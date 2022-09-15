Windsor Locks man killed in South Windsor motorcycle accident

Windsor Locks resident Jose Cotto was killed in an accident while riding his motorcycle on Interstate 291 in South Windsor late Wednesday night, according to state police.

Cotto, 23, collided with two other vehicles in the accident, including a parked state police SUV cruiser. Cotto was transported with life threatening injuries to Hartford Hospital, and was later pronounced dead there.

According to state police, Cotto was driving westbound near Exit 4 around 11:15 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle and tipped over.