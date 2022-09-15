Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox13news.com
Friends crushed after University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - The best friends of The University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend held each other close outside the West Tampa home he shared with roommates. "There are just no words for what happened – you just never know it's going to be your friend, just a random night, and he's gone forever," said Hannah Hillgrove, whose boyfriend lived with the 19-year-old student.
thatssotampa.com
Smashburger expanding with 15 new locations in Tampa
Open wide because Smashburger is planning a huge expansion in the Tampa area. Those perfectly caramelized patties have tantalized the taste buds of fast casual diners across the country. Tampa remains a major target market for restaurants, so it’s no surprise Smashburger is looking to increase its footprint here in Florida.
Portion of Bayshore Boulevard SB lanes to close until Thursday evening
TAMPA, Fla. — For all of the commuters who drive along Bayshore Boulevard in downtown Tampa to get from point A to point B, you may run into a bit of a road bump these next two days. At 9 a.m. Tuesday, the outside southbound lane on Bayshore Boulevard...
In Tampa trial, family of Andrew Joseph III remembers ‘golden child’ and says there’s no proof he caused trouble at fair
Today, a Hillsborough Sheriff representative was evasive when asked about why Joseph was painted as a criminal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
995qyk.com
Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street
Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street. Website Tripstodiscover.com did the leg work, looking for the coolest breweries in each state. Now we know what Florida’s coolest brewery is. It’s a rough job, having to do all that research. They know there are so many beer lovers out there who really know their stuff. Their list, however, includes more than the glass of suds. Tripstodiscover.com also took a closer look at what each brewery has to offer. There are 50 breweries on the list, but we’re just concerned with finding out which Florida brewery made the list. Tampa Bay, you’re in luck. It’s right here in our backyard. The Florida brewery that earned the honor of coolest is Cigar City Brewing.
townandtourist.com
27 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In Tampa (Cafes, BBQ, Food Trucks!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tampa has the best (and most diverse) food scene in Florida. When taking a look at the restaurants throughout this city, there are several black-owned restaurants that are essential to Tampa’s food scene. If you’re in Tampa, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants to support are.
fox13news.com
University of Tampa student shot, killed getting into wrong car identified as New Yorker
TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa student who lost his life early Saturday morning as he tried to enter a man’s car has been identified as Carson Senfield. Investigators say Senfield had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. around 1 a.m.
2 shot in Tampa, investigation underway: HCSO
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating a shooting after two people in their 60's were shot Monday afternoon.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vehicle found in Hillsborough River; Tampa police deploy dive team
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a vehicle that was found in the Hillsborough River Saturday morning.
Independent Bar St. Petersburg is closing next month
For the last six years it’s been a champion of craft beer in the EDGE district.
Highway closed after gasoline spill in Hillsborough County
Part of a highway in Hillsborough County is closed until further notice after a truck carrying gasoline overturned and caused a large spill.
Beach Beacon
Cyclist killed trying to cross Ulmerton Road in Largo
LARGO — A bicyclist attempting to cross Ulmerton Road was killed after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning, Largo police said. At 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Largo police officers were dispatched to a traffic crash near Ulmerton Road and Tall Pines Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the bicyclist was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Pedestrian killed on US-19 in Hudson
HUDSON, FLA- A 52-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed walking across US-19 in Hudson Saturday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 72-year-old Port Richey man was traveling southbound in a pickup truck on US-19 just south of Denton Ave in Hudson when the pedestrian was walking eastbound across the highway at the intersection of Viva Via Drive. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. A 63-year-old passenger in the pickup was not injured in the crash.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Free Museum Day, motorcycles, anime & more
It's going to be a great weekend in the Tampa Bay area with a little something for everyone, from free visits to museums to Oktoberfest celebrations.
WSVN-TV
Former Miami Hurricanes and FIU coach Butch Davis joins son as part of football staff at St. Thomas University
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - He is a coach many people are familiar with in South Florida. One local university now has that coach and his son back together again on the staff as a two for one deal that has proven to payoff so far. Former Miami Hurricanes and...
Flooding concerns continue for mobile home residents
Rainy nights are dreadful for some residents at a St. Petersburg mobile home park. Flooding there is a concern we’ve followed for nearly two years now as residents tell us not much has changed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
Mysuncoast.com
Afternoon storms again Saturday - But a change is coming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of rainy days is about to come to an end. Soon, but not today. Friday brought another 0.62″ to SRQ, 1.92″ on the south side of Sarasota, and only 0.15″ to Lakewood Ranch. Isolated light showers are possible Saturday morning, followed by more afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Drier air starts to move in Sunday, so any storms will be much more hit-and-miss. A few storms are still possible to start the workweek, then we’re back to sunshine and dry days to end the week and for the last weekend of September.
wild941.com
Is $50 Enough To Take A Girl On A Date In Tampa?
Today on my show we debated rather or not $50 Was enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa. I say it is, Kid Leoww says absolutely not. We took phone calls and the majority of people said no. We would like feedback on this. Do you know of a place where this is possible? I say you can go get some Publix subs and have a picnic. You know get creative. There was a girl who called in and said this was possible at Chili’s. What are your thoughts? Shout out to Creative Loafing! They put together a list of restaurants you can go to when you have $15 or less here in Tampa Bay. Below are the phone calls we took when we asked the question “Is $50 enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa?”
fox5ny.com
3-legged alligator mom carries babies in her mouth at Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - An alligator mom in Lakeland was captured on video using her three legs to slowly maneuver through brushes while carrying her babies to the water — one mouthful at a time. Owen Lauer was recording as the three-legged gator was seen helping her hatchlings at the...
Comments / 0