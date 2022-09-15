Read full article on original website
Related
Ocean City Today
Adjustments made to Ocean City employee pay table
Recruiting and retaining qualified, talented employees for the Town of Ocean City’s payroll has had its challenges, but officials are hoping a new pay scale complete with higher wages and regular raises will make the resort a more attractive place to work. “This recognizes the hard work put in...
The Dispatch
Council Approves Across Board Pay Hikes For Employees
OCEAN CITY — Municipal employees can expect to see a little more in their paychecks after resort officials this week approved an across-the-board pay hike spread over all positions and all grades. Last year, the Ocean City Mayor and Council contracted with consultant Evergreen Solutions to conduct a pay...
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z acts on site plans
During its Sept. 8 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved several site plans, including an expansion at Surfing Crab Restaurant and Bar, a new boat and RV storage area, and an amended amenities plan at one of the largest communities in Sussex County. The commission approved a...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth business asks city to upzone neighboring property
A request to upzone a Rehoboth Beach property from C3 commercial to C1 commercial along Route 1 has been sent to the city’s planning commission. Richard and Stephanie Marsch have requested a change in zoning for their property at 20663 Coastal Highway. The couple own Rehoboth Auto Repair, which is located immediately to the east of the property.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean City Today
Ocean City could allow e-bikes on boards for some
City manager brings up ADA issue to police commission. Ocean City officials may soon allow e-Bikes on the Boardwalk at certain hours of the day to accommodate people who cannot use their legs to pedal a bicycle. Members of the Ocean City Police Commission convened on Monday morning to discuss...
The Dispatch
Traffic-Calming Measures To Be Discussed In Fenwick
FENWICK ISLAND – Officials in Fenwick Island say they are considering a symposium to discuss potential traffic-calming measures along Bunting Avenue. Earlier this year, the town began working with an engineering circuit rider with the Delaware Center for Transportation to observe traffic conditions along Bunting Avenue, Maryland Avenue and Island Street and produce recommendations that would reduce cut-through traffic and speeding along those roads.
The Dispatch
11 Appointed To Wicomico County Police Review Boards
SALISBURY – Eleven members will take their seats on two new law enforcement review boards following council confirmations this week. On Tuesday, the Wicomico County Council had before them several nominees to both the police accountability board and the administrative charging committee. Acting County Executive John Psota said his submission of appointments follows requirements set by the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021.
baysideoc.com
Town tossing Tyson tenant
(Sept. 15, 2022) With demolition plans moving along, the Berlin Mayor and Town Council voted 4-1 on Monday to terminate a lease for a portion of the former Tyson chicken processing plant with Burley Oak owner Bryan Bushmiller. Councilmember Troy Purnell voted in opposition. Back in 2020, Bushmiller requested and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Dispatch
Oceans Calling Traffic Discussed
OCEAN CITY—With the highly-anticipated Oceans Calling three-day music festival later this month rapidly approaching, resort officials this week worked on the plan for public transportation alternatives when the throngs of people leave the venues each night. The inaugural Oceans Calling three-day music festival featuring several nationally known and popular...
The Dispatch
Berlin Citizens Reminded Of Planned Outage
BERLIN – The town’s electric customers will experience a planned outage Sept. 17. Municipal officials are advising the town’s electric customers that their power will be out Saturday, Sept. 17, from roughly 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. The outage will allow crews to make a necessary repair to Berlin’s substation.
WMDT.com
Georgetown council violated FOIA request
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Calls are now being renewed for at least three Georgetown council members to step down after the Attorney General’s Office found they violated a FOIA request when they met privately to approve and then deliver thousands of dollars in funding to a local museum that flies the confederate flag.
marinelink.com
Army Corps, Maryland DOT to Commence $4 Billion Chesapeake Bay Restoration Project
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) signed a Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) for the $4 billion Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project at MDOT Headquarters, August 23, 2022. The PPA – signed by Col. Estee Pinchasin, Baltimore District commander, and MDOT...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
25 homes in Lewes have new addresses, none have moved
Up until a few weeks ago, the homes along Cape Henlopen Drive were numbered consecutively, beginning at 6. According to residents, the addresses had been like this for at least 80 years. While straying from the traditional odd/even rotation, the arrangement made sense because there were not many homes built on the other side of Cape Henlopen Drive. The road started out as every other did, alternating odd/even on either side of the street, but ended bay side addresses of Cape Henlopen Drive at 5.
Cape Gazette
Rieley victor of contentious Sussex council race
Sussex County District 5 Councilman John Rieley, who runs a family farm with his sons and wife near Millsboro, said the winning margin in the Sept. 13 Republican primary sends a strong message. “People are tired of negativity and want candidates to stick to the issues,” he said the morning...
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z defers vote on Black Oak
Although the Black Oak subdivision along New Road in Lewes was on the Sept. 8 Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission agenda under old business, at the request of Commissioner Kim Hoey Stevenson, the commission deferred a vote to a future meeting. “We are still working on that one,” she...
Panhandlers on Route 113 causing safety concerns
During the committee and ward report section of a recent Milford City Council agenda, Councilwoman Katrina Wilson commented that she had received several complaints from residents about panhandling at intersections of Route 113. Councilwoman Wilson stated that many people felt the issue was getting out of hand. “I’m assuming they are homeless, but it’s becoming overwhelming,” Councilwoman Wilson said. “I ... Read More
Cape Gazette
99-year terms granted to Lewes canalfront leaseholders
By a vote of 4-1, Lewes Mayor and City Council passed a resolution granting 99-year leases to a group of 13 canalfront property owners along Pilottown Road. The leases, which have peculiar histories, were set to expire in 2025. “This is an opportunity for the City of Lewes to update,...
The Dispatch
A Week In Business – September 16, 2022
SNOW HILL – Harrison Senior Living, an award-winning provider of healthcare and hospitality services to seniors in Coatesville, Pa., and the Eastern Shore of Delaware and Maryland, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a series of special events through 2023. Established by James and Katherine Harrison in 1972, the...
Ocean City Today
Three-story condo building coming to 15th Street in Ocean City
The owner of a pair of resort jewelry stores and several other pieces of Ocean City real estate is developing a three-story condominium building at 15th Street with spacious units and waterside views. Todd Ferrante, the owner of Park Place Jewelers, bought two lots at 1505 and 1507 St. Louis...
WBOC
Disease Causing Deer Die-off in Wicomico, Worcester Counties
PITTSVILLE, Md. - In late summer, it's a sad, but not terribly unusual sight to see dead deer near ponds and lakes. "They get a really high temperature," said Jonathan Trudeau with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, describing the illness that these deer are getting. "So that's why you find them near water a lot of the time, because their temperature's spiking and they're trying to cool off."
Comments / 0