Video Games

DBLTAP

Warzone 2.0 Adds Water Combat

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be offering players more environments for combat, including water areas. Plenty of news and information on Call of Duty's upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 were revealed during yesterday's Call of Duty: Next presentation. For Battle Royale fans, the biggest details were those highlighting the changes heading to the next iteration of Warzone. Along with brand new map 'Al Mazrah' and a reimagined gulag, Warzone 2.0 will be making some big changes to the way players navigate the battlefield.
GAMINGbible

‘Minecraft Legends’ Looks Like Another Win For The Gaming Giant

Minecraft is a behemoth of a franchise. Over recent years we’ve seen it evolve from its simple sandbox origins, with Minecraft Dungeons scoring well when it released in 2020. Minecraft Legends is another branch out for Mojang and Microsoft, and from what I saw at Gamescom the other week, it could be yet another success for the colossal IP.
HappyGamer

Well-known Xbox Developers Are Using Unreal Engine 5 To Produce The Upcoming State Of Decay Installment

The Coalition, the group behind Gears of War, is assisting in developing State of Decay 3, the upcoming Xbox game in the zombie-survival franchise. State of Decay 3 will return to the immersive world created in the State of Decay and its follow-up. However, the title will have a brand-new narrative and setting in addition to some gameplay elements from earlier Gears of War games.
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks: Full List

UAV (4 Kills/500 Score): UAV recon ship that reveals enemy locations on the minimap. Bomb Drone (4 Kills/500 Score): A remote-controlled drone with an attached C4 charge. Counter UAV (5 Kills/625 Score): A drone that scrambles all enemy minimaps. Has a limited range for larger maps. Cluster Mine (5 Kills/625...
Digital Trends

Hollow Knight: Silksong is also coming to PS4 and PS5

Team Cherry confirmed that the highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong will be on two more platforms at launch: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The official PlayStation Twitter account revealed the news this morning, adding PS4 and PS5 to a list of Hollow Knight: Silksong platforms that include PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Devs Explain Hero System, Debunk Rumors

There have been rumors floating around recently that Overwatch players wouldn't be able to play ranked until they've unlocked all of the playable characters. However, it turns out that Activision Blizzard are instead locking newly released heroes from competitive play until two weeks after their release. These rumors started up...
DBLTAP

Nintendo Announces Pikmin 4 Coming in 2023

Pikmin 4 is set to launch for Nintendo Switch in 2023. Pikmin 4 is here after a decade since the series' last release of Pikmin 3. In the trailer that was shown during Nintendo Direct, it demonstrated the lush environment that is similar to Pikmin fans.
SVG

Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition: What's Included?

The Nintendo Direct held on September 13 announced a lot of major titles coming to the Switch. "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" trailer may have been the headline for a lot of fans, but the next mainline game in the "Fire Emblem" franchise after "Three Houses" was also announced and it also generated quite a lot of excitement.
DBLTAP

Overwatch Officially Introduces New Hero Kiriko

After previous leaks, Blizzard have finally revealed new Overwatch Hero Kiriko. While likely a surprise to no one at this point, Blizzard have officially revealed Kiriko, a fox-girl Hero set to make her debut in the upcoming Overwatch 2. Leakers had been teasing Kiriko's arrival for sometime, but today Blizzard formally gave fans a glimpse at the new Hero's abilities and kit.
