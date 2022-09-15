ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruskin, FL

Longboat Observer

Gulf Coast Community Foundation opens Sarasota Philanthropy Center

In a State Street building once occupied by an art gallery and at least one bank, Gulf Coast Community Foundation is ready to open its Sarasota Philanthropy Center, a centrally located spot for nonprofits and their donors to gather for meetings, retreats, conferences and more. The 5,000-square-foot, first-floor office space...
SARASOTA, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a truly beautiful places that has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, the food scene is one of a kind and you can get anything you are craving at any time of the day. But since we are talking about sunny Florida, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots that you should visit, if you want to enjoy fresh and high quality food,
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Dunedin senior living complex sells for $26.5M

September 17, 2022 - The Grand Villa of Dunedin, a 70,500-square-foot senior living community at 880 Patricia Ave., has sold for $26.5 million. Valstone Asset Management, which manages the community that provides assisted living and memory care, sold it to Arizona-based Inspired Healthcare Capital, according to public records. Inspired Healthcare Capital took out a roughly $15.71 million mortgage loan from Lakeland Bank. The investment group manages a growing portfolio of assets valued in excess of $900 million located nationwide, according to its website.
DUNEDIN, FL
fox13news.com

Friends crushed after University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. - The best friends of The University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend held each other close outside the West Tampa home he shared with roommates. "There are just no words for what happened – you just never know it's going to be your friend, just a random night, and he's gone forever," said Hannah Hillgrove, whose boyfriend lived with the 19-year-old student.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Newly Crowned King Charles III Demands Return of Lakeland’s Iconic Swans to England

In a startling turn of events, one of King Charles III’s first acts as the reigning King was one of defiance as he demanded that the City of Lakeland “return to England all descendants of the Monarchy’s Royal Flock of swans loaned to the City in 1957.” The King’s decree further states that he is “simply requesting the descendants so that his subjects may also enjoy them in all of the muted majesties of their homeland” in the wake of the end of the Queen’s 70-year reign.
LAKELAND, FL
townandtourist.com

27 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In Tampa (Cafes, BBQ, Food Trucks!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tampa has the best (and most diverse) food scene in Florida. When taking a look at the restaurants throughout this city, there are several black-owned restaurants that are essential to Tampa’s food scene. If you’re in Tampa, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants to support are.
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

No place to call home

It’s quite a hike through the woods to the place where Stephanie Haller and her husband, Larry, have been camping. They are homeless, but trying to get their lives back together. It’s just hard when you live outdoors in the searing heat. The path is treacherous in places,...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Team USA wins the World Cup in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The crowd was filled with fans waving flags and chanting as Team USA won the 30th U-18 Baseball World Cup. The World Baseball Cup is an international competition of the best 18-year-old and under baseball players in the world. Sunday was the finale and Team USA kept the trophy right here in Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street

Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street. Website Tripstodiscover.com did the leg work, looking for the coolest breweries in each state. Now we know what Florida’s coolest brewery is. It’s a rough job, having to do all that research. They know there are so many beer lovers out there who really know their stuff. Their list, however, includes more than the glass of suds. Tripstodiscover.com also took a closer look at what each brewery has to offer. There are 50 breweries on the list, but we’re just concerned with finding out which Florida brewery made the list. Tampa Bay, you’re in luck. It’s right here in our backyard. The Florida brewery that earned the honor of coolest is Cigar City Brewing.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Afternoon storms again Saturday - But a change is coming!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of rainy days is about to come to an end. Soon, but not today. Friday brought another 0.62″ to SRQ, 1.92″ on the south side of Sarasota, and only 0.15″ to Lakewood Ranch. Isolated light showers are possible Saturday morning, followed by more afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Drier air starts to move in Sunday, so any storms will be much more hit-and-miss. A few storms are still possible to start the workweek, then we’re back to sunshine and dry days to end the week and for the last weekend of September.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Local brewery makes a difference for homeless pets

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Animal shelters across the Suncoast running low on space. One Bradenton brewery is working to make a difference by getting those animals adopted. Motorworks Brewery holds an event they call “Yappy Hour” every third Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For each event the brewery chooses a new animal charity to sponsor.
BRADENTON, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Fast-casual seafood chain opens two new company-owned restaurants

Captain D’s, a fast-casual seafood restaurant chain headquartered in Nashville, opened a new location, a conversion of a Taco Bell restaurant, in Brooksville on Sept. 14. It’s the second such conversion in Hernando County this summer, following the July opening of a Captain D’s in Spring Hill that had been a Burger King restaurant, according to a news release. Both are company-owned stores.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Bay News 9

University of Tampa student shot after trying to get into other man's car

TAMPA, Fla. — A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning attempting to get into a man’s car, according to the Tampa Police Department. According to witnesses, the student was hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and had caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. just prior to the incident, police said.
TAMPA, FL

