Oregon voter offices flooded with records requests from 2020 election deniers
As Oregon election officials are busy preparing for a November election with pivotal races for Congress and the Legislature, they’ve found themselves buried in a wave of records requests and letters threatening lawsuits. The flurry of paperwork is part of a national campaign by right-wing election deniers to complicate...
The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review
Tossup. That’s the latest outlook for the Oregon governor’s race issued by The Cook Political Report on Friday, and it is a downgrade for Democrat Tina Kotek and other members of her party who hope to hold onto the state’s highest office. A Republican has not occupied...
Florida paid Oregon company to fly migrants out of state, records show
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration last week paid an aviation company $615,000 as part of a new program to relocate undocumented immigrants out of the state, according to state records. Records show the company, Vertol Systems Company Inc., was paid on Sept. 8. A week later, DeSantis took credit...
Oregon Supreme Court won’t hear case that tried to collect $1 billion from the state for failing to cut more trees
The Oregon Supreme Court on Friday declined to reconsider a lawsuit that claimed the state shortchanged rural counties and local districts out of more than $1 billion for failing to harvest more trees from state forests and share the profits. Friday’s denial marks a big win for the state Department...
Readers respond: Brown invisible amid homeless crisis
All three gubernatorial candidates are focusing on the homeless and drug problems in the state in their campaigns. (“Oregon’s governor candidates diverge on homelessness, voter-approved drug laws,” Sept. 11) These are major issues which have grown over the past two years. It prompts me to ask why...
Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records
When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
Oregon political leaders want to revisit huge data center tax breaks
Some of Oregon’s leading political figures want to revisit the state’s lucrative tax breaks for data centers, seeking to ensure small communities get the most out of their deals with wealthy tech companies. None are suggesting doing away with the incentives altogether, and there’s broad agreement that local...
Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon
I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
2 from Oregon dead in Idaho plane crash
Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
Key Oregon political race remains close, poll says
A new poll shows the race for a key Oregon congressional district remains too close to call. Global Strategy Group, a self-described Democratic pollster, released a survey Wednesday that shows Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner leading Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer by 3 percentage points among likely voters in the 5th Congressional District. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
Here’s when fall foliage colors peak in Oregon in 2022
Fall is nearly here, and anyone who has spent time in Oregon and loves fall colors knows we’re about to be in for a treat. Leaves turn from green to vibrant hues of red, orange and yellow at different times, depending on which part of the state you’re in. So data visualization journalist Mark Graves put together these maps to help plan when and where to experience fall colors in 2022.
CJ McCollum celebrates 31st birthday with his new Oregon sparkling wine
Lots of people celebrate their birthday with sparkling wine. NBA basketball player CJ McCollum is not “lots of people.” On Monday, McCollum will toast his 31st birthday by releasing his first sparkling wine: the 2016 McCollum Heritage 91 Sparkling Blanc de Blancs. McCollum’s blanc de blancs is McCollum...
Subscriber athlete of the week: Pick the top performers for the week of Sept. 12
Another week in Oregon sports has gone by and some of the top athletes in the state have shown just how good they can be. Help The Oregonian/OregonLive find who the top athlete of the week was. Subscribers to The Oregonian/OregonLive can vote on who they think is the athlete...
