Dyson’s Pet Grooming Kit and Detail Cleaning Kit, and shop the full lineup of vacuums and accessories here.
PETS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best-Looking Smartwatches (That Won’t Cramp Your Style)

Strapping on a smartwatch doesn’t have to mean sacrificing style. Lately, we’ve been seeing some of the best-looking smartwatches to date — although they can be tough to find. Smartwatches are an incredible piece of tech. They’re a powerful means of tracking workouts, monitoring health, staying connected with emails and messages, and so much more, but many smartwatches still struggle with something very important: style. A good portion of smartwatches opt for a techie look, essentially miniaturizing a smartphone and adding a wrist strap. But that’s an issue for many of us — and likely one of the reasons why...
NFL
WWD

Naomi Watts Introduces Menopausal Beauty Brand, Stripes

Naomi Watts is in the business of storytelling.  Best known for her acting roles in films “Mulholland Drive” and “King Kong,” the multihyphenate also cofounded clean beauty retailer Onda Beauty in 2014 and is now leveraging her expansive know-how into her next chapter: founding a menopausal beauty brand. More from WWDEye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022 Launching in partnership with biotech company Amyris, Stripes debuts Oct. 18 with 11 products that range in price from $40 to $85 and will be available for purchase at...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy