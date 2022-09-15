Thirteen Circles – A New Store on Fayette Street Opening Soon!. For the past few weeks I have been trying to peek in my neighbors windows a couple doors down from our frame shop, the new business on the block and in Conshohocken: Thirteen Circles. One day I got to watch a talented mural artist sprucing up the space. Another day I watched a couple of people moving some stuff in and then finally I got the chance to pop in, look around and talk to the owners Lily and Joe. I realized I had met them before when we did some framing for them. They actually live in Conshohocken and when they saw the store front for rent, they jumped at the chance to have a shop in the borough they call home. I asked if I could take a picture and chat with them and here you go. (I’ll admit, I took a picture when there was a lot of organizing going on, and they sent me a better photo the next day, so I’m using their photo)

