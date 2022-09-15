Read full article on original website
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Local retail market seeing downward shift as another Bed Bath & Beyond location closing down
The location is just one of the 150 across the U.S. that have closed but is the latest of few that have done so locally over the past year.
Herald Community Newspapers
Movie theater shuts down amid property ownership changes
Merrick Cinemas V, on Broadcast Plaza in Merrick, has closed, just five years after it opened. The movie theater, at 15 Fisher Ave. — at the entrance to the plaza — has been in operation there for about 20 years. It reopened under its most recent owner, Dean Theodorous, in October 2017.
RVAC to start billing insurance companies for all ambulance rides next year
The Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps will start billing insurance companies for all ambulance rides next year in an effort to boost revenue to offset the rising cost of first aid supplies and hire more staff members to respond to calls. The new billing has the potential to collect up to...
greatneckrecord.com
Airbnb Faces Uncertain Future In Town
“The board finds that it is in the best interest of the Town of North Hempstead to amend Chapter 2 of the Town Code entitled ‘Administration and Enforcement’ in order to prohibit the establishment and operation of short-term or transient rentals within the town. The board recognizes that oftentimes the occupants of such short-term rentals are not invested in, nor do they have any connection to, the town community and the residential neighborhood in which the short-term rental is located. In instances where the owner of a rental dwelling is not present during a short-term stay, the presence of transient visitors can adversely impact the community because of the potential for excessive noise, parking issues, disorderly conduct, the accumulation of refuse, and other nuisances. In addition, short-term rentals remove housing stock that could otherwise be available for long-term rentals or sale. The provisions of this section are intended to preserve and protect the health, character, safety, and general welfare of the residential and mixed-use neighborhoods where such uses may exist, and to mitigate the adverse effects of short-term rentals.”
Town of Babylon unveils new pickleball courts for residents
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning for the unveiling at Zahn’s Park.
therealdeal.com
Sales price revealed for iconic Hampton Bays bar
The buyer of the Boardy Barn in Hampton Bays remains a mystery, but the price the new owner paid for the iconic bar has been revealed. Suffolk County deed transfers disclosed the purchase price on the property at 270 West Montauk Highway to be $4 million, Behind the Hedges reported. The 2.6-acre property in Hampton Bays was put up for sale about a year ago, but lacked a listing price ahead of the May transaction.
Herald Community Newspapers
Making the garage into living space
Q. We were told by a building inspector that we need a permit for making our garage into a bedroom and bathroom. He gave us 10 days to “respond.” He told us we just need an architect to file a sketch of the room; he would even help us expedite the permit. We called around and are being told some crazy things and high costs to prepare the sketch. Why are we being told we need all these things, like a survey, a possible Sandy repair permit, an energy report, etc.? The inspector didn’t say we needed any of this. Who’s telling us the truth? We’re so confused.
newyorkconstructionreport.com
Construction to start on $27 million project to improve Long Island Expressway to Crooked Hill Road
A $27 million construction project will soon begin on the Long Island Expressway to provide a direct link from the to several shopping areas in Commack, industrial areas in Brentwood, Deer Park, and Hauppauge, the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College and Brentwood State Park. Crooked Hill...
Town board wrap: upcoming public hearings plus actions taken at last week’s board meeting
At its regular meeting last week, the Town Board scheduled several public hearings on topics including proposed code amendments, a proposal to extend the commercial solar moratorium, the demolition of an alleged unsafe structure, and a plan for a new downtown apartment building. Commerical solar moratorium extension: Sept. 20. The...
eastendbeacon.com
North Fork Water Main Work Gets Underway, as Water Authority Seeks Grants for New Projects
Pictured Above: Water Authority workers with Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell at the project on the Main Road in Southold that is now underway. The Suffolk County Water Authority is in the midst of two water main projects in Southold Town designed to greatly improve the distribution of water within the town.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Airport Plaza location in Farmingdale
The Bed Bath & Beyond at the Airport Plaza in Farmingdale is one of 150 stores that the home goods retailer is closing.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $27 Million Project to Improve Connectivity from Long Island Expressway to Crooked Hill Road in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that construction is beginning on a $27 million project to modify Exit 53 of the Long Island Expressway to provide motorists quicker access to shopping, commerce and recreation on and near Crooked Hill Road. This project will provide a direct link from the Expressway to several shopping areas in Commack, industrial areas in Brentwood, Deer Park, and Hauppauge, the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, Brentwood State Park, and other local residences and businesses, while alleviating congestion on area local roads and the Long Island Expressway Service Roads. Visuals for the project can be viewed here.
Celebrity Chef To Open Restaurant In White Plains
Celebrity chef David Burke, known for his award-winning restaurants and stints on TV's "Top Chef," is opening his first Westchester County restaurant. Burke is planning to open the second Red Horse restaurant, with the first being in Rumson, New Jersey, early next year in the Opus Westchester in White Plains, the chef said.
Nassau Executive Blakeman unveils proposed budget for 2023 fiscal year
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman unveiled his proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year.
Herald Community Newspapers
Franklin Square versus Nauman Hussain
Franklin Square residents have been waiting for over a month for a decision on the construction of a 3-story storage facility. Chairman David Weiss of The Town of Hempstead Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) promised an answer within a month’s time from the July 13 public hearing before the zoning board.
northforker.com
The accidental farmers behind Mattituck Mushrooms
Mattituck Mushrooms is an almost magical place with mushroom growth aided by its natural surroundings. (Credit: David Benthal) There’s something mysterious about mushrooms. They’re oddly colored, asymmetrical and yet somehow intentionally shaped little curiosities that can also taste rather delicious. There’s also an undisputable beauty to them. Perhaps...
ALERT CENTER: LIRR Ronkonkoma branch trains running on schedule following fire
Officials tell News 12 a garbage truck fire near the Deer Park train station had caused delays, but now trains are running on schedule.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 15, 2022
Albies invade the east end. Bluefish and mackerel blitzes might trick you, but keep after them. Weakfish bite continues to impress. Huge numbers of tuna offshore. Hundreds of sharks swarm the surf. Striper bite picks up more every day. Looking for the Western L.I. and NYC fishing report? Click here...
Cow seen wandering in Long Island country club sought by rescuers
MANORVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Rescuers on Saturday were looking for a cow that was caught on video wandering around a country club on Long Island. The 800-pound animal can be seen running about on a golf course in Pine Hills Golf & Country Club in Manorville. The video was provided by the Strong Island Animal […]
Date, Venue Changed for Public Hearing on Greenlawn Apartment Proposal
A public hearing on a proposal to build a large subdivision in Greenlawn has been moved to a bigger venue because a large turnout is expected. The hearing will be held at Jack Abrams STEM Magnet School on Oct. 19 instead of at the previously scheduled session Oct. 12 at Town Hall. Supervisor Ed Smyth said at the Town Board meeting Tuesday that he was expecting that the date and venue would change.
