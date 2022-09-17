ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

BYU vs. Oregon football preview, prediction

By James Parks
 23 hours ago

BYU is coming off a statement win over the Big 12 champion and now heads west to tangle with Oregon in college football's Week 3 action on Saturday.

The Cougars edged Baylor in a battle of two ranked teams at home last weekend to stay perfect and heads into another game between top 25 teams after Oregon got back into the polls for Week 3.

Here's what you need to know about this weekend's matchup.

Week 3 college football schedule: Oregon vs. BYU

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Game odds, point spread, betting lines

Line: Oregon -4

O/U: 57.5

Moneyline: BYU +145 ORE -200

FPI pick: Oregon 54.3%

What you need to know

1. BYU's receivers. Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua were out last week with injuries, depriving Jaren Hall his top two downfield targets. Their absence was felt in the Baylor game as Hall struggled somewhat against the more aggressive edge rush. Chase Roberts came through with over 100 yards last week, but if Nacua and Romney are out again, Oregon's corners could match up much better with BYU's receivers and lock down Hall's deeper options while the Ducks' able pass rush shrinks the pocket.

2. Oregon at the line. Don't let the Georgia game prejudice your view of the Ducks' scrimmage play too much; the Bulldogs have done that to everyone the last 12 months. Oregon still has a fast-moving and physical linebacker unit led by Noah Sewell that can lock down medium gainers and third downs and an offensive line that will give Bo Nix time to look downfield. BYU's run game could struggle opposite Oregon's pursuit group at the line after getting just 2.4 ypc against Baylor last week.

3. Everything on the line for BYU. It may sound strange to put that much emphasis on a game just 3 weeks in, but that's the position BYU is in. A win would put this team in the top 10 and within reach of a NY6 bowl, if not the College Football Playoff itself. A loss would probably drop it from the committee's sights. The fact is BYU is playing for its season every week and against one of the tougher schedules in the country.

BYU vs. Oregon: Fast Facts

+ Oregon is 11th nationally with a 58.62% success rate on 3rd down

+ BYU is 5-1 straight-up in its last 6 road games

+ Oregon has won 20 straight games at home

+ BYU is 14-16 all time when ranked playing another ranked team, but won 3 of its last 4

+ Oregon is 1 of 8 FBS schools to return all 5 O-line starters

+ BYU quarterback Jaren Hall is 7-1 against Power 5 teams and 3-0 against ranked teams

+ Oregon scored 9 TDs on its first 9 drives last week

+ BYU is 3 for 3 on 4th down this year

+ Oregon has won 29 straight non-conference games at home

+ Hall has 250-plus pass yards in 8 of his last 9 games

+ Bo Nix has a 28-2 TD-INT ratio at home and 12-12 on the road in his career

+ BYU is 20-5 under Kalani Sitake when playing as a ranked team

What happens?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VCT1m_0hwY3BsZ00

Last time the Ducks went out against a ranked team, it got sliced in half by Georgia. Now comes a shot at redemption against another ranked team on a hot streak, this time in the safe confines of Autzen Stadium and opposite a team that isn't quite at Georgia's level talent-wise.

And down its top two wide receivers in all likelihood. That would appear to be the decisive factor in BYU's chances to win this game.

Christopher Brooks is a talented rusher who went over 100 yards in his debut for the Cougars, and this line can get push, but the Ducks play a more physical brand in the trenches.

Jaren Hall can extend plays in and out of the pocket, should get some decent gainers on misdirection plays, and is a credible threat on play-action designs that could draw Oregon out of position.

But the Ducks have 3 backs at or near 7 ypc behind that line and 7 receivers who are good for over 10 yards per catch that can control the clock, move the chains, and convert third downs down the stretch.

College Football HQ Prediction: Oregon 34, BYU 30

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

Views
