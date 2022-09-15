Read full article on original website
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Turkey’s president warns West: ‘Russia is not a country that can be underestimated’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday criticized the West for its “provocation-based policy” toward Russia. “I say to those who underestimate Russia, you are doing it wrong. Russia is not a country that can be underestimated,” Erdoğan said at a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, per translations in the news outlet Anadolu Agency.
EU leader says the bloc was wrong not to listen to countries who warned about Putin for years
The head of the European Commission said that the EU should have listened to warnings about Putin. Some EU and non-EU countries had said "for years that Putin would not stop," Ursula von der said. She called for the bloc to reduce its energy dependence on Russia even further. A...
Before Mikhail Gorbachev's death, a close friend said the former USSR president was 'upset' at the state of Russia and felt his 'life's work' was ruined
Mikhail Gorbachev helped end the Cold War and usher in a new age of warmer relationships between Moscow and the West.
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Inside collapse of Putin’s army as Ukraine flaunts spoils of war, generals flee and troops hold ‘surrender talks’
VLADIMIR Putin's demoralised and terrified soldiers are stealing clothes from Ukrainian homes and fleeing across the border on bikes in a desperate bid to escape conflict, reports have claimed. In recent days, Vlad's army appears to have suffered an astonishing collapse, with Ukrainian officials estimating to have reclaimed some 3,000...
Putin Ally Wants to Add 500,000 Soldiers to Ukraine Battlefield
Ukraine has estimated a Russian death toll of nearly 50,000 since the start of the war on February 24.
nationalinterest.org
Chechen Leader Kadyrov Condemns Russian Army After Kharkiv Defeat
The Chechen strongman blamed Russian officers for the loss and suggested that Putin had not been made fully aware of the situation on the ground in Ukraine. Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia’s Chechen Republic and a key loyalist of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, condemned the leadership of Russia’s military in an eleven-minute audio clip posted to Telegram on Sunday.
Putin Scrambles to Marshal Russian Forces as Ukraine Army Reaches Border
Russian President Vladimir Putin is scrambling to marshal his forces amid reports that Ukrainian troops are close to the Russian border. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday that the Russian leader is in constant contact with top officials within the military and the defense department. "The President is in...
NATO to Be Drawn Into Ukraine War if Russia Goes 'Scorched Earth': Admiral
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis said Thursday that if Russia deployed a "scorched earth" policy in Ukraine it "would almost certainly draw NATO into the fight." Stavridis' comments came after the Daily Beast reported that members of Russian state media are proposing violent reactions as the Russian military...
Zelensky urges Russian troops to flee and says Ukraine will oust Putin’s forces ‘to the border’
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has told Russian soldiers to flee over the border, after his troops launched a counteroffensive around the southern city of Kherson.“If they want to survive - it’s time for the Russian military to run away. Go home,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday (29 August).The president’s comments came as Ukraine claimed its forces had broken through Russian lines in several areas near the Black Sea city of Kherson, which was captured by Moscow early in the war.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
Washington Examiner
Putin: Russia has 'lost nothing' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin defiantly said on Wednesday that his nation hasn't lost anything in Ukraine and has benefited from stronger national sovereignty as a result of the war. The Russian leader's words stand in stark contrast to Ukrainian government claims on Tuesday that at least 50,000 Russian soldiers have...
Top Russian diplomat among at least six killed in suicide bomber blast in Kabul
A top Russian diplomat and security guard are among at least six killed by a suicide bomber outside the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, according to Russian and Afghan officials.
Russian troops ‘being killed 10 to one’ by Ukraine heroes as Vlad’s men dump rusting Soviet tanks in chaotic retreat
RUSSIAN troops are being killed 10 to one by Ukraine heroes as Vlad's men dump rusting Soviet tanks in a chaotic retreat, defence officials claim. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council says Kremlin losses are significantly higher than Ukraine's. He told Channel 24: "For one of...
Ukraine Soldiers Reach Russian Border After Driving Enemy Back, Video Shows
A video of a Ukrainian soldier bragging about how close Ukrainian forces are to the Russian border has gone viral on social media. The video, that was posted on Visegrád 24, has so far been viewed more than 260,000 times. "One of the first Ukrainian soldiers to reach the...
Ukraine 'Humiliating' Putin as Russians Flee in Retreat: Former Ambassador
Former U.S. ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, said that Ukraine's military is "humiliating" Russian President Vladimir Putin as Ukrainian officials said Sunday that they had advanced within 30 miles of the Russian border in the Kharkiv region. In a post on Telegram on Sunday, the commander of Ukraine's military, General...
BBC
Putin-Xi talks: Russian leader reveals China's 'concern' over Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has acknowledged China's "concern" over Ukraine, in his first face-to-face talks with President Xi Jinping since the Russian invasion. But speaking in Uzbekistan, Mr Putin also thanked China for its "balanced position" - and said US "attempts to create a unipolar world" would fail. Mr Xi said China...
Putin is banking on his friends in the Balkans to help sustain his bloody war in Ukraine
I work at the investigative journalism website Bellingcat, where I lead our project using open-source research methods to monitor the far right across central and eastern Europe. In the Balkans, we’re seeing how Serbia’s far-right fringes are bolstering Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine. These groups aren’t just helping fan the flames in support of Russia’s war; they’re also receiving Russian help to push their own dangerous agenda in an already fractious part of Europe.
Britain reports heavy fighting in southern Ukraine
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Heavy fighting persists in the southern part of Ukraine including shellings in the Enerhodar district, near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday.
