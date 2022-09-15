Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Culver’s to be built in Crystal City on site of former Bandana’s
A Culver’s restaurant is coming to Crystal City. The restaurant will be built at 200 S. Truman Blvd. (Hwy. 61-67) on the site where a Bandana’s restaurant operated before it was destroyed by a fire in March 2013. The site has been vacant since then. Jim Robinson of...
Sullivan Independent News
Crawford County Searching For Health Inspector
Despite a lengthy search, the Crawford County Health Department has been unable to find an environmental public health specialist, otherwise titled health inspector. Administrator Tracey Stover addressed the vacancy with Crawford County commissioners Aug. 30 after questioning by Treasurer Karen Sikes. Presiding Commissioner Leo Sanders said he wanted Stover present...
mymoinfo.com
New Jobs Coming to Madison County Mine in the Next Few Years
(Farmington) A nice crowd turned out Thursday at the Farmington Centene Center for a business and community luncheon hosted by the Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce. Mike Cochran spoke at the event. He’s the executive director of operations for Missouri Cobalt, the company that owns mining property in Madison County....
West Newsmagazine
Chesterfield discovers more problems in Eberwein Park
In addition to the trail reconstruction project in Eberwein Park, the dam on the west side of the pond needs repair after it was found to be leaking. The trails in the park had erosion problems that have impacted them since their initial construction. Horner and Shifrin's design completely relocates...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
Appeals Court Rules Against Jefferson County in Lawsuit
(Kansas City) The State Appeals Court in Kansas City has ruled that five Missouri counties and those counties health centers, which includes Jefferson County, cannot intervene and appeal a lower court’s ruling that struck down state regulations about the control of infectious diseases. The ruling involved St. Louis and...
KMOV
Missouri Eastern Correctional Center workers hospitalized after toxic exposure outside of prison
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- Four staff members of the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center were taken to the hospital after a toxic exposure. It was not immediately known what they were exposed to. A spokesperson from the Missouri Department of Corrections said the exposure did not happen at the prison. They...
Traffic diverted in Crawford County, Mo. due to tractor-trailer fire
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor-trailer fire Wednesday has caused eastbound I-44 traffic to be diverted in Crawford County, Missouri. This incident is at mile marker 217 just west of Bourbon, Missouri. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at mile marker 214. The fire started at about 11:30 a.m. MoDOT is asking drivers to avoid the […]
myleaderpaper.com
Annual Oktoberfest in House Springs draws large crowds
An estimated 1,000 people attended the Oktoberfest held Sept. 9-11 at Donau Park in House Springs, said Joe Wendl, a member of the German Cultural Society of St. Louis, which sponsored the event. He attributed good weather to the large turnout at the event, one of the best in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Louis soccer stadium is on hold due to damage from a city project
St. Louis new soccer stadium is now on hold due to damage from a city project outside the 22,500-seat arena.
St. Louis region losing $28K in interest on Rams settlement money every day, board member says
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region is losing out on as much as $28,000 a day the longer a settlement from Rams owner Stan Kroenke sits in a low-interest bearing account, and a member of the Regional Sports Authority board says city and county leaders have not agreed to move ahead with a plan to stop it.
Why this Wentzville woman is struggling to get a REAL ID ahead of the deadline
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — More than 1.6 million Missourians have already signed up to get a REAL ID, but a local woman reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns that women of a certain age are being unfairly denied. With the May 3 deadline drawing closer by the...
KMOV
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Lakefront mid-century estate in Chesterfield
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: A look at one of the hottest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. Realtor David Mayer shows us one of the hottest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Stylish condo in historic Central West End building. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:10...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfmo.com
Park Hills Man Molestation Charges
(Park Hills, MO) A man from Park Hills, 37 year old Andrew Steven Shular, is facing charges of Child molestation in the third degree after he's accused of having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 10. Law enforcement officials say the alleged the activity is supposed to have taken place between August of 2020 and August of 2021 in Park Hills. The girl is said to be a relative of Shular's. He was taken into custody and booked into the St. Francois County jail. Shular had his initial appearance Thursday in St. Francois County Court.
kttn.com
Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers
A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man arrested for alleged damage to Arnold hotel room
A 30-year-old Imperial man was arrested for allegedly damaging a door, walls and furniture in a room at the Drury Inn hotel, causing about $1,000 in damage. When police arrived, the man had barricaded himself in the room at the hotel, 3800 Hwy. 141, Arnold Police reported. At about 4:40...
KMOV
St. Louis County church has to pay nearly $500 to get stolen van back
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County church had its van recovered by St. Louis police after it was stolen more than three weeks ago. Bishop Shadrach Martin went to the city towing facility on Wednesday to pick up the van, leaving frustrated at the $475 bill he had to pay.
Ex-employee steals $339K from St. Louis Co. company
A man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to stealing $339,000 while he worked for a St. Louis County floor covering company.
KFVS12
Church fire in Ironton, Mo. under investigation
IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning fire at a church in Iron County, Missouri remains under investigation. Little was left of the Ironton Gospel Trinity Church by Wednesday afternoon, September 14. Our crew saw bomb and arson squads working this scene. The chief of the Pilot Knob Fire Department...
KMOV
Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois
COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man hurt in crash in Franklin County
A High Ridge man was seriously injured the morning of Sept. 10 in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 100 east of St. Albans Road west of Wildwood in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:38 a.m., Luis E. Martinez, 32, of High Ridge was driving a 2002...
Comments / 0