Cast: Ashleigh Ball Kathleen Barr Lisa Ann Beley Alexandra Carter Ian James Corlett. Follow fashion-forward toddlers Cloe, Sasha, Jade and Yasmin on an exciting adventure through the local mall, where they're on a mission to rescue a stolen puppy. When twins Nora and Nita lose their puppy at the hands of a bully looking to collect a ransom, the girls are on the case. Slipping out of day care, the girls must dodge mall security, brave the waters of a fountain and rock a karaoke contest before they can put the bully in his place.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO