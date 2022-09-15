ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 23-25)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fashion and fall are the themes for many of this weekend's must-visit events!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Fall 2022 Fashion Week Minnesota. Various locations. Sept.18-24 Tickets vary in price. Get yours here. This week fall fashion comes to...
Where to Find Bouja This Fall in Central Minnesota

We are now transitioning from summer to fall, and with it comes bouja season in Central Minnesota. A thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium, and made throughout the Upper MidwesternUnited States. Booyah can require up to two days and multiple cooks to prepare; it is cooked in specially designed "booyah kettles" and usually meant to serve hundreds or even thousands of people.
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota

If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
Can Minnesotans Get a Ticket for Honking Their Horn?

We've all tooted our own horn from time to time, but are there instances in Minnesota where doing that is against the law?. Yesterday afternoon I pulled up to Coborn's on Cooper in St. Cloud just as one of my co-workers was walking along the sidewalk in front of my car. What did I do? I honked my horn to scare the crap out of him of course. Turns out, that may be against the law in Minnesota.
A Couple Rounds of Thunderstorms Possible in Eastern MN

UNDATED -- A Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms exists across extreme eastern Minnesota and much of western Wisconsin late Monday night into early Tuesday morning and again Tuesday evening. The main threat will be large hail, with damaging winds also possible Tuesday evening. After the rain we had on Friday...
Barn Quilt Trails are Pretty Common in Minnesota, Have you Heard of Them?

Was looking around for a new fun fall activity and happened to stumble across this on Facebook from Jenny Foster Boldt:. Never have I ever heard of Barn Quilt Trails or Barn Quilts until now. I am 41 and grew up small town, in the country, in Minnesota and have just learned about this. Where have I been? If you are just learning about this like me according to Explore Minnesota:
Early voting in Minnesota: Everything you need to know for 2022 midterms

(FOX 9) - Early voting begins on Friday, Sept. 23, in Minnesota, allowing voters to cast their ballot for the Nov. 8 midterm elections as many as 46 days early. Minnesota allows people to vote early via absentee ballot either by mail or in person at their county election office. Some cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, also offer early voting at the city office.
Storms could fire near and east of the Twin Cities after midnight

We’re nearly three weeks into meteorological fall, and astronomical fall begins Thursday at 8:03 p.m. with the autumnal equinox. Yet summery weather patterns linger in Minnesota this year. Monday afternoon features a few scattered rain and thunderstorms from near Grand Forks, N.D., eastward to Red Lake Falls, Minn. You...
Minnesota weekly gas price update

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 24.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.01 per gallon.
