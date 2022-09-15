Read full article on original website
No trash collection in North Platte Monday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-If your normal trash collection day is Mondays, your trash will have to stay kicked to the curb for an extra day. With the New Year holiday falling on a Sunday, the North Platte Sanitation Department will observe the holiday on Jan. 2. Residents are asked to have...
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Patrick Michael Hynes, 25, North Platte and Erin Mackenzie Lindeman, 24, North Platte. Christopher Robert Swan, 46, Sparks NE and Janna Ruth Ryan, 47, North Platte.
Great Plains Health welcomes first baby of 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Great Plains Health welcomed the first baby of 2023 on Monday. Baby Galena was born happy and healthy and went home sporting a onesie and hat made by one of the nurses at Great Plains Health. GPH delivers over 500 babies each year.
Strong winter storm expected for North Platte area tonight
A strong winter storm is expected to impact the area late tonight through early Tuesday. Wintry mix and accumulating snowfall are expected across the area, with the most significant snowfall amounts across the Panhandle and the Sandhills through northern Nebraska. Winter weather-related headlines are in effect for nearly all western and north central Nebraska beginning tonight through Tuesday afternoon.
Kearney woman sentenced to prison for selling meth
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Tammie J. Young, 53, of Kearney, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Young to 54 months in prison for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. After serving her sentence, Young will be placed on supervised release for 3 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
NPIce rink opening delayed by last week's arctic blast
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-While freezing temperatures are good for forming ice, they are not conducive to the construction of an ice rink. The NPIce rink, slated to open in North Platte's Centennial Park yesterday, will open early next week. Last week's arctic blast and snow delayed the rink construction, but crews...
Janssen Auto Group offering free rides on New Year's Eve
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-In their annual effort to keep people safe and off of the Hot Sheets, Janssen Auto Group of North Platte, McCook, York, and Holdrege are offering free rides on New Year's Eve. "This is our thirteenth year of offering this service, and we are pleased to be able...
Santa Watch 5pm Update - Still Overseas
Listen for SANTA WATCH again at 8pm & 10pm on FM98.1, Mix 97.1, and Z93.5 Country! Brought to you by Jorgensen Chiropractic in North Platte. See where Santa is right now via NORAD.
Santa Watch Ep. 5, Two more Sleeps..
Episode 5 - Listen for SANTA WATCH on FM98.1, Mix 97.1, and Z93.5 Country! Brought to you by Jorgensen Chiropractic in North Platte. On Christmas Eve, we'll follow NORAD at 9am, Noon, 5pm, 8pm & at 10pm, Central Time!!!
Fat Dogs gives back to NPCC through rewards program
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Fat Dogs Convenience Stores are giving back to the community. Fat Dogs donated $1,000 to the North Platte Community College Foundation on Thursday through their rewards program. This is the second year Fat Dogs has partnered with NPCC. Director of Marketing for Fat Dogs, Ben Riewe, said the...
Santa Watch - Big Red over Asia
Listen for SANTA WATCH at 5pm, 8pm and 10pm today on FM98.1, Mix 97.1, and Z93.5 Country! Brought to you by Jorgensen Chiropractic Care in North Platte. Watch LIVE MAP of Santa's sleigh on NORAD.
