Washington Square News

New dean Wendy Suzuki wants to maximize brain power at CAS

Wendy Suzuki, a professor of neuroscience and psychology at NYU’s Center for Neural Science, started as dean of the College of Arts & Science this month after 24 years as a faculty member at the university. She hopes to use her background in neuroscience to reduce stress among students and make resources more accessible within CAS and across NYU.
Washington Square News

Opinion: College students should not have to pay for Metrocards

New York City is not cheap. We know that. As students in the nation’s largest city by population, we find ways to finesse every discount code for restaurant takeout and take advantage of the free museum passes we can find through NYU. Existing is a treasure hunt of saving money because it feels like we are always weighed down by the immense prices of our daily necessities. The average rent in Manhattan exceeded $5,000 this summer. Households in and around the city pay 49.1% more for electricity than the national average. Food prices in the area increased 10.2% throughout the past year. This is at an alarming rate for me, a student told all his life that it is cheap and affordable to cook at home.
Washington Square News

Making a sustainable IMPACT beyond the runway

Walking into any big-box retail store, you probably have no idea about the who, what and where behind your favorite pieces — IMPACT NYFW strives to change that. IMPACT, a non-profit New York Fashion Week organization, presented its fourth show at Midtown’s Studio Arte on Saturday, Sept. 17. Its flea market vibes with pop-up shops, hors d’oeuvres and sips made this runway experience more interactive. All ticket proceeds went to Fabscrap, the event’s beneficiary that works with over 600 different brands in New York City to recycle their commercial waste.
