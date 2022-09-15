Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Highway Patrol identifies victims of fiery crash on I-55 in Arnold
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two women who died in a wrong-way accident Tuesday night, Sept. 13, on I-55 north of Hwy. 141 in Arnold. Barbara L. Monzyk, 69, of Fenton and Emilie N. Scott, 29, of Fredericktown died in the accident, the patrol reported. The accident...
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man hurt in crash in Franklin County
A High Ridge man was seriously injured the morning of Sept. 10 in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 100 east of St. Albans Road west of Wildwood in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:38 a.m., Luis E. Martinez, 32, of High Ridge was driving a 2002...
Arrest made in fatal Jefferson County shooting
Jefferson County deputies have made an arrest centered around a deadly shooting near House Springs.
Washington Missourian
Two ambulance districts respond to five-injury crash
Five people ranging in age from 15 to 47 were injured in a three-vehicle wreck Sept. 10 on Highway A. At 6:40 p.m. a 2015 Toyota Sienna driven by 34-year-old Kelly Terschluse, of Washington, failed to yield at a stop sign while turning from Country Club Road left onto Highway A, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle struck the side of a northbound 1996 Toyota Camry driven by 38-year-old Eric Courtway, of Washington. The impact caused the Camry to travel into the southbound lane, in the path of a 2013 Ford Taurus driven by 43-year-old Alla Boyer, of Leslie, according to the highway patrol. The front of the Taurus struck the left side of the Camry.
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man arrested for alleged damage to Arnold hotel room
A 30-year-old Imperial man was arrested for allegedly damaging a door, walls and furniture in a room at the Drury Inn hotel, causing about $1,000 in damage. When police arrived, the man had barricaded himself in the room at the hotel, 3800 Hwy. 141, Arnold Police reported. At about 4:40...
khqa.com
Pedestrian hit by car near Kahoka
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Missouri teen was hit by a car when he was walking on Thursday around 12:25 a.m. on U.S. 136 about one mile east of Kahoka. Tasheina Dale, 30, Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound when her Chevy Maliubu struck a pedestrian, Austin Holtke,19, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report.
Suspect charged in cannabis store burglary
The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney's office is accusing 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. of burglarizing a cannabis dispensary store.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman hurt in crash south of Olympian Village
A Festus woman was injured Tuesday, Sept. 13, in an accident on Hwy. T at Oakvale Road south of Olympian Village, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:50 a.m., Holly A. Pope, 48, of Festus was driving a 2020 Ford EcoSport west on the highway and an unknown driver headed east in a white box truck crossed the double yellow center line into the path of the SUV, so Pope swerved right to avoid a collision and ran off the road, striking a tree, the report said.
Washington Missourian
Motorcyclist killed in crash in rural Franklin County
A Gerald man was killed and a Union woman was seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck Sept. 10 in rural Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that Larry McGee, 64, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson Road King Classic southbound on Highway CC. Shortly before 3 p.m., near Peters Ford Road, the motorcycle carrying McGee and passenger, Darla Wallace, 52, failed to make a right-hand turn, crossed the centerline to and started sliding off the left side of the road. The vehicle then struck a highway sign and ejected both McGee and Wallace.
Prosecutor’s office charges Jefferson City teen in April shooting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City teenager is now charged in an April shooting that hurt two women. The Cole County Prosecutor's Office charges 17-year-old Allen D. Vaughn with felony counts of first-degree assault, first-degree assault that resulted in serious physical injury, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. Police officers responded The post Prosecutor’s office charges Jefferson City teen in April shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash
A Holts Summit man suffered serious injuries when his pickup truck went off eastbound Interstate 70 and rolled multiple times Wednesday in Cooper County. The post Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sullivan Independent News
Crawford County Woman Accused Of Trying To Hit Pedestrians With Car
A Steelville woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly tried to run over pedestrians in a parking lot. The woman has been charged with three counts of first-degree assault. She is being held without bond at the Crawford County Jail. According to the probable cause statement, she attempted to run...
kfmo.com
Murder Charges Filed in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County, MO) Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak announces an arrest and charges in a homicide investigation. 29 year old Eric Collins, of Arnold, is charged with one count of Murder 1st Degree and one count of Armed Criminal Action. Collins is accused of the murder of Michael Gray, 46, of House Springs. Sheriff’s Office Investigators believe Collins shot and killed Gray around 8:45 Tuesday evening at a home in the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill in House Springs. Deputies and Detectives worked into the night following evidence and witness statements and arrested Collins around 4:00 AM Wednesday. Collins is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.
KMOV
Two homes lost to fire, others damaged in Lake Saint Louis
LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two homes caught fire and other houses were damaged Saturday afternoon in a Lake Saint Louis neighborhood, officials said. The Lake Saint Louis Fire Department told News 4 around 10 firetrucks were at the scene after two houses in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle caught fire. The Wentzville Fire Department also responded just after 4 p.m. and said no one was injured in the fire.
myleaderpaper.com
Two die in fiery crash on I-55 in Arnold
Two people died Tuesday night, Sept. 13, following a wrong-way collision on I-55 near Hwy. 141 in Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The accident happened at about 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lanes and struck a northbound vehicle head-on near Hwy. 141, Cpl. Dallas Thompson said.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man charged in shooting death of House Springs man
Eric Q. Collins, 29, of Arnold has been charged in the shooting death of a 46-year-old House Springs man at a mobile home community north of House Springs and east of Byrnes Mill, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak announced. Collins allegedly shot and killed Michael Gray on Tuesday night, Sept....
KMOV
Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
Man shot, killed in Jefferson County
Sheriff's deputies are looking for the shooter who killed a man in Jefferson County Tuesday night.
abc17news.com
Two women killed in Gasconade County crash
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were killed in a crash in Gasconade County on Wednesday morning. According to a crash report, the wreck happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Highway 19 near Highway 100. The women were in a 2005 Buick LeSabre traveling eastbound on Highway 100. Troopers said...
Man hurt Monday night after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Gasconade County on Monday night left a man with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Route Y near Route A around 9:45 p.m. Troopers said the motorcycle driven by Joshua A. Johnson, 41, of Bland, Missouri, flipped over after he lost control. The post Man hurt Monday night after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
