Riverhead, NY

Movie theater shuts down amid property ownership changes

Merrick Cinemas V, on Broadcast Plaza in Merrick, has closed, just five years after it opened. The movie theater, at 15 Fisher Ave. — at the entrance to the plaza — has been in operation there for about 20 years. It reopened under its most recent owner, Dean Theodorous, in October 2017.
MERRICK, NY
Airbnb Faces Uncertain Future In Town

“The board finds that it is in the best interest of the Town of North Hempstead to amend Chapter 2 of the Town Code entitled ‘Administration and Enforcement’ in order to prohibit the establishment and operation of short-term or transient rentals within the town. The board recognizes that oftentimes the occupants of such short-term rentals are not invested in, nor do they have any connection to, the town community and the residential neighborhood in which the short-term rental is located. In instances where the owner of a rental dwelling is not present during a short-term stay, the presence of transient visitors can adversely impact the community because of the potential for excessive noise, parking issues, disorderly conduct, the accumulation of refuse, and other nuisances. In addition, short-term rentals remove housing stock that could otherwise be available for long-term rentals or sale. The provisions of this section are intended to preserve and protect the health, character, safety, and general welfare of the residential and mixed-use neighborhoods where such uses may exist, and to mitigate the adverse effects of short-term rentals.”
NORTH HEMPSTEAD, NY
Sales price revealed for iconic Hampton Bays bar

The buyer of the Boardy Barn in Hampton Bays remains a mystery, but the price the new owner paid for the iconic bar has been revealed. Suffolk County deed transfers disclosed the purchase price on the property at 270 West Montauk Highway to be $4 million, Behind the Hedges reported. The 2.6-acre property in Hampton Bays was put up for sale about a year ago, but lacked a listing price ahead of the May transaction.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
Making the garage into living space

Q. We were told by a building inspector that we need a permit for making our garage into a bedroom and bathroom. He gave us 10 days to “respond.” He told us we just need an architect to file a sketch of the room; he would even help us expedite the permit. We called around and are being told some crazy things and high costs to prepare the sketch. Why are we being told we need all these things, like a survey, a possible Sandy repair permit, an energy report, etc.? The inspector didn’t say we needed any of this. Who’s telling us the truth? We’re so confused.
GARDEN CITY, NY
Governor Hochul Announces $27 Million Project to Improve Connectivity from Long Island Expressway to Crooked Hill Road in Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that construction is beginning on a $27 million project to modify Exit 53 of the Long Island Expressway to provide motorists quicker access to shopping, commerce and recreation on and near Crooked Hill Road. This project will provide a direct link from the Expressway to several shopping areas in Commack, industrial areas in Brentwood, Deer Park, and Hauppauge, the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, Brentwood State Park, and other local residences and businesses, while alleviating congestion on area local roads and the Long Island Expressway Service Roads. Visuals for the project can be viewed here.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Celebrity Chef To Open Restaurant In White Plains

Celebrity chef David Burke, known for his award-winning restaurants and stints on TV's "Top Chef," is opening his first Westchester County restaurant. Burke is planning to open the second Red Horse restaurant, with the first being in Rumson, New Jersey, early next year in the Opus Westchester in White Plains, the chef said.
Franklin Square versus Nauman Hussain

Franklin Square residents have been waiting for over a month for a decision on the construction of a 3-story storage facility. Chairman David Weiss of The Town of Hempstead Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) promised an answer within a month’s time from the July 13 public hearing before the zoning board.
FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY
The accidental farmers behind Mattituck Mushrooms

Mattituck Mushrooms is an almost magical place with mushroom growth aided by its natural surroundings. (Credit: David Benthal) There’s something mysterious about mushrooms. They’re oddly colored, asymmetrical and yet somehow intentionally shaped little curiosities that can also taste rather delicious. There’s also an undisputable beauty to them. Perhaps...
MATTITUCK, NY
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 15, 2022

Albies invade the east end. Bluefish and mackerel blitzes might trick you, but keep after them. Weakfish bite continues to impress. Huge numbers of tuna offshore. Hundreds of sharks swarm the surf. Striper bite picks up more every day. Looking for the Western L.I. and NYC fishing report? Click here...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Cow seen wandering in Long Island country club sought by rescuers

MANORVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Rescuers on Saturday were looking for a cow that was caught on video wandering around a country club on Long Island. The 800-pound animal can be seen running about on a golf course in Pine Hills Golf & Country Club in Manorville. The video was provided by the Strong Island Animal […]
MANORVILLE, NY
Date, Venue Changed for Public Hearing on Greenlawn Apartment Proposal

A public hearing on a proposal to build a large subdivision in Greenlawn has been moved to a bigger venue because a large turnout is expected. The hearing will be held at Jack Abrams STEM Magnet School on Oct. 19 instead of at the previously scheduled session Oct. 12 at Town Hall. Supervisor Ed Smyth said at the Town Board meeting Tuesday that he was expecting that the date and venue would change.
GREENLAWN, NY
