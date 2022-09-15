Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two Professional Fisherman Fined by Minnesota DNR
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says using two lines while fishing is not allowed and issued citations to Bass Pro Tour anglers Jacob Wheeler and Alton Jones, Jr. for the usage during a event this week at Mille Lacs Lake. Wheeler captured the Angler of the Year award...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 23-25)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fashion and fall are the themes for many of this weekend's must-visit events!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Fall 2022 Fashion Week Minnesota. Various locations. Sept.18-24 Tickets vary in price. Get yours here. This week fall fashion comes to...
Check Out This Magical Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
The Incredible Amount of Daylight Minnesota Has Already Lost
Our warm temperatures lately may make it seem like it's still summer, but there are some obvious signs that fall is urgently knocking on our door-- including how much earlier the sun is setting in Minnesota these days. September marks the end of summer here in the Land of 10,000...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where to Find Bouja This Fall in Central Minnesota
We are now transitioning from summer to fall, and with it comes bouja season in Central Minnesota. A thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium, and made throughout the Upper MidwesternUnited States. Booyah can require up to two days and multiple cooks to prepare; it is cooked in specially designed "booyah kettles" and usually meant to serve hundreds or even thousands of people.
Party In The Back! These Minnesota Men Are In The Running For Best Mullet
Not too long ago, there was a Minnesota kid who was in contention for having the best "kid" mullet in the USA, that honor went to a Wisconsin child. Now the same folks running the kid's mullet championship are back with a competition for men, and right now they are narrowing it down to the top 25. In the current top-100 are several Minnesota men.
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota
If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
Can Minnesotans Get a Ticket for Honking Their Horn?
We've all tooted our own horn from time to time, but are there instances in Minnesota where doing that is against the law?. Yesterday afternoon I pulled up to Coborn's on Cooper in St. Cloud just as one of my co-workers was walking along the sidewalk in front of my car. What did I do? I honked my horn to scare the crap out of him of course. Turns out, that may be against the law in Minnesota.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Couple Rounds of Thunderstorms Possible in Eastern MN
UNDATED -- A Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms exists across extreme eastern Minnesota and much of western Wisconsin late Monday night into early Tuesday morning and again Tuesday evening. The main threat will be large hail, with damaging winds also possible Tuesday evening. After the rain we had on Friday...
What Does Another La Ninã Mean for Minnesota This Winter?
The National Weather Service is saying this will be another La Ninã winter, meaning cool water temperatures are along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, but what does that have to do with this winter in Minnesota?. Well, a strong La Nina generally means colder than normal winters for...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
21 Amazing Things About Fall that Women in Minnesota and Iowa Love
Grab a blanket and get ready to get all warm and fuzzy because the best season in the Midwest has arrived. Fall is here! If you are ever wondering what women in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin love right now, just look below and take notes. 21 Amazing Things About Fall...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Barn Quilt Trails are Pretty Common in Minnesota, Have you Heard of Them?
Was looking around for a new fun fall activity and happened to stumble across this on Facebook from Jenny Foster Boldt:. Never have I ever heard of Barn Quilt Trails or Barn Quilts until now. I am 41 and grew up small town, in the country, in Minnesota and have just learned about this. Where have I been? If you are just learning about this like me according to Explore Minnesota:
fox9.com
Early voting in Minnesota: Everything you need to know for 2022 midterms
(FOX 9) - Early voting begins on Friday, Sept. 23, in Minnesota, allowing voters to cast their ballot for the Nov. 8 midterm elections as many as 46 days early. Minnesota allows people to vote early via absentee ballot either by mail or in person at their county election office. Some cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, also offer early voting at the city office.
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
mprnews.org
Storms could fire near and east of the Twin Cities after midnight
We’re nearly three weeks into meteorological fall, and astronomical fall begins Thursday at 8:03 p.m. with the autumnal equinox. Yet summery weather patterns linger in Minnesota this year. Monday afternoon features a few scattered rain and thunderstorms from near Grand Forks, N.D., eastward to Red Lake Falls, Minn. You...
Fillmore County Journal
Minnesota weekly gas price update
Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 24.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.01 per gallon.
KAAL-TV
Walz: Minnesota, 6 states launch coalition to accelerate development of clean hydrogen
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Monday that Minnesota will work with a coalition of six Midwestern states to pursue billions in hydrogen investments, create jobs, reduce costs, and promote energy independence. Walz is joining Governors in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio, to announce...
96.7 The River
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 2