(Park Hills, MO) A man from Park Hills, 37 year old Andrew Steven Shular, is facing charges of Child molestation in the third degree after he's accused of having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 10. Law enforcement officials say the alleged the activity is supposed to have taken place between August of 2020 and August of 2021 in Park Hills. The girl is said to be a relative of Shular's. He was taken into custody and booked into the St. Francois County jail. Shular had his initial appearance Thursday in St. Francois County Court.

PARK HILLS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO