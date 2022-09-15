Read full article on original website
Roanoke activist Kiesha Preston was the keynote speaker for the Kering Foundation Caring for Women fundraiser dinnerCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
Roanoke's Henry Street Heritage Festival 2022 offers free afternoon admission in Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Days Inn on Orange Avenue in Roanoke is closingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Yard Bull Meats has opened in Southwest RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
cardinalnews.org
Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
cardinalnews.org
How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
When will the leaves fall in Virginia?
Across Virginia, there is an impressive diversity of foliage -- and at no time of year is it more impressive than in the fall.
10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond
Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 38 Va. localities; Metro Richmond remains medium
Universal masking is recommended for 38 localities in Virginia while most of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as medium, according to the CDC.
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WDBJ7.com
Pro racers in Roanoke for major cyclocross event
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s reputation as a center for cycling continues to accelerate. And this weekend, pro racers from around the world are here for a major Cyclocross event. Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Presented by Deschutes Brewery is the first of four races in a national series....
WSLS
Bed Bath & Beyond in Christiansburg set to close
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – One Southwest Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond location is just one of 56 across the nation that will be closing soon, according to an updated list. The company had announced in August that it would eventually close around 150 of its stores, slashing its workforce by 20% in an attempt to rebound from major stock dips, the AP reported.
It’s acorn season, Virginia Department of Forestry plants the next generation of trees
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Forestry needs help planting Virginia’s next generation of trees. This “acorn season” — until Oct. 14 — the department is collecting acorns from people across the state of Virginia. Acorns may be small, but Joshua McLaughlin with the Virginia Department of Forestry said they play […]
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke companies reopens 115-year-old Fire Station One
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Txtur & Old School Parners has announced that it will be opening Fire Station One on Sept. 23. Organizing officials say, the 115-year-old renovated fire station will reopen as a flagship retail gallery for Txtur, a furniture manufacturer. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony,...
chathamstartribune.com
Crown to Soul provides a variety of wellness options
For the last eight years. Danville resident Brittany Slade has been providing the Southside community with massage services through her business, Crown to Soul. In a recent interview with the Star-Tribune, Slade explained that Crown to Soul is currently expanding to provide residents with significantly more options, including doula services for pregnant women, along with new wellness offerings, such as guided meditation. Crown to Soul also offers a wide range of wellness products, including scented candles.
WSLS
Firefighters investigating incident in Downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE: 11:20 a.m. Roanoke Firefighters said the fire started at Cedar’s Lebanese Restaurant. They got a call shortly before 10 Saturday morning. Investigators said the sprinkler system put most of the fire out and firefighters contained the small fire. As a precaution, firefighters have evacuated...
WSLS
Southwest Virginia Sleep Center opens in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new way to treat sleep apnea has arrived in Southwest Virginia. The Southwest Virginia Sleep Center, an addition to Henritze Dental Group, is one of the first of its kind in the region to offer a combined dental officer and sleep center under one roof.
WDBJ7.com
Emergency crews investigate fire at restaurant in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire- EMS crews are investigating a fire that happened at a restaurant downtown Saturday morning. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, they received a call for a fire at Cedars Lebanese Restaurant around 10:00 a.m. Officials say the sprinkler system went off due to a small fire...
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County native is on a mission to bring diversity through food to Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — It may sound a little corny, but they say inspiration can come in many forms, for one Franklin County native, Julia Rigney, it’s the comfort of home that’s bringing her success. There’s an old saying when one door closes, another will open.
WSLS
Roanoke Italian restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
ROANOKE, Va. – The ABR Roadshow will be making a visit to Roanoke in the near future. On Thursday, America’s Best Restaurants announced that they will soon be featuring Remini’s, a Roanoke Italian restaurant. ABR said they will be visiting Roanoke to film at Remini’s on September...
historynet.com
A Confederate Love Affair: Was This the Most Romantic Couple of the Civil War?
Civil War historian William C. “Jack” Davis, retired professor of American History at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, recently collaborated with Sue Bell on a project to edit letters dating from 1863 to 1865 between Sue Bell’s great-great-grandparents: Anne “Nannie” Radford Wharton, 19, who had just wed Gabriel “Gabe” Wharton, a 37-year-old officer in the Confederate Army. Wharton would serve under Generals John Floyd, John Jones, Jubal Early, and John Echols, primarily in southwestern Virginia. The recently discovered letters, long stashed in descendants’ attics, are now published in The Whartons’ War (UNC Press, 2022). They allow an intimate look at the home front during the last two years of the war, as well as an astoundingly candid glimpse into the personal lives of two privileged Southerners coming to grips with the dissolution of the world they have known.
WDBJ7.com
Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair returns for 31st year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair is back for its 31st year. The fair began Friday and will continue through September 24. There will be classic carnival rides and food, but this year, there will also be free monster truck rides Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night. Tickets are...
