The Michigan State University Faculty Senate will meet under special circumstances on Sept. 13. at 7 p.m. A live stream is available on MSU Media Space. The meeting agenda includes remarks from President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. Provost Teresa K. Woodruff and Faculty Senate Chairperson Karen Kelly-Blake will also be speaking. Secretary of academic governance Tyler Silvestri said the meeting is "essentially an opportunity for senators to discuss the recent news regarding the administration and Board of Trustees."Stanley's contract is under discussion according to university spokesperson Emily Guerrant. In the aftermath of the news, university leaders spoke out in support of the president and his actions during his time at MSU, including the board chair and trustee Melanie Foster.Various student and faculty groups including the faculty senate have demanded more transparency from the Board of Trustees relating to the discussion of Stanley's contract. Administration reporter Vivian Barrett contributed to the content of this article.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO