Huskers Close Gap on Irish in Wisconsin
Megan Whittaker, Kelli Ann Strand and Miu Takahashi all fired rounds better than par to help the Nebraska women's golf team put up the best team round of the tournament (283) and close the gap on Notre Dame heading into the Tuesday's round at the Badger Invitational in Wisconsin. Notre...
Florida man dies in Nebraska skydiving accident
CRETE, Neb.-A Florida man has died following a skydiving accident in Crete. According to Crete police, the accident happened last Thursday at the Crete airport when a parachute malfunctioned after William Seale, 34, of St. Petersburg, Florida, exited a plane owned by Skydive Atlas LLC in a tandem jump with employee Romulo Suarez, 56, of Crete.
Nebraska man who maintains his innocence is denied a pardon
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who maintains he wasn't even at a fatal 1999 shooting he was convicted of being involved in was denied a pardon Monday despite having the support of the victim's family. Earnest Jackson asked the state Pardons Board in intervene in his case...
Neb. businesses report great difficulty in hiring, getting applicants
LINCOLN — How hard is it for Nebraska companies to find workers?. Real hard, according to recent state labor report. In surveys of businesses in the Omaha area and northeast and southeast Nebraska, up to 94% of businesses responding to a “labor availability” survey said they had hiring difficulties.
Neb. small meat processors share in first round of ARPA grants
LINCOLN — For 39 years, Pelican’s Meat Processing has been the custom slaughterhouse of choice in the southeast Nebraska farm town of Johnson. This week, owners learned the processor will be among dozens of small locker plants that will receive grants of up to $80,000 to help bolster the state’s ability to process beef, pork and other livestock.
🎥 Nebraska board rejects Jackson’s commutation request
LINCOLN — Without comment until long after a throng of supporters had departed, the Nebraska Board of Pardons on Monday rejected the commutation request of Earnest Jackson. Jackson’s supporters maintain that he has spent 22 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, that he wasn’t present when it happened and that he is victim of a horrible injustice.
Officials: Nebraskans failed to claim $200M in state tax credits
LINCOLN — Nebraskans aren’t claiming their refunds from a major tax break passed by the State Legislature, and Gov. Pete Ricketts joined other state leaders on Thursday to urge Cornhuskers to get after it. About 40% of all Nebraskans this year failed to claim the property tax refund...
Jim Beam outlines expansion to ramp up bourbon production
Jim Beam plans to ramp up bourbon production at its largest Kentucky distillery to meet growing global demand in a more than $400 million expansion to be powered by renewable energy. The project will increase capacity by 50% at the Beam plant in Boston, Kentucky, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions...
Neb. troopers complete Summer-long enforcement campaigns
LINCOLN, Neb.-The Nebraska State Patrol has closed-out multiple summer-long operations focused on specific areas of roadway safety. Troopers and dispatchers have been working overtime this summer to keep roads safe across the state. Troopers based in Omaha performed several operations focused on excessive speeding in the Omaha metro area. During...
$50M grant to help raze Omaha public housing complex
OMAHA — A $50 million federal grant is to help launch what could be a $300 million makeover of the city’s largest public housing complex and South Omaha neighborhoods that surround it. Partners involved in the overhaul — the City of Omaha, Omaha Housing Authority, Canopy South and...
JBS to pay $20 million in pork price-fixing settlement
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — JBS has agreed to pay $20 million to settle a lawsuit with consumers that accused the giant meat producer of conspiring with other meat companies to inflate the price of pork. The latest meat-industry settlement will likely reinforce concerns that the White House, members of...
Neb. man sentenced to prison, ordered to repay pandemic programs
LINCOLN — An Omaha man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison and ordered to repay $45,833 after being found guilty of scamming the federal Paycheck Protection Program, designed to maintain employment during the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter sentenced Bion Flint, 44, to 10 months’...
Troopers find 20 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop near York
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California woman after locating approximately 20 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop near York. At approximately 12:35 p.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Ford Expedition following another vehicle too closely while traveling on Interstate 80 near York....
Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Here’s what’s in the tentative agreement that railroad unions secured to prevent a potential freight railroad strike. The final deal was negotiated by the unions that represent engineers and conductors, but all 12 of the rail unions will likely benefit from the concessions railroads made because the unions that agreed to deals earlier all had provisions in their deals that will allow them to do that.
