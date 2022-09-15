ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nationalinterest.org

Chechen Leader Kadyrov Condemns Russian Army After Kharkiv Defeat

The Chechen strongman blamed Russian officers for the loss and suggested that Putin had not been made fully aware of the situation on the ground in Ukraine. Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia’s Chechen Republic and a key loyalist of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, condemned the leadership of Russia’s military in an eleven-minute audio clip posted to Telegram on Sunday.
The Independent

Zelensky urges Russian troops to flee and says Ukraine will oust Putin’s forces ‘to the border’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has told Russian soldiers to flee over the border, after his troops launched a counteroffensive around the southern city of Kherson.“If they want to survive - it’s time for the Russian military to run away. Go home,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday (29 August).The president’s comments came as Ukraine claimed its forces had broken through Russian lines in several areas near the Black Sea city of Kherson, which was captured by Moscow early in the war.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
Washington Examiner

Putin: Russia has 'lost nothing' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin defiantly said on Wednesday that his nation hasn't lost anything in Ukraine and has benefited from stronger national sovereignty as a result of the war. The Russian leader's words stand in stark contrast to Ukrainian government claims on Tuesday that at least 50,000 Russian soldiers have...
BBC

Putin-Xi talks: Russian leader reveals China's 'concern' over Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has acknowledged China's "concern" over Ukraine, in his first face-to-face talks with President Xi Jinping since the Russian invasion. But speaking in Uzbekistan, Mr Putin also thanked China for its "balanced position" - and said US "attempts to create a unipolar world" would fail. Mr Xi said China...
The Guardian

Putin is banking on his friends in the Balkans to help sustain his bloody war in Ukraine

I work at the investigative journalism website Bellingcat, where I lead our project using open-source research methods to monitor the far right across central and eastern Europe. In the Balkans, we’re seeing how Serbia’s far-right fringes are bolstering Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine. These groups aren’t just helping fan the flames in support of Russia’s war; they’re also receiving Russian help to push their own dangerous agenda in an already fractious part of Europe.
