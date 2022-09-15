ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibsonton, FL

fox13news.com

Friends crushed after University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. - The best friends of The University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend held each other close outside the West Tampa home he shared with roommates. "There are just no words for what happened – you just never know it's going to be your friend, just a random night, and he's gone forever," said Hannah Hillgrove, whose boyfriend lived with the 19-year-old student.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Smashburger expanding with 15 new locations in Tampa

Open wide because Smashburger is planning a huge expansion in the Tampa area. Those perfectly caramelized patties have tantalized the taste buds of fast casual diners across the country. Tampa remains a major target market for restaurants, so it’s no surprise Smashburger is looking to increase its footprint here in Florida.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street

Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street. Website Tripstodiscover.com did the leg work, looking for the coolest breweries in each state. Now we know what Florida’s coolest brewery is. It’s a rough job, having to do all that research. They know there are so many beer lovers out there who really know their stuff. Their list, however, includes more than the glass of suds. Tripstodiscover.com also took a closer look at what each brewery has to offer. There are 50 breweries on the list, but we’re just concerned with finding out which Florida brewery made the list. Tampa Bay, you’re in luck. It’s right here in our backyard. The Florida brewery that earned the honor of coolest is Cigar City Brewing.
TAMPA, FL
townandtourist.com

27 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In Tampa (Cafes, BBQ, Food Trucks!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tampa has the best (and most diverse) food scene in Florida. When taking a look at the restaurants throughout this city, there are several black-owned restaurants that are essential to Tampa’s food scene. If you’re in Tampa, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants to support are.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Cyclist killed trying to cross Ulmerton Road in Largo

LARGO — A bicyclist attempting to cross Ulmerton Road was killed after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning, Largo police said. At 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Largo police officers were dispatched to a traffic crash near Ulmerton Road and Tall Pines Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the bicyclist was...
LARGO, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Pedestrian killed on US-19 in Hudson

HUDSON, FLA- A 52-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed walking across US-19 in Hudson Saturday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 72-year-old Port Richey man was traveling southbound in a pickup truck on US-19 just south of Denton Ave in Hudson when the pedestrian was walking eastbound across the highway at the intersection of Viva Via Drive. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. A 63-year-old passenger in the pickup was not injured in the crash.
HUDSON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Afternoon storms again Saturday - But a change is coming!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of rainy days is about to come to an end. Soon, but not today. Friday brought another 0.62″ to SRQ, 1.92″ on the south side of Sarasota, and only 0.15″ to Lakewood Ranch. Isolated light showers are possible Saturday morning, followed by more afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Drier air starts to move in Sunday, so any storms will be much more hit-and-miss. A few storms are still possible to start the workweek, then we’re back to sunshine and dry days to end the week and for the last weekend of September.
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

Is $50 Enough To Take A Girl On A Date In Tampa?

Today on my show we debated rather or not $50 Was enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa. I say it is, Kid Leoww says absolutely not. We took phone calls and the majority of people said no. We would like feedback on this. Do you know of a place where this is possible? I say you can go get some Publix subs and have a picnic. You know get creative. There was a girl who called in and said this was possible at Chili’s. What are your thoughts? Shout out to Creative Loafing! They put together a list of restaurants you can go to when you have $15 or less here in Tampa Bay. Below are the phone calls we took when we asked the question “Is $50 enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa?”
TAMPA, FL

