Windsor Locks, CT

Windsor Locks man killed in South Windsor motorcycle accident

By Journal Inquirer Staff
 2 days ago

Windsor Locks resident Jose Cotto was killed in an accident while riding his motorcycle on Interstate 291 in South Windsor late Wednesday night, according to state police.

Cotto, 23, collided with two other vehicles in the accident, including a parked state police SUV cruiser. Cotto was transported with life threatening injuries to Hartford Hospital, and was later pronounced dead there.

According to state police, Cotto was driving westbound near Exit 4 around 11:15 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle and tipped over.

Soft Open at the East Hartford Dog Park

The new dog park on Forest Street in East Hartford opened on Friday, Sept. 16 and has separate areas for different sized dogs. Collin covers South Windsor and East Hartford for the Journal Inquirer.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Ellington routs Windsor Locks

Emil Johnson only made four catches for the Ellington High football team Friday night. But the senior made each one of them count. Johnson finished with 109 yards and a touchdown reception in the Knights’ 33-7 win over the Windsor Locks co-op in a Pequot Uncas game at home.
ELLINGTON, CT
Husky Gets a Treat

Mayor Mike Walsh arrives to the soft opening of the new dog park in East Hartford with a box of treats. Collin covers South Windsor and East Hartford for the Journal Inquirer.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Manchester man charged with kidnapping, witness intimidation

A Manchester man is accused of conspiring with his brother to intimidate a witness, according to the Tolland County State’s Attorney’s office. The man, Gustin Douglas, 28, was arrested by inspectors Monday and charged with first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, two counts of tampering with a witness, conspiracy to commit that crime, and conspiracy to violate a protective order.
MANCHESTER, CT
