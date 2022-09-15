Read full article on original website
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
Another weekend means another batch of streaming recommendations from us – and whether you're in the mood for a movie night or binge-watching a new series, you'll find something that takes your fancy here. Let's start with movies. Do Revenge, a high school drama inspired by Strangers on a...
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Comments on Plans on Hulu Once Major Deal Closes
Nowadays, mergers are common and there is one that is currently under negotiation between Disney and Comcast which could lead Hulu being part of Disney Plus in the future. CEO Bob Chapek comments on the plans of the company for the streaming platforms but indicates that there is no rush.
Do David and Lucy End up Together in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?
David and Lucy's relationship in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is not all fun and games. Lucy is a netrunner in an underground gang of experienced runners, while David is an amateur edgerunner. In a world full of discrimination and injustice, do David and Lucy end up together in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?. Netflix's newest...
