Traffic Stop in Randolph Leads to Drug Charges for Falconer Man
A Falconer man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon in Randolph. State Police in Jamestown pulled over 31-year-old Blaydon Niles for traffic violations on School Street shortly after 3:45 PM. Troopers say two hydrocodone pills fell from his wallet when he tried to produce identification. Further investigation found that Niles allegedly did not have a prescription for the hydrocodone. He was also allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a revoked non-driver ID card. He was charged with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as one count each of 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and possession of controlled substances by ultimate user's original container. Niles will appear in Randolph Town Court on the charges in October.
DWI arrest in Jamestown
On September 17th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Matthew Foster, 32, of Ashville, for Driving While Intoxicated. Foster was pulled over for committing a traffic violation on Route 60 in Jamestown and after failing several SFSTs, Foster was placed under arrest. Foster was transported to SP Jamestown where he provided a breath sample of .10. Foster was then processed, issued tickets and released. Foster is scheduled to appear in the town of Ellicott Court on a later date.
Police arrest one of JPD's Top 10 Most Wanted
A Buffalo man who appeared on the Jamestown Police Department's Top 10 Most Wanted List was located early Friday morning. Jamestown Police say officers observed 20-year-old Jordan Dandridge inside the 7-Eleven convenience store on East 2nd Street shortly after 4 am. While officers were placing Dandridge into custody, a search located a Taurus .38 Special revolver and a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail and is being held pending arraignment. Further investigation found that the gun was stolen out of Pennsylvania's Union Township. Police are charging Dandridge with criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in both the 3rd and 7th degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the 4th degree, and his outstanding felony warrant.
State Police Make Leandra's Law Arrest on I-86 in Randolph
A traffic stop on I-86 in the Randolph area led to an arrest under Leandra's Law on Friday. State Police in Jamestown say 41-year-old Beth Gardner of Allegany, who was traveling with an infant in her vehicle, was pulled over for failing to maintain her lane at about 1:30 PM and was taken into custody after allegedly failing several field sobriety tests. An evaluation by a Chautauqua County Drug Recognition Expert determined that Gardner was allegedly impaired by drugs. She is scheduled to appear in Randolph Town Court in October on a felony charge of driving while impaired by drugs. The infant was turned over to a third party.
Short pursuit leads to bevy of charges against Dunkirk man
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office has located a Dunkirk man who was wanted in connection with a short pursuit after criminal investigators attempted to pull him over on West Main Street in Brocton on Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office says the short pursuit, which began around 1 pm, ended when the driver of the Dodge Challenger struck a guardrail at Lake Avenue and South Swede Road and continued on South Swede Road, which has a dead end, and the vehicle crashed into a lawn at the end of the road. The driver, later identified as 31-year-old Brandon Vangiesen, left the vehicle and ran towards a brush line. A brief search did not turn up Vangiesen, and an arrest warrant was issued out of Portland Town Court. The Sheriff's Office says Vangiesen was located on Friday at a residence on Route 380 in the town of Portland, where he was arrested. Charges against Vangiesen include unlawfully fleeing police officer in motor vehicle in the 3rd degree, failure to comply with a lawful order, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, no windshield, leaving scene of property damage accident, uninspected motor vehicle, speed not reasonable and prudent, improper passing, and operating without insurance. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail to await centralized arraignment.
Panama man charged after police pursuit in Cattaraugus County
A Panama man is facing several charges, including more than three dozen vehicle and traffic violations following a high speed pursuit in Cattaraugus County early Thursday morning. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say they arrested 34-year-old Joseph Estus after the pursuit that went through four towns, including Napoli, Little Valley, Mansfield, and New Albion. During the investigation, Estus was found to be in possession of narcotics. Charges against Estus include, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, resisting arrest, unlawful fleeing police officer, along with 37 vehicle and traffic violations. He is scheduled to appear in local courts in each town at a later date for further proceedings.
Olean Woman Charged with A Felony
An Olean woman was charged with a felony on Thursday. Olean Police charged 41-year-old Georgia M. Goodell felony criminal mischief and criminal trespass. Goodell was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Man and Woman Arrested for Attempted Vehicle
A Salamanca man finds himself in jail Tuesday, less than 48-hours since his previous arrest. Jamestown Police arrested 26-year-old Deven J. Redeye and 19-year-old Elsie I. Redeye after two separate incidents involving parked cars. Deven and Elise allegedly tried to steal some property from an unlocked car that was parked...
Assault Charge Lodged Following Overnight Fight In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An 18-year-old was charged with assault following an overnight fight in Jamestown. Jamestown Police officers responded to an address on Champman Street just before 2 a.m. for a reported fight. Police say as a result of an altercation, a male victim sustained injuries...
Jamestown man pleads guilty to selling heroin/fentanyl that led to overdose death
A Jamestown man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin and fentanyl. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced on Friday that 34-year-old James Brandow entered the guilty plea before Senior U.S. District Judge William Skretny. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
18-year-old suspect arrested in Tonawanda double homicide
An 18-year-old Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to an August shooting in Tonawanda in which two people died and a third was critically injured.
Man pleads guilty to selling opioids that killed one person
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 34-year-old Jamestown man pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges Friday morning. 34-year-old James Brandow was charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute, and to distribute heroin and fentanyl. Between July 2020 and June 2021, Brandow conspired to sell heroin and fentanyl with others online. He used Facebook […]
Buffalo woman arrested in Clarence
On September 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Tarayah R. Jones., 23, of Buffalo, NY, for Grand Larceny. Troopers responded to a grand larceny complaint at Bath and Body Works on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Jones took merchandise valued at $1,812.90 and passed all points of purchase without paying. She was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Jones was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
BPD investigating shooting near Arkansas Street and Grant Street
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night near Arkansas Street and Grant Street.
3 people arraigned on charges connected to Lakeview homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hamburg man, accused in a stabbing death, was arraigned in Erie County Court Friday on a murder charge. Jared M. Adamski, 26, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Investigators say Adamski allegedly...
Portland man charged with felony DWI and false impersonation
A Portland man is facing several charges, including felony DWI and false impersonation, after a traffic stop on Stockton-Hartfield Road in the town of Stockton. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 40-year-old Travis Wright allegedly gave a false name initially when he was pulled over Wednesday evening. He is also accused of operating his vehicle while intoxicated and a search of his license showed that it was revoked for a previous DWI. Besides felony DWI, and false impersonation in the 2nd degree, Wright was also charged with DWI, unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operator, and fail to keep right. Wright was taken to centralized arraignment and will appear in Stockton Town Court at a later date.
Erie County Holding Center deputy attacked by inmate
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Holding Center deputy was attacked and injured by an incarcerated individual at ECHC. On Sept. 15, 2022, deputy Christopher Myers was attacked by Stephen Watkin while collecting cleaning gear from Watkin’s cell. Watkin exited his cell and refused the deputy’s orders to lock back in the unit. The […]
