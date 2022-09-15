ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibsonton, FL

Comments / 0

Related
thatssotampa.com

Smashburger expanding with 15 new locations in Tampa

Open wide because Smashburger is planning a huge expansion in the Tampa area. Those perfectly caramelized patties have tantalized the taste buds of fast casual diners across the country. Tampa remains a major target market for restaurants, so it’s no surprise Smashburger is looking to increase its footprint here in Florida.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk

PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
PARRISH, FL
thatssotampa.com

Florida Cracker Fish Company opening in Carrollwood

Florida Cracker Kitchen is readying to open a new spot in the Carrollwood area that is set to be seafood centric. Brothers Blair and Ethan Hensley opened the very first Florida Cracker Kitchen back in 2012. The motto: “In Grits We Trust.” This joint mixes old school Florida flavor with fun country store vibes.
CARROLLWOOD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Gibsonton, FL
City
Valrico, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
sarasotamagazine.com

The New Korê Steakhouse Puts Diners in the Hot Seat

At Korê Steakhouse, each table is outfitted with an inlaid grill that gives you the freedom, and the weighty responsibility, to play chef for a night. Are you up for it?. I hope so. Because the restaurant, which opened in Waterside Place earlier this year, is one of Sarasota’s best.
SARASOTA, FL
townandtourist.com

27 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In Tampa (Cafes, BBQ, Food Trucks!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tampa has the best (and most diverse) food scene in Florida. When taking a look at the restaurants throughout this city, there are several black-owned restaurants that are essential to Tampa’s food scene. If you’re in Tampa, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants to support are.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a truly beautiful places that has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, the food scene is one of a kind and you can get anything you are craving at any time of the day. But since we are talking about sunny Florida, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots that you should visit, if you want to enjoy fresh and high quality food,
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Deli#Brew Pub#Food Drink#Gdx Cineplex#Amc Riverview#Black Angus
995qyk.com

Taco Bell Brings Back Menu Favorite Permanently

People were outraged by it’s removal and they voiced their outrage. The company listened and now Taco Bell has brought back a menu favorite, permanently!. Starting Thursday, September 15th, the Mexican Pizza is back! We told you back in April that Taco Bell was temporarily bringing back the menu favorite. The Mexican Pizza return was supposed to last only six months but it sold out only a month into it’s relaunch. It looks like the big wigs at Taco Bell took notice and made the Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item once again.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
destinationtampabay.com

AMPLIFY Clearwater Announces 2022 Chalktober Art Festival

AMPLIFY Clearwater is pleased to announce the Clearwater Chalktober Art Festival presented by Morton Plant Hospital/BayCare Health System! AMPLIFY Clearwater is working hard to highlight the great businesses, artists and local vendors that make up our beautiful community. This year’s Chalktober Art Festival is being held on October 15th, 2022,...
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Dunedin senior living complex sells for $26.5M

September 17, 2022 - The Grand Villa of Dunedin, a 70,500-square-foot senior living community at 880 Patricia Ave., has sold for $26.5 million. Valstone Asset Management, which manages the community that provides assisted living and memory care, sold it to Arizona-based Inspired Healthcare Capital, according to public records. Inspired Healthcare Capital took out a roughly $15.71 million mortgage loan from Lakeland Bank. The investment group manages a growing portfolio of assets valued in excess of $900 million located nationwide, according to its website.
DUNEDIN, FL
WFLA

9M gallons of wastewater bypassed into Manatee River; city says improvements are in the works

A public notice of pollution was released by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection this week after nine million gallons of partially-treated wastewater had to be bypassed into the Manatee River. The city said excess amounts of rain overloaded its wastewater treatment plant and left them with no choice. The bypass took place during a ten-hour period beginning Monday night and ending Tuesday morning.
BRADENTON, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Lightning Job Fair At Amalie Arena

Tampa Bay Lightning Job Fair At Amalie Arena. Big job fair Tomorrow for part-time positions with Jeff Vinik’s organization on September 19. Here are the details. The job fair will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa. The event runs from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The jobs being filled include positions with the Tampa Bay Lightning, AMALIE Arena and Yuengling Center. Housekeeping, conversion and security positions are available. Starting rates for the part time positions will be:
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy