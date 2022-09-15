Read full article on original website
Warzone 2.0 Adds Water Combat
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be offering players more environments for combat, including water areas. Plenty of news and information on Call of Duty's upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 were revealed during yesterday's Call of Duty: Next presentation. For Battle Royale fans, the biggest details were those highlighting the changes heading to the next iteration of Warzone. Along with brand new map 'Al Mazrah' and a reimagined gulag, Warzone 2.0 will be making some big changes to the way players navigate the battlefield.
‘Minecraft Legends’ Looks Like Another Win For The Gaming Giant
Minecraft is a behemoth of a franchise. Over recent years we’ve seen it evolve from its simple sandbox origins, with Minecraft Dungeons scoring well when it released in 2020. Minecraft Legends is another branch out for Mojang and Microsoft, and from what I saw at Gamescom the other week, it could be yet another success for the colossal IP.
Well-known Xbox Developers Are Using Unreal Engine 5 To Produce The Upcoming State Of Decay Installment
The Coalition, the group behind Gears of War, is assisting in developing State of Decay 3, the upcoming Xbox game in the zombie-survival franchise. State of Decay 3 will return to the immersive world created in the State of Decay and its follow-up. However, the title will have a brand-new narrative and setting in addition to some gameplay elements from earlier Gears of War games.
Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks: Full List
UAV (4 Kills/500 Score): UAV recon ship that reveals enemy locations on the minimap. Bomb Drone (4 Kills/500 Score): A remote-controlled drone with an attached C4 charge. Counter UAV (5 Kills/625 Score): A drone that scrambles all enemy minimaps. Has a limited range for larger maps. Cluster Mine (5 Kills/625...
Metroid Prime 4: Everything we know so far about the return of Samus
Here's everything we know so far about Metroid Prime 4, the Switch exclusive
Digital Trends
Hollow Knight: Silksong is also coming to PS4 and PS5
Team Cherry confirmed that the highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong will be on two more platforms at launch: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The official PlayStation Twitter account revealed the news this morning, adding PS4 and PS5 to a list of Hollow Knight: Silksong platforms that include PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
Overwatch 2 Devs Explain Hero System, Debunk Rumors
There have been rumors floating around recently that Overwatch players wouldn't be able to play ranked until they've unlocked all of the playable characters. However, it turns out that Activision Blizzard are instead locking newly released heroes from competitive play until two weeks after their release. These rumors started up...
IGN
Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a Crazy Violent Nostalgia Trip | gamescom 2022
Our gamescom 2022 hosts Max Scoville, Brian Altano, Danny Ly Ziser, and Daemon Hatfield chat about the newly announced 80s-movie-turned-video game: Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game. This asymmetric multiplayer horror game is arriving early 2023. Presented by Saints Row.
Like a Dragon: Ishin Announced During State of Play
Like a Dragon: Ishin, a spin-off of Sega's popular Yakuza series, was announced during Sony's State of Play presentation yesterday.
The Past and Present of Smash Bros. Crew Battles
Crew battles have a storied history in the Smash Bros. community. But where did they come from? And how has that led to their current evolution?
Nintendo Announces Pikmin 4 Coming in 2023
Pikmin 4 is set to launch for Nintendo Switch in 2023. Pikmin 4 is here after a decade since the series' last release of Pikmin 3. In the trailer that was shown during Nintendo Direct, it demonstrated the lush environment that is similar to Pikmin fans.
Theathrhythm Final Bar Release Date Information
The release date for Theatrhythm Final Bar Line has been announced for February 16, 2023 for play on Nintendo Switch and PS4.
When is Factorio Coming to Nintendo Switch?
Factorio is a construction and management simulator is currently available on PC via Steam. Nintendo announced that Factorio will be launching on the Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022.
Celesteela Pokémon GO Raid Guide: Counters, Weakness, Dates
Here is a guide to maximize your chances in the limited-time and region-exclusive five-star raid against Celesteela in Pokémon GO .
Project Eve Officially Titled Stellar Blade
The new game from ShiftUp, previously known as Project Eve, has been formally titled Stellar Blade.
Ken, Blanka and More Confirmed for Street Fighter 6
We've broken down all of the characters that have been confirmed so far for the Street Fighter 6 roster.
Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition: What's Included?
The Nintendo Direct held on September 13 announced a lot of major titles coming to the Switch. "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" trailer may have been the headline for a lot of fans, but the next mainline game in the "Fire Emblem" franchise after "Three Houses" was also announced and it also generated quite a lot of excitement.
Overwatch Officially Introduces New Hero Kiriko
After previous leaks, Blizzard have finally revealed new Overwatch Hero Kiriko. While likely a surprise to no one at this point, Blizzard have officially revealed Kiriko, a fox-girl Hero set to make her debut in the upcoming Overwatch 2. Leakers had been teasing Kiriko's arrival for sometime, but today Blizzard formally gave fans a glimpse at the new Hero's abilities and kit.
Valorant Champions Bundle Nets Over $16 Million for Qualified Players
Valorant developer Riot Games announced in a Twitter post that over $16 million was raised for the qualified teams. The bundle features a Phantom skin, spray, butterfly knife, a player card, and a gun buddy.
How to Get The Sims 4 For Free
EA are making The Sims 4 free-to-play mid-October. Here's how to get it for free.
