Colorado State

SuperTalk 1270

North Dakota, Get Car Seats Checked For Free On Saturday

A shout out to us old farts that have never sat in a car seat. Shoot we barely wore seat belts, and when we did they sure didn't have shoulder straps! Just a strap across your lap that was sure to cut you in two upon impact. Mostly, we kids just slept in the back window to ensure we could achieve maximum missile potential.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Here’s What North Dakotan’s Are Best & Worst At

North Dakotan's are good at many things but what are we really good at?. It just so happens that a study was done to find the answer to this very question. A study was done by Reader's Digest and it found what each state is good at and what the state is, reversely, very bad at. So, let's dive in.
ARKANSAS STATE
SuperTalk 1270

You Can Help Save North Dakota Businesses BY GETTING A JOB!

Check out Wednesday's career fair. Or are ya afraid of getting hired?. THE AUTHOR WANTS TO MAKE THIS CLEAR- THESE OPINIONS ARE MINE AND MINE ALONE. They do not reflect those of the sponsors of the career fair nor any of the fine employers who will be present Wednesday at the career fair. Those folks are nothing but respectful of the myriad of reasons and circumstances that you may have endured which have made it difficult to obtain and maintain reasonable employment.
JOBS
SuperTalk 1270

Find Out If You Live Near A Meth Lab In North Dakota

This is one of those things where we like to gauge... how good or bad is our neighborhood. One way to find out is to see if there ever was a meth lab near your home. Fun Fact: Meth labs are also referred to as "Clandestine Laboratories." -- That's just a fancy way of saying secret or illicit labs.
POLITICS
SuperTalk 1270

8 Annoying Things North Dakotans Do At The Grocery Store

Going grocery shopping is not always an enjoyable experience. For starters, there are people there... just kidding...sort of. But seriously, it's a lot of walking, a lot of bright florescent lights, a lot of spending money on not-fun things and so on and so forth. That's also not to mention having to load, unload, then put all of the groceries away when you're done shopping. Bleh.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SuperTalk 1270

North Dakota’s Most Scenic Drive Is The Perfect Fall Road Trip

The outdoor adventure website Thrillist recently came out with an article on "The Most Scenic Drives" in every state. More on that in a moment. I think we're a bit behind in the fall foliage department with our relatively warm August and September so far, but the cooler days are coming. It won't be long and those gold, orange, and red colors will dot the landscape.
TRAVEL
SuperTalk 1270

Here’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Fall Food

Fall is basically here. I know it doesn't technically start until the 22nd, but we're not going to listen to that negative energy. Fall is a fun and festive time. We have the foliage, Halloween, spiced candles, bonfires, flannel shirts, and so much more things to enjoy during the season.
RECIPES
SuperTalk 1270

The 2022 Tree City USA Communities In North Dakota

During the 32nd annual Trees Bowl and Awards Ceremony, sponsored by North Dakota State University and the North Dakota Forest Service, 54 communities across the state were recognized. The Fargodome celebrated the honorees on Saturday, September 10th, 2022. Those recognized by the Tree Awards included agencies, organizations, and individuals who...
POLITICS
SuperTalk 1270

Most Popular Baby Names Trending In North Dakota

Let's be real when becoming a parent one of the hardest, most stressful items on the checklist for getting prepared to raise a child is the task of assigning and choosing a name for that special bundle of joy. Being more of a rural lifestyle here in North Dakota... We...
POLITICS
SuperTalk 1270

Juul Labs Agrees To Begin Paying $6 Million To North Dakota

Here's the part where my grasp of the concept of e-cigarettes and vaping becomes a little cloudy. I'm sure there are nicotine-free vape options for either enjoyment or as a tobacco substitute. And I'm sure people will point out the obvious differences between a huge variety of "smoking" options. Many I'm also sure may contain no smoke at all.
BUSINESS
SuperTalk 1270

Thousands Of MN Nurses On Strike, Could North Dakota Be Next?

15,000 nurses have gone on strike across thirteen different hospitals in Minnesota, according to CNN. Minnesota being our neighboring state, just a short drive away, I think we should be paying attention. If you talk to any healthcare worker they will all say the same thing -- they are understaffed, overworked, and unable to provide the quality care their patients deserve.
MINNESOTA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

Breaking: The 4th ND Country Fest Artists Has Just Been Announced

North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

Mandan, ND
ABOUT

Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

