Jessica Boyington visits Philly breweries - including one with the mother of all sandwiches!
Jessica Boyington has two more stops on her tour of Philadelphia breweries.
mainlinetoday.com
Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill Wows in Conshohocken
Peter Dissin intends to end his career with the opening of his grande finale restaurant Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill in Conshohocken. Peter Dissin is eyeing retirement—and he has every intention of going out with a bang. After helming Pinefish in Philadelphia’s Washington Square for five years, the restaurateur and chef has packed up his concept and moved it to Conshohocken, rebranding it the Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill. “COVID restrictions were pretty devastating to many smaller restaurants in Philadelphia,” says Dissin. “I discovered this space and community, and I haven’t looked back,”
morethanthecurve.com
Stop by the MoreThanTheCurve.com Booth at Conshohocken’s Funfest
MoreThanTheCurve.com will have a booth at Conshohocken’s Funfest on Saturday, September 17th from noon to 6:00 p.m. The booth is located along Fayette Street between 3rd and 4th avenues on the western side. We will be selling three Conhy-centric t-shirts (pictured below), offering the chance to win $50 gift...
H&B New York Style Deli in Drexel Hill Joins Dine Latino Restaurant Week
Dine Latino restaurant week kicks off Monday, Sept. 19, and runs through Sept. 23 across the Philadelphia region, and a Drexel Hill restaurant is one of the participants, writes Michelle Myers for The Philadelphia Inquirer. H&B New York Style Deli, which features Peruvian food, is joining in on the celebration....
Doylestown Jewish Deli, Restaurant Temporarily Opens Back Up After Surprise Closing
A Jewish deli and restaurant in Doylestown, which closed days after its grand opening, surprised locals by temporally opening this past weekend. Ed Doyle wrote about the surprise opening fro TAP Into Doylestown. Matzah Balls, a Jewish-style delicatessen and restaurant in Doylestown, surprised locals by opening their doors back up...
phillygrub.blog
Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years
Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
Langhorne Restaurant To Potentially Remove Outdoor Dining Tent, the Last One in the Area
A popular Langhorne eatery continues to host customers in an outdoor tent, but that might be coming to an end very soon. Beccah Hendrickson wrote about the area’a last dining tent for 6ABC Action News. Sandy’s Beef and Ale, located at 2028 East Old Lincoln High in Langhorne, is...
Cafe Lift Announces Relocation Plans After ‘Outgrowing’ Callowhill Digs
The relocation will be a seamless transition, meaning fans of the cafe’s signature 'all-day every day' brunch won’t skip a beat.
Rosario's Pizzeria mixing things up for Mexican-style pizzas in South Philly
What do you get when you combine the flavors of Mexico with traditional Italian pizzas? At Rosario's Pizzeria in South Philadelphia, it could be anything from a 'taco pizza' to a 'chipotle cheesesteak'.
thebeet.com
The 10 Best Places to Eat Vegan or Plant-Based in Philadelphia
Philadelphia is a great city for food. This historical destination is as beautiful as it is filled with incredible restaurants, featuring every cuisine to satisfy any craving. Plant-based and vegan diners don't need to miss out on any of the action, because fortunately, Philly is also great for vegan food, with plenty of spots dedicated to vegan cuisine, as well as many other vegan-friendly restaurants with a robust lineup of meatless and vegetarian menu options.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken Brewing ranks high among breweries in Pennsylvania with the most locations
Breweries in PA published an interesting tidbit this week regarding which breweries in Pennsylvania have the most locations. Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant tops the list with 13 locations in state, plus additional locations in other states. Iron Hill is followed by Voodoo Brewery, which has nine in-state locations and a few outside Pennsylvania.
conshystuff.com
Thirteen Circles – A New Store on Fayette Street Opening Soon!
Thirteen Circles – A New Store on Fayette Street Opening Soon!. For the past few weeks I have been trying to peek in my neighbors windows a couple doors down from our frame shop, the new business on the block and in Conshohocken: Thirteen Circles. One day I got to watch a talented mural artist sprucing up the space. Another day I watched a couple of people moving some stuff in and then finally I got the chance to pop in, look around and talk to the owners Lily and Joe. I realized I had met them before when we did some framing for them. They actually live in Conshohocken and when they saw the store front for rent, they jumped at the chance to have a shop in the borough they call home. I asked if I could take a picture and chat with them and here you go. (I’ll admit, I took a picture when there was a lot of organizing going on, and they sent me a better photo the next day, so I’m using their photo)
Longtime Philly Pizza Shop Owner 'Heartbroken' After Building Collapse
The longtime owner of a Philadelphia pizza shop says she is heartbroken after a building collapse forced her to close the business and lay off her employees. Sharon Labens Garro has been the owner of Key Food Pizza in the Fishtown neighborhood for nearly three decades. "In the past 26...
Warrington Restaurant Ranked One of the Five Best Pizza Spots in Pennsylvania
The Bucks County pizza spot now has a well-respected title in the local food industry. An eatery in Warrington has been named one of the top five pizza restaurants in the entire state of Pennsylvania, a rare and coveted accolade. Jason Rathman wrote about the Bucks County pizza spot for PhillyBite Magazine.
morethanthecurve.com
Montco Beer Festival just one month away
The Montco Beer Festival presented by GIANT is just one month away on Saturday, October 15th at Lulu Shriners in Plymouth Meeting. The festival benefits the Conshohocken Plymouth Whitemarsh Rotary and is organized by MoreThanTheCurve.com. During the festival, there will be dozens of breweries, plus other adult beverages such as...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire spreads through Northampton Crossings Burger King in Lower Nazareth
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. – Smoke was billowing from a Burger King in Lower Nazareth Township Thursday night, but it wasn't from the fast-food restaurant's signature flame-grilled burgers. A fire spread through the eatery in the Northampton Crossings shopping center. Crews were called to the scene at 3706 Nazareth...
City crew destroys Philadelphia Brewing Company’s hops for its fall beer, owners say
Owners of the Philadelphia Brewing Company are outraged after they say a city crew cut down a legally-grown hop crop the brewery was growing for a seasonal beer, with the crew apparently thinking the plants were overgrown weeds.
This Delaware County Restaurant Made a ‘Best Brunch’ List
Brunch is a popular weekend diversion that promises a variety of good food and good times with friends and family. Philadelphia has no shortage of quality places to fill your brunch cravings, including one stand-out in Springfield Township, writes Betty Nelson for Town & Tourist. Tavola Restaurant & Bar, located...
These Spots In New Hope and Quakertown Make for Great Fall Getaways, Dinner Dates
If you are planning to take a trip out of town to enjoy nature and delicious food, these local spots will make for a great day. Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé wrote about the local spots for Philadelphia Magazine. New Hope is a historic town that makes the perfect backdrop for a...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Restaurants in King of Prussia, PA (Hand Picked By A Local!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Pennsylvania is a beautiful state and has many lovely places to live. Among the top twenty is King of Prussia, home to the third largest mall in America! The name comes from a tavern opened there in 1769, built within a barn from 1719 when Quakers founded the first town in the area. The owner of the tavern wanted to honor King Frederick II of Prussia, hence the name of the tavern and now the town.
