Sullivan, MO

Sullivan Independent News

Crawford County Searching For Health Inspector

Despite a lengthy search, the Crawford County Health Department has been unable to find an environmental public health specialist, otherwise titled health inspector. Administrator Tracey Stover addressed the vacancy with Crawford County commissioners Aug. 30 after questioning by Treasurer Karen Sikes. Presiding Commissioner Leo Sanders said he wanted Stover present...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

New Jobs Coming to Madison County Mine in the Next Few Years

(Farmington) A nice crowd turned out Thursday at the Farmington Centene Center for a business and community luncheon hosted by the Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce. Mike Cochran spoke at the event. He’s the executive director of operations for Missouri Cobalt, the company that owns mining property in Madison County....
West Newsmagazine

Chesterfield discovers more problems in Eberwein Park

In addition to the trail reconstruction project in Eberwein Park, the dam on the west side of the pond needs repair after it was found to be leaking. The trails in the park had erosion problems that have impacted them since their initial construction. Horner and Shifrin's design completely relocates...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
Sullivan, MO
Government
City
Sullivan, MO
Local
Missouri Government
mymoinfo.com

Appeals Court Rules Against Jefferson County in Lawsuit

(Kansas City) The State Appeals Court in Kansas City has ruled that five Missouri counties and those counties health centers, which includes Jefferson County, cannot intervene and appeal a lower court’s ruling that struck down state regulations about the control of infectious diseases. The ruling involved St. Louis and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Annual Oktoberfest in House Springs draws large crowds

An estimated 1,000 people attended the Oktoberfest held Sept. 9-11 at Donau Park in House Springs, said Joe Wendl, a member of the German Cultural Society of St. Louis, which sponsored the event. He attributed good weather to the large turnout at the event, one of the best in the...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
#Balanced Budget#Infrastructure#The Sullivan City Council#Capital Improvements#Skydive Stl#Harney Mansion Foundation#Anytime Fitness#Sullivan Special Olympics
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
kfmo.com

Park Hills Man Molestation Charges

(Park Hills, MO) A man from Park Hills, 37 year old Andrew Steven Shular, is facing charges of Child molestation in the third degree after he's accused of having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 10. Law enforcement officials say the alleged the activity is supposed to have taken place between August of 2020 and August of 2021 in Park Hills. The girl is said to be a relative of Shular's. He was taken into custody and booked into the St. Francois County jail. Shular had his initial appearance Thursday in St. Francois County Court.
PARK HILLS, MO
kttn.com

Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers

A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial man arrested for alleged damage to Arnold hotel room

A 30-year-old Imperial man was arrested for allegedly damaging a door, walls and furniture in a room at the Drury Inn hotel, causing about $1,000 in damage. When police arrived, the man had barricaded himself in the room at the hotel, 3800 Hwy. 141, Arnold Police reported. At about 4:40...
IMPERIAL, MO
KFVS12

Church fire in Ironton, Mo. under investigation

IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning fire at a church in Iron County, Missouri remains under investigation. Little was left of the Ironton Gospel Trinity Church by Wednesday afternoon, September 14. Our crew saw bomb and arson squads working this scene. The chief of the Pilot Knob Fire Department...
IRONTON, MO
KMOV

Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
COLUMBIA, IL
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man hurt in crash in Franklin County

A High Ridge man was seriously injured the morning of Sept. 10 in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 100 east of St. Albans Road west of Wildwood in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:38 a.m., Luis E. Martinez, 32, of High Ridge was driving a 2002...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

