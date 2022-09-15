Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Gulf Coast Community Foundation opens Sarasota Philanthropy Center
In a State Street building once occupied by an art gallery and at least one bank, Gulf Coast Community Foundation is ready to open its Sarasota Philanthropy Center, a centrally located spot for nonprofits and their donors to gather for meetings, retreats, conferences and more. The 5,000-square-foot, first-floor office space...
3 Great Seafood Places in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a truly beautiful places that has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, the food scene is one of a kind and you can get anything you are craving at any time of the day. But since we are talking about sunny Florida, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots that you should visit, if you want to enjoy fresh and high quality food,
Orchard Park High School graduate killed in Florida
A recent Orchard Park High School graduate was shot and killed in Tampa, Florida. Carson Senfield had just turned 19 on Saturday and was a student at the University of Tampa in Florida.
fox13news.com
University of Tampa student shot, killed getting into wrong car identified as New Yorker
TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa student who lost his life early Saturday morning as he tried to enter a man’s car has been identified as Carson Senfield. Investigators say Senfield had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. around 1 a.m.
‘It’s so scary’: University of Tampa students react to student death
A University of Tampa student is dead after getting into the wrong around 1 a.m. September 17. Tampa Police said the male student was shot by the driver of the car, who feared for his life.
stpetecatalyst.com
Dunedin senior living complex sells for $26.5M
September 17, 2022 - The Grand Villa of Dunedin, a 70,500-square-foot senior living community at 880 Patricia Ave., has sold for $26.5 million. Valstone Asset Management, which manages the community that provides assisted living and memory care, sold it to Arizona-based Inspired Healthcare Capital, according to public records. Inspired Healthcare Capital took out a roughly $15.71 million mortgage loan from Lakeland Bank. The investment group manages a growing portfolio of assets valued in excess of $900 million located nationwide, according to its website.
fox13news.com
Friends crushed after University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - The best friends of The University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend held each other close outside the West Tampa home he shared with roommates. "There are just no words for what happened – you just never know it's going to be your friend, just a random night, and he's gone forever," said Hannah Hillgrove, whose boyfriend lived with the 19-year-old student.
Newly Crowned King Charles III Demands Return of Lakeland’s Iconic Swans to England
In a startling turn of events, one of King Charles III’s first acts as the reigning King was one of defiance as he demanded that the City of Lakeland “return to England all descendants of the Monarchy’s Royal Flock of swans loaned to the City in 1957.” The King’s decree further states that he is “simply requesting the descendants so that his subjects may also enjoy them in all of the muted majesties of their homeland” in the wake of the end of the Queen’s 70-year reign.
Orlando Davis, Wild 94.1 FM Sued For Racist, Anti-Semitic Defamation
TAMPA, Fla. – In November 2020, The Free Press reported on a music industry lawsuit filed by a once-popular hip-hop DJ known as “DJ Short-E.” It was filed against Orlando Davis, a leading music radio personality and program director employed by WiLD 94.1 FM. The
townandtourist.com
27 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In Tampa (Cafes, BBQ, Food Trucks!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tampa has the best (and most diverse) food scene in Florida. When taking a look at the restaurants throughout this city, there are several black-owned restaurants that are essential to Tampa’s food scene. If you’re in Tampa, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants to support are.
fox13news.com
3-legged alligator mom carries babies in her mouth at Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - An alligator mom in Lakeland was captured on video using her three legs to slowly maneuver through brushes while carrying her babies to the water — one mouthful at a time. Owen Lauer was recording as the three-legged gator was seen helping her hatchlings at the...
suncoastnews.com
No place to call home
It’s quite a hike through the woods to the place where Stephanie Haller and her husband, Larry, have been camping. They are homeless, but trying to get their lives back together. It’s just hard when you live outdoors in the searing heat. The path is treacherous in places,...
Mysuncoast.com
Team USA wins the World Cup in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The crowd was filled with fans waving flags and chanting as Team USA won the 30th U-18 Baseball World Cup. The World Baseball Cup is an international competition of the best 18-year-old and under baseball players in the world. Sunday was the finale and Team USA kept the trophy right here in Sarasota.
995qyk.com
Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street
Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street. Website Tripstodiscover.com did the leg work, looking for the coolest breweries in each state. Now we know what Florida’s coolest brewery is. It’s a rough job, having to do all that research. They know there are so many beer lovers out there who really know their stuff. Their list, however, includes more than the glass of suds. Tripstodiscover.com also took a closer look at what each brewery has to offer. There are 50 breweries on the list, but we’re just concerned with finding out which Florida brewery made the list. Tampa Bay, you’re in luck. It’s right here in our backyard. The Florida brewery that earned the honor of coolest is Cigar City Brewing.
Mysuncoast.com
Afternoon storms again Saturday - But a change is coming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of rainy days is about to come to an end. Soon, but not today. Friday brought another 0.62″ to SRQ, 1.92″ on the south side of Sarasota, and only 0.15″ to Lakewood Ranch. Isolated light showers are possible Saturday morning, followed by more afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Drier air starts to move in Sunday, so any storms will be much more hit-and-miss. A few storms are still possible to start the workweek, then we’re back to sunshine and dry days to end the week and for the last weekend of September.
fox13news.com
Ron DeSantis, suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren to come face-to-face in federal court Monday
TAMPA, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis and suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will face off in Tallahassee federal court Monday, in a case experts said Friday could have major implications for the Florida legal system. Warren, who believes his job never should have been taken from him, will be...
Mysuncoast.com
Local brewery makes a difference for homeless pets
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Animal shelters across the Suncoast running low on space. One Bradenton brewery is working to make a difference by getting those animals adopted. Motorworks Brewery holds an event they call “Yappy Hour” every third Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For each event the brewery chooses a new animal charity to sponsor.
businessobserverfl.com
Fast-casual seafood chain opens two new company-owned restaurants
Captain D’s, a fast-casual seafood restaurant chain headquartered in Nashville, opened a new location, a conversion of a Taco Bell restaurant, in Brooksville on Sept. 14. It’s the second such conversion in Hernando County this summer, following the July opening of a Captain D’s in Spring Hill that had been a Burger King restaurant, according to a news release. Both are company-owned stores.
Bay News 9
University of Tampa student shot after trying to get into other man's car
TAMPA, Fla. — A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning attempting to get into a man’s car, according to the Tampa Police Department. According to witnesses, the student was hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and had caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. just prior to the incident, police said.
Meet the Fla. Man Who Survived Days Lost in Swamp After Gator Took His Arm: 'I'm No Longer Afraid of Death'
As survival stories go, Eric Merda's three-day odyssey spent fighting to stay alive in a Florida swamp after an alligator tore his arm off sets a new standard for human toughness. "I've never been so scared in all my life," Merda tells PEOPLE. "I was in so much pain that...
