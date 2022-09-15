Read full article on original website
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
Take Part in the Historic Newburgh Hayrides as a “Ghostly Actor”
When I say I love Halloween, I mean it is my most favorite holiday of the entire year - yes, I even think it's better than Christmas! I love the pumpkins, the cider, the costumes... all of it! I also love all of the amazing local, community events that are held in celebration of my favorite holiday.
After a 2-Year Hiatus, Wine and Beer Tasting Event Returns to Evansville’s Wesselman Woods!
The Wandering Owl Twilight Tasting is back! Here is what you need to know!. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem in the heart of Evansville. There is always something fun to do at Wesselman Woods. Whether you want to check out the nature center or go walking the trails, or take the kids to the new playscape, you could spend a whole day there and not run out of fun ways to connect with nature. For adults and kids alike, there's so much to do and see there. This event however is for the adults to enjoy!
Downtown Evansville’s Wine Walk Features Award-Winning Wines From Oliver Winery
The calendar says that Autumn begins this week. Our forecasted don't quite agree with that yet, but I'm sure that by September 30, 2022, mother nature will give us a cool evening to enjoy the Fall Wine Walk Presented by Romain Cross Pointe Auto Park in Downtown Evansville. Girl's Night...
Mesker Park Zoo welcomes new baby animal, Rose
Exciting news at the Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden as they announced on their Facebook page they were ready to tell the world about Rose, the baby Kudu.
The Suite Life with Bobby & Liberty – Win VIP Seats I Love The 90s Tour Ford Center Evansville, IN
Raise your hand if you LOVE the 90s. Oh, I see that all of your hands are up, and even some feet! We are giving you and a guest the chance to live 'The Suite Life' and jam out to the I Love The 90s Tour at The Ford Center.
Popular Evansville, Indiana Deli Owners Explain Why Their Business Must Close
It may feel like we are on the other side of the pandemic, but for some small businesses, it's too late. The toll of increasing food prices and the cost of almost everything going up is the reason that one of our favorite lunch spots is closing. Downtown Evansville Staple.
Everything You Need to Know to Survive Evansville’s West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
The Annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is fast approaching. Beginning October 3rd Evansville's west side will be buzzing with activity as thousands of people from all over the Tristate descend onto Franklin Street to eat deep-fried everything and support area non-profits while they do it. We've put together a survival guide to help you navigate the ins and outs of the annual event.
Kentucky Non-Profit Centered Around Skateboarding Is Getting a New Home
There is a new non-profit in Henderson, Kentucky and it's pretty rad. Gift Skateboarding is a new non-profit in Henderson, Kentucky that is focused on making the sport of skateboarding available to anyone and everyone regardless of age, gender, or economic status. According to their Facebook page,. Gift Skateboarding is...
Hardcore band that rocked a Sonic Drive-In coming to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Millions of hungry people flock to Sonic Drive-In every year for slushes, hamburgers and shakes. But how many people can say they saw a hardcore punk show at one? A couple of weekends ago, people moshed and threw down as hardcore bands melted faces at a Sonic restaurant in Hainesport, New […]
Holiday World Offering Free Admission to 4-5 Year Old’s for 2023 Season
Outside of the world-class rides, one of which was recently named the best of its kind in the world, there are three big things Holiday World offers that very few, if any, other theme parks do. Say it with me, just like the kids in the commercial do — "free soft drinks, free parking, free sunscreen!" Now, they've added another freebie for families — free admission for kids ages four to five years old. I'm not sure how well that will flow in future commercials, but I imagine it sounds pretty good to parents with kids in that age range.
How to Get FREE Cheeseburgers This Sunday in IL, IN, & KY
Who doesn't enjoy a good burger...especially when they are free?!. I know that it is hard to keep up with all of these "national days" that pop up all throughout the year. Some of them are so random and really have no benefit, however, there are a few of them that I can get behind, especially when the thing we celebrate that day is free. Case in point: this Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day. Restaurants all over will be offering specials on September 18th on their burgers that you might want to take advantage of.
wevv.com
Warrick Human Society to host low-cost vaccine clinic
The Warrick Humane Society announced that it received a grant from Walmart to host a low-cost vaccination clinic. The event is open to the public and will take place on September 20th, from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M., at the Warrick Humane Society. Registration begins at 10 A.M. and ends...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Marriage Licenses– September 19, 2022
Keegan Kae Kennedy to Taeler Winkler, both of Lamar. Hayley Marie Borst to Jake Robert Philipps, both of Rockport. Abigail Rae George of Santa Claus to Jared Edward Judy of Rockport. Jill Marie Kippenbrock to Ronald Christopher Garrison, both of Santa Claus. Trista Michelle Volz to Gaige Michael Friedel, both...
Boonville’s National Night Out Rescheduled Date
You can meet and greet with the Boonville Police Department while enjoying food, games, and other activities on the rescheduled date for Boonville's National Night Out. National Night Out was first established in 1984, and throughout the years many communities around the country have joined in on the fun. What is National Night Out? According to National Night Out's website:
Learn More About Evansville’s United Methodist Youth Home at Their First-Ever Block Party
Tucked away on the northeast side of Evansville is an unassuming group of buildings that I think more people need to know about. To anyone driving by, it probably doesn't look like much at all, maybe some random, generic businesses, and maybe somebody's home. There's no sign or flashing lights - nothing that indicates what it is, which is the United Methodist Youth Home (UMYH).
14news.com
OFD responds to Monday night house fire on McGill St.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro fire crews responded to the 900 block of McGill Street for a house fire Monday night. According to a social media post, several crews responded to that fire around 9:38 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they say they found heavy fire and smoke in...
14news.com
Madisonville man finds neuropathy relief with new treatment
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - One man has found relief from pain in his feet. Richard Curtis suffers from diabetic neuropathy. He experiences intense pain in his feet which he describes as walking on very hot sand. Curtis said he didn’t want to rely on pain medication too heavily, but the...
Kentucky Sisters Have Baked Their Way Through College With Sweet Success
Two Kentucky sisters found their nitch in the kitchen and decided to make it a family affair. They've been baking up goodness for five plus years now and we all crave their sweet treats. WHO ARE THE SOUTHERN SECRETS SISTERS?. Mackenzie & Taylor Mahlinger aren't just sisters they are taking...
Banned books spotlighted by Evansville bookworms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville bookstore will be giving a spotlight to books that have been removed from libraries and schools during the upcoming “Banned Books Week’. Downtown Evansville says the week is an annual celebration of the freedom to read. “The event spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and […]
