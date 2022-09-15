ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell City, IN

After a 2-Year Hiatus, Wine and Beer Tasting Event Returns to Evansville’s Wesselman Woods!

The Wandering Owl Twilight Tasting is back! Here is what you need to know!. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem in the heart of Evansville. There is always something fun to do at Wesselman Woods. Whether you want to check out the nature center or go walking the trails, or take the kids to the new playscape, you could spend a whole day there and not run out of fun ways to connect with nature. For adults and kids alike, there's so much to do and see there. This event however is for the adults to enjoy!
EVANSVILLE, IN
Tell City, IN
Everything You Need to Know to Survive Evansville’s West Side Nut Club Fall Festival

The Annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is fast approaching. Beginning October 3rd Evansville's west side will be buzzing with activity as thousands of people from all over the Tristate descend onto Franklin Street to eat deep-fried everything and support area non-profits while they do it. We've put together a survival guide to help you navigate the ins and outs of the annual event.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hardcore band that rocked a Sonic Drive-In coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Millions of hungry people flock to Sonic Drive-In every year for slushes, hamburgers and shakes. But how many people can say they saw a hardcore punk show at one? A couple of weekends ago, people moshed and threw down as hardcore bands melted faces at a Sonic restaurant in Hainesport, New […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Holiday World Offering Free Admission to 4-5 Year Old’s for 2023 Season

Outside of the world-class rides, one of which was recently named the best of its kind in the world, there are three big things Holiday World offers that very few, if any, other theme parks do. Say it with me, just like the kids in the commercial do — "free soft drinks, free parking, free sunscreen!" Now, they've added another freebie for families — free admission for kids ages four to five years old. I'm not sure how well that will flow in future commercials, but I imagine it sounds pretty good to parents with kids in that age range.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

How to Get FREE Cheeseburgers This Sunday in IL, IN, & KY

Who doesn't enjoy a good burger...especially when they are free?!. I know that it is hard to keep up with all of these "national days" that pop up all throughout the year. Some of them are so random and really have no benefit, however, there are a few of them that I can get behind, especially when the thing we celebrate that day is free. Case in point: this Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day. Restaurants all over will be offering specials on September 18th on their burgers that you might want to take advantage of.
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Warrick Human Society to host low-cost vaccine clinic

The Warrick Humane Society announced that it received a grant from Walmart to host a low-cost vaccination clinic. The event is open to the public and will take place on September 20th, from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M., at the Warrick Humane Society. Registration begins at 10 A.M. and ends...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Marriage Licenses– September 19, 2022

Keegan Kae Kennedy to Taeler Winkler, both of Lamar. Hayley Marie Borst to Jake Robert Philipps, both of Rockport. Abigail Rae George of Santa Claus to Jared Edward Judy of Rockport. Jill Marie Kippenbrock to Ronald Christopher Garrison, both of Santa Claus. Trista Michelle Volz to Gaige Michael Friedel, both...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Boonville’s National Night Out Rescheduled Date

You can meet and greet with the Boonville Police Department while enjoying food, games, and other activities on the rescheduled date for Boonville's National Night Out. National Night Out was first established in 1984, and throughout the years many communities around the country have joined in on the fun. What is National Night Out? According to National Night Out's website:
BOONVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Learn More About Evansville’s United Methodist Youth Home at Their First-Ever Block Party

Tucked away on the northeast side of Evansville is an unassuming group of buildings that I think more people need to know about. To anyone driving by, it probably doesn't look like much at all, maybe some random, generic businesses, and maybe somebody's home. There's no sign or flashing lights - nothing that indicates what it is, which is the United Methodist Youth Home (UMYH).
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

OFD responds to Monday night house fire on McGill St.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro fire crews responded to the 900 block of McGill Street for a house fire Monday night. According to a social media post, several crews responded to that fire around 9:38 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they say they found heavy fire and smoke in...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Madisonville man finds neuropathy relief with new treatment

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - One man has found relief from pain in his feet. Richard Curtis suffers from diabetic neuropathy. He experiences intense pain in his feet which he describes as walking on very hot sand. Curtis said he didn’t want to rely on pain medication too heavily, but the...
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Banned books spotlighted by Evansville bookworms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville bookstore will be giving a spotlight to books that have been removed from libraries and schools during the upcoming “Banned Books Week’. Downtown Evansville says the week is an annual celebration of the freedom to read. “The event spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
