A new trend is churning on For You pages across TikTok, and you’ll either love it or hate it. On Sept. 16, TikTok user and recipe developer @justine_snacks, whose real name is Justine Doiron, posted a clip to her feed where she creates a butter board, a dish inspired by a recipe in Josh McFadden’s James Beard Award-winning book “Six Seasons.” In her video, which has since gone mega-viral, Doiron spreads butter across a serving board and adds various flavors atop it.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 8 HOURS AGO