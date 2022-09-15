ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Voices, Episode 312: Burke Nihill, president and CEO, Tennessee Titans

By David Plazas, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago

Ever since the Houston Oilers left Texas and evolved into the Tennessee Titans in the late 1990s and moved to Nashville, there has been an expectation that the team would become an active part of the community.

This isn't just about football but about investing in the civic work needed to help grow, nurture and sustain Music City.

On this episode of the Tennessee Voices video podcast, Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill spoke about football, music and the discussion around the team's stadium, which could transform Nashville.

The city is having a conversation about whether it is best to rehabilitate Nissan Stadium or build a brand new stadium for the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ucY0u_0hwY39CM00

This has consequences for fulfilling Mayor John Cooper's vision of creating new neighborhoods on the East Bank, where the city will face, and not “turn its back” anymore, to the river.

Nihill called it a "blank canvas." We talked about how to persuade citizens outside of the immediate area to embrace the vision.

Recently, Cooper's office released a series of responses to questions on how Imagine East Bank would benefit all of Davidson County.

Nihill and I also talked about the impact of the NFL Draft , the Titans' prospects this season and the trajectory of Nashville as a "sports city."

About Tennessee Voices

The Tennessee Voices videocast is a 20-minute program, which started in March 2020 and invites leaders, thinkers and innovators who have written guest columns for a USA TODAY Network Tennessee publication to share their insights and wisdom with me and our viewers.

Please email your ideas for future guests to me at dplazas@tennessean.com . Thank you for watching.

Watch past episodes: Tennessee Voices videocast

David Plazas is the director of opinion and engagement for the USA TODAY Network Tennessee and an editorial board member of The Tennessean.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Voices, Episode 312: Burke Nihill, president and CEO, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessean

The Tennessean

