The Roku Channel is adding 35 free movies in September – here’s the full list
Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in September.
Peacock Premium Is Now $1.99 A Month, And You Can Lock In A Year Of Streaming If You Act Immediately
Peacock unveiled an awesome new discount that'll give subscribers access for less than two bucks a month, but it won't be around for long.
New Roku update introduces a ton of quality-of-life features
Roku has announced its next OS update bringing in tons of new features to make your experience even better. Roku OS 11.5 is the next big update, and it’s coming sometime later this year. The company revealed its next update alongside a look at upcoming features in a blog...
Disney+ Is About to See a Big Price Hike, Bob Chapek Still Thinks It’s Too Cheap
In November 2019, The Walt Disney Company dove head-first into the streaming service game with the launch of its very own platform, Disney+. Not only did Disney+ have a massive library of classic Disney movies, but there were also films from Pixar, Marvel, and LucasFilm. Since then, Disney has gone full force in creating its own original programming, like The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, The Mandalorian, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
