Fred Reflects On Manchester United 0-1 Real Sociedad

By Alex Wallace
 2 days ago

Manchester United midfielder Fred has reflected on his sides 0-1 loss to Real Sociedad ahead of tonights UEFA Europa League game against Sheriff.

Manchester United midfielder Fred has spoken out about his sides 0-1 loss at Old Trafford last week against Real Sociedad.

United lost the opening UEFA Europa League game to Sociedad following a controversial penalty decision.

United fans and players were rightfully frustrated the decision that was given against them in the loss.

Lisandro Martinez was booked for an accidental penalty that was given against him and United during the game.

IMAGO / Colorsport

However, Fred has now spoken out about the defeat as his side return to action tonight.

United face Moldovan side Sheriff tonight as they look to bounce back from the opening defeat in their group.

Upon reflection of last weeks defeat, Fred stated that the team know they need to get the points, starting tonight.

The Brazilian midfielder spoke to MUTV ahead of the game.

Premier League Leeds United v Manchester United, ManU Fred 17 of Manchester United celebrates his goal to make it 2-3 Copyright: xMarkxCosgrove/NewsxImagesx

The Brazilian said; “We didn’t have a great game against Real Sociedad. It wasn’t a good result for us. We need to get points and do everything to finish in first place. The next few games will be difficult but we need to be focused on winning them.”

Fred could very well feature against Sheriff tonight.

United could be set to play a strong side due to their postponed Premier League game this weekend ahead of the Queens funeral.

