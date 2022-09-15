ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Eric LeGrand and LeGrand Coffee is the new helmet brand for all New Jersey Devils’ road games

By Kristian Dyer
 2 days ago

Former Rutgers football defensive lineman Eric LeGrand’s entrepreneurial brand continues to rise. LeGrand and LeGrand Coffee House announced a partnership with the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

The NHL team released a statement that LeGrand Coffee has won the ‘Devils Buy Black’ program and the business will be featured as a decal on their road helmets (Prudential Financial is a sponsor of the initiative). According to the Devils , LeGrand Coffee “will earn premier helmet brand positioning on the New Jersey Devils helmets for all road games, providing extensive national media exposure.”

LeGrand Coffee House has a brick-and-mortar location in Woodbridge, N.J. as well as an online presence offering both coffee and merchandise .

One of the voices of Rutgers football home games, LeGrand talked about the significance of this deal with the NHL team:

“It Is an honor to have LeGrand Coffee House be chosen for the Buy Black Program by the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Financial,” LeGrand said in a statement released by the Devils . “I am so thankful to be able to serve Daily Cups of bELieve to the Devils community and inspire them one cup at a time. I will be forever thankful to the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Financial.”

The physical location for LeGrand Coffee House (10 Green St. in Woodbridge) opened in May. Among the dignitaries in attendance included New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano.

In addition to the decal being present on the road helmets, the Devils underscored the impact of this deal with LeGrand Coffee:

“Through the Devils Buy Black Program presented by Prudential Financial , LeGrand Coffee House will also receive expert marketing and business consultation, print and digital advertising exposure, financial wellness counseling with a Prudential Financial advisor, local networking opportunities and more. The Devils are working to have the coffee served at Prudential Center during games and other Prudential Center events, and will also be distributed to Devils players in the team locker room.”

Comments / 0

