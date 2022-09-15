ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

North Platte Post

No trash collection in North Platte Monday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-If your normal trash collection day is Mondays, your trash will have to stay kicked to the curb for an extra day. With the New Year holiday falling on a Sunday, the North Platte Sanitation Department will observe the holiday on Jan. 2. Residents are asked to have...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Strong winter storm expected for North Platte area tonight

A strong winter storm is expected to impact the area late tonight through early Tuesday. Wintry mix and accumulating snowfall are expected across the area, with the most significant snowfall amounts across the Panhandle and the Sandhills through northern Nebraska. Winter weather-related headlines are in effect for nearly all western and north central Nebraska beginning tonight through Tuesday afternoon.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Kearney woman sentenced to prison for selling meth

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Tammie J. Young, 53, of Kearney, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Young to 54 months in prison for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. After serving her sentence, Young will be placed on supervised release for 3 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

Fat Dogs gives back to NPCC through rewards program

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Fat Dogs Convenience Stores are giving back to the community. Fat Dogs donated $1,000 to the North Platte Community College Foundation on Thursday through their rewards program. This is the second year Fat Dogs has partnered with NPCC. Director of Marketing for Fat Dogs, Ben Riewe, said the...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://northplattepost.com/

