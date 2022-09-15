ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Hoban volleyball sweeps Green on the road; Copley girls soccer stays unbeaten

By Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
VOLLEYBALL

Archbishop Hoban 25-25-25, Green 22-16-12

Outside hitter Anna Rumler led the Knights (7-4) attack with nine kills, and middle hitter Molly Kennedy finished with two blocks and two aces. Setter Sophia Day had a solid game, coordinating the offense with 21 assists.

GIRLS SOCCER

Copley 8, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Copley (8-0) got two goals each from Kate Young, Ashley Kerekes and Zara Warford in the victory, as it outshot Falls 30-1 in a Suburban League American Conference game.

REPORTING SCORES

Schools are encouraged to report scores by email at bjsports@thebeaconjournal.com. Please report scores from home and away games and from wins and losses and include statistics from both teams. Let your athletic director and coach know if you do not see your school’s result.

NOMINATE ATHLETES

Coaches are encouraged to submit nominations for the High School Spotlight by noon on Mondays. Please email bjsports@thebeaconjournal.com with the nominee’s name, school, grade, accomplishments for the week and, most important, a color headshot (a jpeg image).

SOCCER

GIRLS

Wednesday's Scoring Summaries

COPLEY 8, CUYAHOGA FALLS 0

Halftime: Copley, 6-0. Goals: Young (Cop.) 2, A. Kerekes (Cop.) 2, Warford (Cop.) 2, E. Niemczura (Cop.), Arnold (Cop.). Assists: Young (Cop.) 2, Arnold (Cop.) 2, Stransky (Cop.), Bauer (Cop.), G. Niemczura (Cop.). Shots on goal: Cop., 30-1. Corner kicks: Cop., 12-0. Saves: Ayoup (Cop.) 1; Platts (CF) 22.

Records: Copley 8-0, 3-0; Cuyahoga Falls 3-6, 0-3.

CVCA 6, CANTON SOUTH 0

Goals: Haver (CVCA) 2, Raymer (CVCA), Ritzman (CVCA), Najjar (CVCA), Koons (CVCA). Assists: Haver (CVCA), Anderson (CVCA). Shots on goal: CVCA, 22-1. Corner kicks: CVCA, 13-2.

Records: Canton South 0-6-1; CVCA 6-2-1.

ELLET 3, LOUISVILLE 1

Halftime: Ellet, 3-1. Goals: S. Tucker (E) 3, Allan (L). Assists: Wenzel (E) 2. Shots on goal: Ell., 10-6. Corner kicks: Lou., 10-1. Saves: Henderhan (L) 7; Pierson (E) 5.

Records: Louisville 4-5; Ellet 7-0.

GREEN 2, GLENOAK 0

Halftime: Green, 1-0. Goals: Leemaster (Gre.), Lipscomb (Gre.). Assists: Green (Gre.), Taylor (Gre.). Shots on goal: Gre., 10-1. Corner kicks: 4-4. Saves: Domer (GO) 8; Sitko (Gre.) 1. JV Score: Green, 3-0.

JACKSON 2, LAKE 1

Halftime: 1-1. Goals: Chiofalo (J), Argento (J), Kirk (L). Assists: C. Wood (J), Bossart (J), Miller (L). Shots on goal: Jac., 9-2. Corner kicks: Lake, 4-3. Saves: Rozmajzl (J) 1; Crozier (L) 7. JV Score: Jackson, 4-0.

Records: Jackson 4-1-2.

MEDINA 10, EUCLID 0

Halftime: Medina, 8-0. Goals: Dediu (M) 3, Johnson (M) 2, Atkinson (M), Fugarino (M), Henderson (M), Taylor (M), Anderson (M). Assists: Anderson (M) 3, Atkinson (M) 2. Shots on goal: Med., 22-0. Saves: Dajanay (E) 12; Cassidy (M) 0, Smith (M) 0.

WADSWORTH 4, NORDONIA 1

Halftime: Wadsworth, 3-1. Goals: Nagel (W) 2, Dinwiddie (W), Myers (W), Dubnicka (N). Assists: Inestroza (W), Miller (W), Dinwiddie (W), Nagel (W). Shots on goal: Wad., 19-5. Corner kicks: Wad., 4-1. Saves: Smith (W) 2; Satterfield (N) 13. JV Score: Wadsworth, 3-0.

Schedule

Thursday's Games

Bedford at Springfield, 6 p.m.

Berlin Hiland at Chippewa, 5 p.m.

CVCA at Norton, 7 p.m.

Elyria Open Door Christian School at North, 5 p.m.

Southeast at Ravenna, 7 p.m.

---

Saturday's Games

Amherst Steele at Medina, 7 p.m.

Archbishop Hoban at Stow, 7 p.m.

Brecksville at Wooster, 7 p.m.

Canton McKinley at Tuslaw, 11 a.m.

Cloverleaf at Wadsworth, 5 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls at North Canton Hoover, 2 p.m.

Highland at Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown, 3:30 p.m.

Hudson at Copley, 5 p.m.

Jackson at Twinsburg, 5 p.m.

Orwell Grand Valley at Rootstown, 1 p.m.

Ravenna at Barberton, 11 a.m.

Revere at Bay Village Bay, 5 p.m.

Rittman at Chippewa, 7 p.m.

St. Vincent-St. Mary at Marlington, 3 p.m.

Tallmadge at Woodridge, 7 p.m.

West Branch at Streetsboro, 3 p.m.

BOYS

Wednesday's Scoring Summary

NORTHWEST 5, TUSLAW 0

Halftime: Northwest, 2-0. Goals: Baughman (NW) 3, Laudermilk (NW) 2. Assists: Wilson (NW), Schmeltzer (NW), Baughman (NW), Paulson (NW). Shots on goal: NW, 13-1. Corner kicks: NW, 9-1. Saves: Byrd (T) 8; Paulson (NW) 1.

Records: Tuslaw 1-6, 0-4; Northwest 6-4, 3-2.

Schedule

Thursday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Berlin Hiland at Chippewa

Chagrin Falls at Streetsboro, 6 p.m.

Coventry at Northwestern

Garrettsville at Lake Center Christian, 5 p.m.

GlenOak at Highland

Massillon at Alliance

Nordonia at Perry

North at Firestone, 6 p.m.

Norton at CVCA

Ravenna at Kent Roosevelt

Rittman at Rootstown

St. Vincent-St. Mary at Woodridge, 6 p.m.

---

Saturday's Games

Archbishop Hoban at CVCA, 7 p.m.

Avon Lake at Strongsville, 7 p.m.

Barberton at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7 p.m.

Chippewa at Rittman, 10 a.m.

Cuyahoga Falls at Ellet, 7 p.m.

Grand River Academy at North, 4 p.m.

Green at Hudson, 7 p.m.

Kenmore-Garfield at Buchtel, 1 p.m.

Lake at Wadsworth, 1 p.m.

Medina at North Olmsted, 7 p.m.

Orrville at Manchester, 1 p.m.

Orwell Grand Valley at Rootstown, 3 p.m.

Solon at North Canton Hoover, 7 p.m.

Stow at Firestone, 1 p.m.

Streetsboro at Chesterland West Geauga, 11 a.m.

Walsh Jesuit at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 7 p.m.

Waterloo at Alliance, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Wednesday's Scoring Summaries

ALLIANCE 25-25-25, SPRINGFIELD 14-2-20

Kills: Ritterbeck (S) 3. Digs: Meyer (S) 14. Assists: Ruggiero (S) 4. Service Points: Ruggiero (S) 18. Aces: Campbell (S) 1. JV Score: Alliance, 25-11, 25-7.

Records: Springfield 1-7.

ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 25-25-25, GREEN 22-16-12

Kills: Rumler (AH) 9. Digs: Mutersbaugh (AH) 17. Blocks: Kennedy (AH) 3. Assists: Day (AH) 21. Service Points: Ruggiero (S) 18. Aces: Kennedy (AH) 2. JV Score: Green, 19-25, 25-21, 25-10.

Records: Archbishop Hoban 7-4.

BARBERTON 25-25-28, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS LUTHERAN EAST 11-12-26

Kills: Eberhart (B) 4. Digs: Stempfel (B) 21. Assists: Ondrus (B) 12. Service Points: Marble (B) 11, Ries (B) 11. Aces: Marble (B) 9. JV Score: Barberton, 25-10, 25-10.

Records: Barberton 3-6.

Schedule

Thursday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Archbishop Hoban at St. Vincent-St. Mary

Brecksville at Nordonia

Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin at Hudson

Copley at Tallmadge, 6:30 p.m.

Coventry at Cloverleaf

Cuyahoga Falls at Barberton, 6:30 p.m.

East at Buchtel, 6 p.m.

Ellet at Firestone, 6 p.m.

Green at Canton McKinley

Highland at Aurora

Kent Roosevelt at Revere

Lake at GlenOak

Lake Center Christian at Warren JFK

Manchester at Fairless, 6:30 p.m.

Mansfield Madison at Wooster

Marlington at Carrollton, 6 p.m.

Medina at Mentor, 6:30 p.m.

Mogadore at St. Thomas Aquinas

North at Garfield, 6 p.m.

North Canton Hoover at Louisville

North Royalton at Wadsworth

Norton at Field

Orrville at CVCA, 6:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Elms at Lake Ridge Academy, 5 p.m.

Perry at Jackson

Ravenna at Woodridge, 6:30 p.m.

Rittman at Chippewa

Salem at Alliance, 6 p.m.

Southeast at Rootstown, 6:30 p.m.

Stow at Twinsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Streetsboro at Springfield, 6:30 p.m.

Tuslaw at Northwest

Walsh Jesuit at Cleveland Heights Beaumont School

GOLF

BOYS

Wednesday's Results

LOUISVILLE 159, COPLEY 189

(At Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, Alliance. Par: 36)

Copley: Nguyen 41, Adair 44, Hohman 52, Able 52.

Louisville: Mayle 38, Root 40, Harsh 40, Karcher 41.

Records: Louisville 7-1.

SPRINGFIELD 181, ELLET 187

(At Chenoweth Golf Course, Akron. Par: 36)

Ellet: Russell 40, Bartek 47, Mitchell 49, Baxter 51.

Springfield: Hahn 41, Thomas 43, Eckenrode 46, Warford 51.

Records: Ellet 5-5; Springfield 11-6.

WOODRIDGE 176, FIRESTONE 208

(At Brookledge Golf Club, Cuyahoga Falls. Par: 35)

Firestone: Sparks 43, Russell 47, DiFiore 54, Echeverria-Tornos 64.

Woodridge: Schmeltzer 39, Lehrer 41, Tona 47, Schneckenburger 49.

Records: Firestone 1-10; Woodridge 10-5.

GIRLS

Wednesday's Results

HIGHLAND 164, MEDINA 178

(At Pine Hills Golf Club, Hinckley. Par: 37)

Medina: Macino 43, Dorman 45, Burns 45, Christeon 45.

Highland: Goyette 37, McKendry 39, Coleman 41, Chada 47.

NORTH CANTON HOOVER 159, LAKE 172

(At Sable Creek Golf Course, Hartville. Par: 35)

Hoover: Ellis 37, Higgins 40, Kemp 41, Porter 41.

Lake: Fedor 37, Potashnik 42, Changet 45, Nichols 48.

Records: North Canton Hoover 6-0, 5-0; Lake 9-1, 3-1.

TENNIS

Wednesday's Results

AVON 3, JACKSON 2

Singles: N. Smitek (A) d. P. Reese 7-6, 6-0; Johnson (A) d. Altman 7-5, 6-4; Tomak (A) d. Ahmed 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Shanmugam-Utterback (J) def. Kacenjar-Sidoti 6-1, 6-0; Wright-Rawal (J) d. Kishorepuria-Hindman 7-5, 6-0.

CLOVERLEAF 3, COVENTRY 2

Singles: Baldwin (Clo.) d. Morton 6-2, 6-2; Watson (Cov.) d. Colahan 2-6, 7-4, 10-3; Sweitzer (Clo.) d. Wolff 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Prater-Palmeri (Cov.) d. Lilly-Sivapatham 6-3, 7-5; Cook-Carpenter (Clo.) d. Akers-Eckman 6-2, 6-2.

Records: Cloverleaf 8-5, 5-4.

COPLEY 3, TALLMADGE 2

Singles: Kavaturu (C) d. Ridenour 6-0, 6-0; Komlanc (C) d. Campbell 6-1, 6-0; Gonidakis (T) d. Patel 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: Queen-Vue (T) d. Brown-Dannemiller 6-1, 6-1; Fenderbosch-Ashby (C) d. Leitner-Kurko 6-3, 7-6.

GREEN 5, ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 0

Singles: Pryor (G) d. Lewis 6-0, 6-1; Beyes (G) d. Hanlon 6-4, 6-4; Howdyshell (G) d. Kula 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Lynch-Wiesel (G) d. Saliga-Schwerdtfeger 6-0, 6-1; Futo-Szirasky (G) d. Kinkelaar-Schlueter 6-0, 6-0.

Records: Green 6-4; St. Vincent-St. Mary 1-9.

HIGHLAND 5, AURORA 0

Singles: Sgambati (H) d. G. Milano 6-1, 6-2; Oberhaus (H) d. K. Milano 6-1, 6-1; Mad. Pawlak (H) d. Brubaker 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Gillin-Mac. Pawlak (H) d. Gossett-Barner 6-2, 6-4; Tople-Marquis (H) d. McGhee-Abbass 7-5, 7-5.

Records: Highland 11-2, 6-0.

HUDSON 3, CVCA 2

Singles: Beebe (CVCA) d. Hannan 6-1, 6-4; Uijtewaal (H) d. Moore 6-3, 7-5; Tuttle (H) d. Saffles 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: Armstrong-Wood (CVCA) d. Thompson-Matyja 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; Patel-Fink (H) d. Dawson-Horn 6-2, 6-3.

LAKE 4, MANCHESTER 1

Singles: DeLuca (L) d. Kay 6-1, 6-0; Neely (L) d. Le 6-0, 6-3; Trent (L) d. Lontz 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Ka. Harbour-Keele (M) d. Patterson-Taylor 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Doane-Schrock (L) d. Ko. Harbour-Bowe 6-1, 6-1.

Records: Manchester 6-8; Lake 10-5.

NORTH ROYALTON 3, WADSWORTH 2

Singles: Beltavski (NR) d. Ball 6-2, 6-3; Rush (NR) d. Edwards 6-2, 7-6 (7-5); Hameed (NR) d. Dunn 6-4, 6-2. Doubles: Fry-Brown (W) d. Kumaran-Shah 6-3, 6-0; Pelkey-Galvin (W) d. Kannan-Scaria 6-0, 7-5.

Records: Wadsworth 8-7, 2-3.

NORTON 4, WOODRIDGE 1

Singles: Decker (W) d. Jovanovic 6-2, 2-6, 6-2; Kropp (N) d. Rose 6-1, 6-2; Thomas (N) d. Najeway 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Doubles: Brunty-Gray (N) d. Nixon-Kohn 7-5, 6-3; Silverstein-Vickery (N) d. Khwatiwada-Flack 7-6, 5-7, 6-1.

Records: Norton 13-1; Woodridge 11-3.

PERRY 5, TRIWAY 0

Singles: Fearon (P) d. S. Roth 6-0, 6-0; Hoskins (P) d. Kline 6-1, 6-0; Schlabach (P) d. Radford 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Benning-Brady (P) d. E. Rohr-Bennet 6-0, 6-0; Brown-Snyder (P) won by forfeit.

Records: Perry 8-3; Triway 0-13.

RAVENNA 5, FIELD 0

Singles: Chrin (R) d. Hudson 6-1, 6-1; Jordan (R) d. Fox 6-1, 6-0; Tackett (R) d. Boley 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: S. Kawskay-Laudato (R) d. Wirth-Cunion 7-5, 6-1; Sterba-Holmes (R) d. Bey-Goodheart 6-1, 6-0.

REVERE 5, KENT ROOSEVELT 0

Singles: Kavenagh (R) d. Wang 6-0, 6-0; Gowda (R) d. M’Baye 6-0, 6-0; Iler (R) d. St. Clair 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Gray-Gupta (R) d. Gafurbekov-MacPherson 6-0, 6-0; Nuka-Jayaraman (R) d. Lintz-Gold 6-1, 6-0.

Records: Kent Roosevelt 5-9, 1-5; Revere 10-5, 5-1.

FOOTBALL

Schedule

WEEK 5

Friday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Alliance (3-1) at Canton Central Catholic (2-2)

Brecksville (0-4, 0-1) at Stow (1-3, 0-0)

Canton McKinley (0-4, 0-1) at Green (3-1, 1-0)

Cleveland St. Ignatius (3-0) at Archbishop Hoban (4-0)

Cloverleaf (3-1, 1-0) at Field (2-2, 1-0)

Copley (1-3, 0-1) at Kent Roosevelt (1-3, 0-1)

Coventry (3-1, 0-1) at Springfield (0-4, 0-1)

Crestwood (1-3) at Beachwood (1-3)

Cuyahoga Falls (1-3, 0-1) at Aurora (3-1, 1-0)

CVCA (3-1, 0-0) at Triway (3-1, 1-0)

East (1-3) at North Royalton (2-2)

Euclid (0-4, 0-0) at Brunswick (1-3, 0-0)

Firestone (0-4) at Cleveland John Marshall (2-2)

GlenOak (1-3, 0-1) at North Canton Hoover (3-1, 0-0)

Highland (4-0, 1-0) at Barberton (2-2, 1-0)

Hillsdale (1-3, 0-1) at Chippewa (1-3, 0-1)

Hudson (4-0, 1-0) at Wadsworth (3-1, 1-0)

Lake (4-0) at Louisville (1-3)

Lakewood St. Edward (4-0) at Massillon (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Manchester (0-4) at Canton South (2-2)

Mogadore (3-0) at Lucas (3-1)

Northwest (2-2, 0-1) at Tuslaw (2-2, 0-1)

Norton (3-1, 1-0) at Woodridge (2-2, 1-0)

Orrville (2-2, 1-0) at Fairless (4-0, 1-0)

Ravenna (2-2, 0-1) at Streetsboro (2-2, 0-1)

Revere (2-2, 1-0) at Tallmadge (3-1, 0-1)

Rootstown (4-0) at Conneaut (3-1)

Sandusky (2-2) at St. Vincent-St. Mary (2-1)

Strongsville (2-2, 0-1) at Medina (3-1, 0-0)

Twinsburg (1-3, 0-1) at Nordonia (4-0, 1-0)

Walsh Jesuit (3-1) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales (2-2)

Warren JFK (4-0) at Marlington (0-4)

Warrensville Heights (0-4) at Ellet (1-3)

Windham (1-2) at St. Thomas Aquinas (0-4)

Wooster (3-1, 1-0) at Lexington (1-3, 1-0)

---

Saturday's Games

Carrollton (3-1) at Garfield (1-3), 1 p.m.

Cleveland Benedictine (0-4) at Buchtel (0-4), 1 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

