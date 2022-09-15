United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Tammie J. Young, 53, of Kearney, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Young to 54 months in prison for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. After serving her sentence, Young will be placed on supervised release for 3 years. There is no parole in the federal system.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO