New York City is not cheap. We know that. As students in the nation’s largest city by population, we find ways to finesse every discount code for restaurant takeout and take advantage of the free museum passes we can find through NYU. Existing is a treasure hunt of saving money because it feels like we are always weighed down by the immense prices of our daily necessities. The average rent in Manhattan exceeded $5,000 this summer. Households in and around the city pay 49.1% more for electricity than the national average. Food prices in the area increased 10.2% throughout the past year. This is at an alarming rate for me, a student told all his life that it is cheap and affordable to cook at home.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO