Wisconsin State

captimes.com

Letter | GOP, not Barnes, created gun problem

Dear Editor: I see the Republicans are trying to blame Mandela Barnes for every crime ever committed in the history of Wisconsin. He’s not the one who came running every time the NRA wanted something. Crime has gotten worse since concealed carry and assault rifles were made legal. That wasn’t Barnes’ fault.
Kaul sues 3 district attorneys over Wisconsin abortion ban

Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sued three Wisconsin district attorneys in counties where abortions were provided before the state’s 173-year-old ban on the procedure took effect in June. Attorneys for the state Department of Justice raised the possibility of doing so earlier this week, in an effort to...
Cap Times Idea Fest: Trends to watch ahead of November elections

Amdist a grumpy electorate, margins of error and uncertain voter turnout, polling can identify trends and shifts to somewhat predict the outcomes of the highest-profile races on the ballot in November. But Charles Franklin still wants voters to make their own decisions. Franklin leads Wisconsin’s best-known political poll, the Marquette...
As public school staff return, Wisconsin adds 5,500 new jobs

Wisconsin added 5,500 nonfarm jobs last month, led in large part by workers heading back to jobs in public schools across the state, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released Thursday by the state’s Department of Workforce Development (DWD). The state has added...
Cap Times Idea Fest: Rural broadband links 'hidden talent' with jobs

Thousands of workers moved fully online during the COVID-19 pandemic. But without a reliable internet connection, many rural and low-income Wisconsin residents are unable to access vital employment resources. Several technology and business leaders discussed solutions for closing the “digital divide” at a virtual Cap Times Idea Fest panel Wednesday...
