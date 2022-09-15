“The board finds that it is in the best interest of the Town of North Hempstead to amend Chapter 2 of the Town Code entitled ‘Administration and Enforcement’ in order to prohibit the establishment and operation of short-term or transient rentals within the town. The board recognizes that oftentimes the occupants of such short-term rentals are not invested in, nor do they have any connection to, the town community and the residential neighborhood in which the short-term rental is located. In instances where the owner of a rental dwelling is not present during a short-term stay, the presence of transient visitors can adversely impact the community because of the potential for excessive noise, parking issues, disorderly conduct, the accumulation of refuse, and other nuisances. In addition, short-term rentals remove housing stock that could otherwise be available for long-term rentals or sale. The provisions of this section are intended to preserve and protect the health, character, safety, and general welfare of the residential and mixed-use neighborhoods where such uses may exist, and to mitigate the adverse effects of short-term rentals.”

NORTH HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO