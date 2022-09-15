Read full article on original website
Tampa’s Most Romantic Restaurants
Smashburger expanding with 15 new locations in Tampa
Open wide because Smashburger is planning a huge expansion in the Tampa area. Those perfectly caramelized patties have tantalized the taste buds of fast casual diners across the country. Tampa remains a major target market for restaurants, so it’s no surprise Smashburger is looking to increase its footprint here in Florida.
Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk
PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
Florida Cracker Fish Company opening in Carrollwood
Florida Cracker Kitchen is readying to open a new spot in the Carrollwood area that is set to be seafood centric. Brothers Blair and Ethan Hensley opened the very first Florida Cracker Kitchen back in 2012. The motto: “In Grits We Trust.” This joint mixes old school Florida flavor with fun country store vibes.
The New Korê Steakhouse Puts Diners in the Hot Seat
At Korê Steakhouse, each table is outfitted with an inlaid grill that gives you the freedom, and the weighty responsibility, to play chef for a night. Are you up for it?. I hope so. Because the restaurant, which opened in Waterside Place earlier this year, is one of Sarasota’s best.
27 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In Tampa (Cafes, BBQ, Food Trucks!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tampa has the best (and most diverse) food scene in Florida. When taking a look at the restaurants throughout this city, there are several black-owned restaurants that are essential to Tampa’s food scene. If you’re in Tampa, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants to support are.
What's in a traditional 'Tampa' Cuban Sandwich?
As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we want to highlight a delicacy in Hispanic culture that you’ve probably tasted once or 100 times — the Cuban sandwich.
3 Great Seafood Places in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a truly beautiful places that has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, the food scene is one of a kind and you can get anything you are craving at any time of the day. But since we are talking about sunny Florida, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots that you should visit, if you want to enjoy fresh and high quality food,
Tampa now has a magic mushroom dispensary
Owner Carlos Hermida says his shop is the first ever mushroom dispensary in Florida and in the U.S.
Popular discount supermarket opens another new location in Florida this week
Aldi is hosting the grand opening of its new store in Floridat this week, and it's definitely worth checking out. They have great prices on all your favorite items and an awesome selection of produce. Plus, they're giving away free goodies and hosting a raffle to celebrate the store's grand opening.
Taco Bell Brings Back Menu Favorite Permanently
People were outraged by it’s removal and they voiced their outrage. The company listened and now Taco Bell has brought back a menu favorite, permanently!. Starting Thursday, September 15th, the Mexican Pizza is back! We told you back in April that Taco Bell was temporarily bringing back the menu favorite. The Mexican Pizza return was supposed to last only six months but it sold out only a month into it’s relaunch. It looks like the big wigs at Taco Bell took notice and made the Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item once again.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Free Museum Day, motorcycles, anime & more
It's going to be a great weekend in the Tampa Bay area with a little something for everyone, from free visits to museums to Oktoberfest celebrations.
AMPLIFY Clearwater Announces 2022 Chalktober Art Festival
AMPLIFY Clearwater is pleased to announce the Clearwater Chalktober Art Festival presented by Morton Plant Hospital/BayCare Health System! AMPLIFY Clearwater is working hard to highlight the great businesses, artists and local vendors that make up our beautiful community. This year’s Chalktober Art Festival is being held on October 15th, 2022,...
Dunedin senior living complex sells for $26.5M
September 17, 2022 - The Grand Villa of Dunedin, a 70,500-square-foot senior living community at 880 Patricia Ave., has sold for $26.5 million. Valstone Asset Management, which manages the community that provides assisted living and memory care, sold it to Arizona-based Inspired Healthcare Capital, according to public records. Inspired Healthcare Capital took out a roughly $15.71 million mortgage loan from Lakeland Bank. The investment group manages a growing portfolio of assets valued in excess of $900 million located nationwide, according to its website.
23 Tampa Bay pumpkin patches, corn mazes and other "falltivities" to enjoy this season
Ah, another Florida fall with tons of Florida heat. All the more reason for Tampa Bay residents to go the extra mile to get into the fall spirit. From pumpkin patches and hayrides to trunk-or-treating and corn shucking contests, there are plenty of great options for "falltivities" in the Tampa Bay area this year.
Here's why Michael Myers was strolling through a Florida beach
ORLANDO, Fla. - Halloween came early this year as beach goers spotted a man dressed up as Michael Myers strolling a Florida beach over Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter said he was at Panama City Beach over Labor Day weekend when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building.
9M gallons of wastewater bypassed into Manatee River; city says improvements are in the works
A public notice of pollution was released by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection this week after nine million gallons of partially-treated wastewater had to be bypassed into the Manatee River. The city said excess amounts of rain overloaded its wastewater treatment plant and left them with no choice. The bypass took place during a ten-hour period beginning Monday night and ending Tuesday morning.
Highway closed after gasoline spill in Hillsborough County
Part of a highway in Hillsborough County is closed until further notice after a truck carrying gasoline overturned and caused a large spill.
Tampa Bay Lightning Job Fair At Amalie Arena
Tampa Bay Lightning Job Fair At Amalie Arena. Big job fair Tomorrow for part-time positions with Jeff Vinik’s organization on September 19. Here are the details. The job fair will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa. The event runs from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The jobs being filled include positions with the Tampa Bay Lightning, AMALIE Arena and Yuengling Center. Housekeeping, conversion and security positions are available. Starting rates for the part time positions will be:
This Is Florida's Best Sub Sandwich Shop
LoveFood spotted the best sub sandwich shops in every state.
