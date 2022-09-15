ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainlinetoday.com

Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill Wows in Conshohocken

Peter Dissin intends to end his career with the opening of his grande finale restaurant Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill in Conshohocken. Peter Dissin is eyeing retirement—and he has every intention of going out with a bang. After helming Pinefish in Philadelphia’s Washington Square for five years, the restaurateur and chef has packed up his concept and moved it to Conshohocken, rebranding it the Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill. “COVID restrictions were pretty devastating to many smaller restaurants in Philadelphia,” says Dissin. “I discovered this space and community, and I haven’t looked back,”
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Stop by the MoreThanTheCurve.com Booth at Conshohocken’s Funfest

MoreThanTheCurve.com will have a booth at Conshohocken’s Funfest on Saturday, September 17th from noon to 6:00 p.m. The booth is located along Fayette Street between 3rd and 4th avenues on the western side. We will be selling three Conhy-centric t-shirts (pictured below), offering the chance to win $50 gift...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Conshohocken, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Conshohocken, PA
Conshohocken, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
phillygrub.blog

Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years

Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Oyster#Food Drink#The Courts#Spring Mill Station#Conshy Seafood Co
thebeet.com

The 10 Best Places to Eat Vegan or Plant-Based in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is a great city for food. This historical destination is as beautiful as it is filled with incredible restaurants, featuring every cuisine to satisfy any craving. Plant-based and vegan diners don't need to miss out on any of the action, because fortunately, Philly is also great for vegan food, with plenty of spots dedicated to vegan cuisine, as well as many other vegan-friendly restaurants with a robust lineup of meatless and vegetarian menu options.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
conshystuff.com

Thirteen Circles – A New Store on Fayette Street Opening Soon!

Thirteen Circles – A New Store on Fayette Street Opening Soon!. For the past few weeks I have been trying to peek in my neighbors windows a couple doors down from our frame shop, the new business on the block and in Conshohocken: Thirteen Circles. One day I got to watch a talented mural artist sprucing up the space. Another day I watched a couple of people moving some stuff in and then finally I got the chance to pop in, look around and talk to the owners Lily and Joe. I realized I had met them before when we did some framing for them. They actually live in Conshohocken and when they saw the store front for rent, they jumped at the chance to have a shop in the borough they call home. I asked if I could take a picture and chat with them and here you go. (I’ll admit, I took a picture when there was a lot of organizing going on, and they sent me a better photo the next day, so I’m using their photo)
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
morethanthecurve.com

Montco Beer Festival just one month away

The Montco Beer Festival presented by GIANT is just one month away on Saturday, October 15th at Lulu Shriners in Plymouth Meeting. The festival benefits the Conshohocken Plymouth Whitemarsh Rotary and is organized by MoreThanTheCurve.com. During the festival, there will be dozens of breweries, plus other adult beverages such as...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
DELCO.Today

This Delaware County Restaurant Made a ‘Best Brunch’ List

Brunch is a popular weekend diversion that promises a variety of good food and good times with friends and family. Philadelphia has no shortage of quality places to fill your brunch cravings, including one stand-out in Springfield Township, writes Betty Nelson for Town & Tourist. Tavola Restaurant & Bar, located...
townandtourist.com

20 Best Restaurants in King of Prussia, PA (Hand Picked By A Local!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Pennsylvania is a beautiful state and has many lovely places to live. Among the top twenty is King of Prussia, home to the third largest mall in America! The name comes from a tavern opened there in 1769, built within a barn from 1719 when Quakers founded the first town in the area. The owner of the tavern wanted to honor King Frederick II of Prussia, hence the name of the tavern and now the town.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy