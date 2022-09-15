ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Post

Huskers Close Gap on Irish in Wisconsin

Megan Whittaker, Kelli Ann Strand and Miu Takahashi all fired rounds better than par to help the Nebraska women's golf team put up the best team round of the tournament (283) and close the gap on Notre Dame heading into the Tuesday's round at the Badger Invitational in Wisconsin. Notre...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Florida man dies in Nebraska skydiving accident

CRETE, Neb.-A Florida man has died following a skydiving accident in Crete. According to Crete police, the accident happened last Thursday at the Crete airport when a parachute malfunctioned after William Seale, 34, of St. Petersburg, Florida, exited a plane owned by Skydive Atlas LLC in a tandem jump with employee Romulo Suarez, 56, of Crete.
CRETE, NE
North Platte Post

Neb. small meat processors share in first round of ARPA grants

LINCOLN — For 39 years, Pelican’s Meat Processing has been the custom slaughterhouse of choice in the southeast Nebraska farm town of Johnson. This week, owners learned the processor will be among dozens of small locker plants that will receive grants of up to $80,000 to help bolster the state’s ability to process beef, pork and other livestock.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

🎥 Nebraska board rejects Jackson's commutation request

LINCOLN — Without comment until long after a throng of supporters had departed, the Nebraska Board of Pardons on Monday rejected the commutation request of Earnest Jackson. Jackson’s supporters maintain that he has spent 22 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, that he wasn’t present when it happened and that he is victim of a horrible injustice.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Neb. troopers complete Summer-long enforcement campaigns

LINCOLN, Neb.-The Nebraska State Patrol has closed-out multiple summer-long operations focused on specific areas of roadway safety. Troopers and dispatchers have been working overtime this summer to keep roads safe across the state. Troopers based in Omaha performed several operations focused on excessive speeding in the Omaha metro area. During...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

$50M grant to help raze Omaha public housing complex

OMAHA — A $50 million federal grant is to help launch what could be a $300 million makeover of the city’s largest public housing complex and South Omaha neighborhoods that surround it. Partners involved in the overhaul — the City of Omaha, Omaha Housing Authority, Canopy South and...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

JBS to pay $20 million in pork price-fixing settlement

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — JBS has agreed to pay $20 million to settle a lawsuit with consumers that accused the giant meat producer of conspiring with other meat companies to inflate the price of pork. The latest meat-industry settlement will likely reinforce concerns that the White House, members of...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Troopers find 20 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop near York

GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California woman after locating approximately 20 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop near York. At approximately 12:35 p.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Ford Expedition following another vehicle too closely while traveling on Interstate 80 near York....
YORK, NE
North Platte Post

Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Here’s what’s in the tentative agreement that railroad unions secured to prevent a potential freight railroad strike. The final deal was negotiated by the unions that represent engineers and conductors, but all 12 of the rail unions will likely benefit from the concessions railroads made because the unions that agreed to deals earlier all had provisions in their deals that will allow them to do that.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

