Letter | GOP, not Barnes, created gun problem
Dear Editor: I see the Republicans are trying to blame Mandela Barnes for every crime ever committed in the history of Wisconsin. He’s not the one who came running every time the NRA wanted something. Crime has gotten worse since concealed carry and assault rifles were made legal. That wasn’t Barnes’ fault.
